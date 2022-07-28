Margaret “Sue” Cooper, 89, of Fort Madison, IA, passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at 9:47 AM at The Kensington. She was born on April 7, 1933 in Niota, IL to Leonard and Mabel Brakeville Six. She married Morgan Cooper and they later divorced. Sue worked as a waitress at Flora Thumbs in Niota and Wilkens Drug and Grille Store Café. She then worked as a clerk at JCPenny for twenty five years. She was a member of Union Presbyterian Church. Sue loved doing yardwork and spending time with her family. She was the last of eleven children.

