Court bars Monroe man from working as a tax preparer in Louisiana

New Louisiana Marijuana Laws Taking Effect August 1, 2022
Beginning August 1, 2022, Louisiana has quite a few new marijuana laws taking effect. What are they? Let's take a look... Earlier this year during Louisiana's Legislative session some new marijuana laws were passed, and they go into effect Monday August 1, 2022. New marijuana laws concerning probable cause, employment...
On Point Global victims to receive $102M in refunds
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -The Federal Trade Commission’s trial win against On Point Global has made $102 million in refunds available to consumers who were harmed by a wide-ranging scheme that led them to pay money or hand over personal information to fake government websites, according to the FTC. The FTC says consumers who were harmed must apply for redress payments by July 5, 2022. Consumers who were deceived by a wide-ranging scheme into handing over money or personal information in exchange for bogus advice on how to apply for government benefits can apply for redress payments as a result of a Federal Trade Commission lawsuit but must do so by July 5, 2022, according to the FTC.
Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine Lands Louisiana Man in Prison for Ten Years
Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine Lands Louisiana Man in Prison for Ten Years. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Bryant Daigre, age 33, of Garyville, Louisiana, was sentenced on July 28, 2022, to 120 months (10 years) of imprisonment for conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine, in violation of 21 U.S.C. §§ 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(B), and 846.
Louisiana rapper, Mystikal, charged with First Degree Rape and more
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Michael Tyler, 51, aka, Mystikal, was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Sunday, July 31. APSO says that just before noon on Saturday, July 30, “deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to an area hospital in reference to a sexual assault.” The ensuing investigation led to Mystikal being […]
In these Louisiana towns, ticket revenue climbed even as traffic dwindled
Auditors sounded an alarm on May 18, 2020, in Bonita, Louisiana, near the Arkansas state line. A statewide stay-at-home order was keeping cars off the road, limiting opportunities for the police to issue traffic tickets. The budget implications were serious in Bonita, which receives more than half its revenue from citations. “The Village relies on […] The post In these Louisiana towns, ticket revenue climbed even as traffic dwindled appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
New research: 60% of people with disabilities in Louisiana are living in financial hardship
BATON ROUGE – The number of people with disabilities in Louisiana who struggle to afford the basics is far higher than federal poverty data indicates — 60% compared to 24% — according to a new report from Louisiana Association of United Ways and its research partner United For ALICE.
ATF warns about increased use of illegal ‘Glock Switch’ devices in Shreveport
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The New Orleans Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms recently trained Shreveport–Bossier violent crimes team to recognize semi-automatic handguns modified to become automatic weapons firing multiple shots at a time. ATF officials said there is an increase of “Glock Switch...
Louisiana to Allow Adoptees to Access Their Original Birth Certificate
Beginning August 1, 2022, persons adopted in Louisiana who are 24 years of age and older can receive their Original Birth Certificate from the State of Louisiana for a cost $15.50. This does not provide access to adoption records. This is to receive a copy of your original (pre-adoption) birth certificate.
Check Out the Top 10 Most Redneck Towns in Louisiana
Did any of our communities in the Shreveport/Bossier City area make Nick Johnson's list of the 10 most redneck places in Louisiana? The short answer? Yes!. Who knew that dollar stores and Walmart Super Centers were part of the 'redneck equation?' Bars, graduation rates, smoke shops, and mobile homes were also taken into consideration when Nick Johnson compiled his list... However, I don't think Shreveport deserves to top the list. Have you been to any of those small towns along the coast? Oh wait, I have seen wearing camo to church here... bummer!
Entergy CEO answers questions about high bills
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As temperatures rise, energy bills tend to go up as well. Phillip May, the president and CEO of Entergy Louisiana, says June saw the all-time peak for energy usage. “We have seen a significant increase in consumption... that heat wave is really contributing to how...
Louisiana Red Cross volunteers to aid Kentucky
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At least nine Louisiana Red Cross volunteers are heading to eastern Kentucky to support disaster relief efforts following this week’s devastating flash flooding, said Shawn Schulze, chief executive officer of Louisiana Red Cross. According to Louisiana Red Cross, volunteers are coming from across the...
New Louisiana law allows 300,000 military vets to carry concealed guns without permit
As many as 300,000 military veterans and active-duty troops in Louisiana will be eligible to carry concealed handguns without permits or training beginning Aug. 1. The new concealed carry exception was largely overlooked during the Louisiana Legislature's Regular Session with the focus on a bill by Oil City Republican Danny McCormick that would have removed permitting requirements for all adults 21 and older.
Mega Millions – Louisiana Gets Multiple Big Wins
The Mega Millions website is now showing a new jackpot of $20 million for next Tuesday's drawing. The site also acknowledges that one ticket matched all the numbers necessary to claim the $.1.2 billion dollar jackpot. The point of sale location for that ticket has not been released. However, we anticipated that information to be forthcoming within the next few hours.
Should Louisiana end Entergy’s monopoly?
Like other investor-owned utilities, Entergy Louisiana is a for-profit monopoly. No matter how upset their customers get, they can’t take their business elsewhere. Public Service Commissioner Craig Greene, a Republican who represents much of the Capital Region, has opened a docket for the PSC to explore “customer-centered options” that could include competition among providers. PSC Commissioner Foster Campbell, a Democrat from north Louisiana, also thinks the commission should consider different models.
Congressman Johnson of Louisiana Applauds the Announcement that the Bipartisan Social Security Fairness Act will be Voted on in the House.
Congressman Johnson of Louisiana Applauds the Announcement that the Bipartisan Social Security Fairness Act will be Voted on in the House. On July 28, 2022, after it was revealed that the bipartisan Social Security Fairness Act will receive a vote on the U.S. House floor, United States Representative Mike Johnson of Louisiana issued the following statement:
Most rural parishes in Louisiana
Compiled a list of the most rural parishes in Louisiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Why are Louisiana electric bills sky high? ‘This is the most I’ve ever paid in my life’
Like any other south Louisiana resident, Ariane Shelling’s electricity bills have ballooned as summer temperatures continue to rise. Shelling, a registered nurse who lives in a 2,900-square-foot house in Chalmette, owed $231.29 for her April bill, a typical charge from Entergy Louisiana, her electricity provider. The invoice rose to $358.87 in May.
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Rollover Crash on LA 913
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Rollover Crash on LA 913. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on July 29, 2022, that at around 5:00 a.m., LSP Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 913 near Louisiana Highway 915. Jon M. McMurry, 30, of Winnsboro, Louisiana was killed in the crash.
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple to Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
