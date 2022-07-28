www.pencitycurrent.com
Pen City Current
Vigen Memorial Home obituary – Terry “TA” Lee Allen, 65, Keokuk
Terry “TA” Lee Allen, 65, of Keokuk, IA died Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at the Montrose Health Center in Montrose, IA. He was born November 20, 1956 in Keokuk, IA the son of Norman Dean and Maxine Bird Allen. Terry graduated from Keokuk High School with the class of 1975.
Pen City Current
Group focuses on new tourism effort
MONTROSE - What began as a look at how Fort Madison can re-energize its tourism efforts has turned into a countywide look at the industry. Fort Madison Mayor Matt Mohrfeld convened a panel of business and industry leaders who have a stake in reshaping the tourism model in Lee County, at the Lee County Economic Development Group's offices in Montrose last week.
KBUR
Police make arrest in Burlington shots fired case
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department has announced an arrest in connection with a shots fired incident. On Friday, July 29th, at about 2:04 PM officers were called to a residence in the 100 block of S. Leebrick street for a suspicious person on the premises. Upon arrival, officers came...
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy Police Department Blotter for July 30, 2022
Aldo E Vahle, 49, 1809 N 5th St, DUI and Operating Uninsured at N 20th St and Broadway St on 07/09/2022. Cash 182. Pamela J Mester, 63, 706 Jefferson St, Retail Theft at 1400 Harrison St. NTA 168. Samantha J Durst, 51, 818 N 8th St, Apt 108, DUI and...
kciiradio.com
Marijuana Distribution Investigation Leads to Arrests in Henry County
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation this past April and May regarding distribution of marijuana in the area. During the investigation a search warrant was executed at 2587 Park Circle, Mount Pleasant, during which marijuana and indicia of distribution were seized. Resulting from the investigation and search...
Pen City Current
DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home obituary – Timmie Lee White, 53, Keokuk
Timmie Lee White, 53, of Keokuk, Iowa, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, at his home in Keokuk. Timmie was born on September 3, 1968, in Keokuk, Iowa, the son of Raymond “JJ” and Edna Virginia (Talton) White. He graduated from Keokuk High School and worked odd jobs throughout his life. He played the piano and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Pen City Current
King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory obituary – Margaret “Sue” Cooper, 89, Fort Madison
Margaret “Sue” Cooper, 89, of Fort Madison, IA, passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at 9:47 AM at The Kensington. She was born on April 7, 1933 in Niota, IL to Leonard and Mabel Brakeville Six. She married Morgan Cooper and they later divorced. Sue worked as a waitress at Flora Thumbs in Niota and Wilkens Drug and Grille Store Café. She then worked as a clerk at JCPenny for twenty five years. She was a member of Union Presbyterian Church. Sue loved doing yardwork and spending time with her family. She was the last of eleven children.
KCCI.com
Sheriff: Iowa man who posed as a military veteran took thousands of dollars in donations
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — Sheriff's deputies in Henry County are on the lookout for a man who they say took thousands of dollars as part of stolen valor scheme. Authorities said Christopher Williams posed as a military veteran in 2020 when neighbors in Mount Pleasant held a benefit ride for him.
KBUR
Four people charged for Mediapolis pool burglary
Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrests of four individuals for burglarizing the Mediapolis Community Pool. According to a news release, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at about 8:30 AM, deputies responded to the Mediapolis Community Pool in reference to a burglary. Deputies found that the suspects had scaled the fence and entered the building from the poolside.
KWQC
1 man, 3 juveniles charged with burglary, theft at Mediapolis Community Pool
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One man and three juveniles have been arrested after police say they broke into the Mediapolis Community Pool and stole money. Jaden Anliker, 18, and three juveniles are charged with third-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft. Des Moines County deputies responded around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday to the...
khqa.com
Man suspected of stealing trailer, UTV and ATV arrested
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — A man suspected of stealing a trailer, a UTV, and an ATV who was wanted by the McDonough County Sheriff's office since May has been arrested. Kyle E. Sebree, 30, of Delavan, Ill., was arrested in Shannon County, Missouri, on Wednesday, July 27. Sebree...
Pen City Current
Schmitz Funeral Home of Farmington – Shirley Joann Husak, 82, Farmington
Shirley Joann Husak, 82, of Farmington, Iowa, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, July 27th, 2022, surrounded by her family. Shirley was born on December 2nd 1939 to Bennie Allen Himes and Dorothy Marie Himes (Vestal) in Dean, Iowa. Shirley was the eldest of four children, (Shirley, Wilbur, Barb, Danny). Shirley proudly served and fulfilled the role of “Sis”.
One dead after shooting in Galesburg
The Galesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in connection with a shooting on July 24 that led to the death of a man. On July 24 at approximately 1:32 a.m., officers from the Galesburg Police Department responded to a call of shots fired in the 2100 block of Grand Avenue. Upon arrival, […]
KBUR
Eastern Iowa man allegedly steals thousands of dollars through stolen valor
Mount Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an eastern Iowa man who allegedly claimed to be a military veteran to steal thousands of dollars. TV Station KTVO reports that a concerned citizen asked the sheriff’s department to investigate the possible charity fraud in May 2022.
KCCI.com
Lottery officials say 5 Iowa tickets were a number off of Mega Millions jackpot
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) — Multiple Mega Millions tickets in Iowa were tantalizingly close to a gigantic payout, according to lottery officials. Five tickets were one number away from joining a ticket in Illinois to split the $1.337 billion jackpot, based on statistics provided by the Iowa Lottery. The Illinois ticket was the sole one to match all five white numbers and the Mega Ball in Friday’s drawing.
KBUR
Hancock County deputies arrest one person following shots fired incident
Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one person following a shots fired call. TV station WGEM reports that on Wednesday at 3:14 PM Hancock County Deputies received a call of shots fired in the area of 499 Wabash avenue in Carthage, Illinois. Deputies were able to...
KBUR
Burlington Police investigating shots fired incident
Burlington, IA- The Burlington police department is investigating a shots fired incident. On Wednesday, July 27th, at about 9:38 PM Burlington Police officers were sent to the area of the 1600 block of Smith Street regarding reports of shots being heard in the area. Officers searched the area but didn’t locate anything at the time.
KWQC
Crews respond to a Burlington house fire Thursday
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A home is damaged after a house fire in Burlington Thursday night. Around 7:56 p.m. the Burlington Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 500 block of May Avenue, according to a media release. Firefighters were on scene at about 7:59 p.m., the department...
Traffic collision on Highway 61 leaves 2 critically injured
MUSCATINE, Iowa — A Thursday morning, July 28 collision on U.S. Highway 61 left two women injured, according to the Muscatine Police Department. The incident occurred at about 8:45 a.m. Thursday on Highway 61 in Muscatine when a northbound car attempting to make a left turn on University Avenue struck a southbound pickup truck, according to a release from the department.
nemonews.net
Kahoka Names New Police Chief
The City of Kahoka will have a new police chief starting in August. Michael Newbold has been named Kahoka’s new Chief of Police. The 52-year-old will take the reins of the Kahoka Police Department upon the retirement of longtime Chief Bill Conger. “I think my first day will be...
