Central College's Terence Kleven Awarded Fulbright Research Extension

ktvo.com
Iowa continues to see increase of COVID cases
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Iowa continues to see an increase in COVID cases this summer. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there has been a total of 7,264 new COVID-19 cases in the past week. This brings Iowa's total number of cases since the start of the pandemic...
wizmnews.com
Officials confirm invasive insect found in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — State officials are asking residents to keep an eye out for the spotted laternfly after recently confirming the finding of two of the invasive insects in central Iowa. As a young nymph, it is a black weevil-like bug with white spots but adds patches...
Iowans can get $500 monthly in basic income pilot project
The Mid-Iowa Health Foundation's new basic income pilot program, coming to the Des Moines, Iowa, area this fall, could give Iowans up to $500 monthly.
Iowa manufacturing company shows why economy isn’t growing
In Pella, IA, Vermeer manufactures agricultural and industrial equipment. The company with 4,000 employees says demand is high – so high that it needs to hire hundreds more workers to meet it. But finding them is a challenge – as is navigating ongoing supply chain roadblocks. Vermeer says it could be contributing more to the GDP which has now fallen two quarters in a row.July 28, 2022.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Farm Family To Be Honored At Iowa State Fair
One Dallas County farm family will be recognized at the upcoming Iowa State Fair for their hard work and dedication to agriculture. ET Livestock, Steve and Eric Taylor in Bouton, is one of seven families to be named as a 2022 recipient of the Way We Live Award sponsored by Pioneer. The award is in its 14th year and has already recognized 76 Iowa farm families.
superhits106.com
John Deere Has Revitalization Plans For Eastern Iowa Plant
John Deere says it’s relocating more of its manufacturing to Mexico but announced plans to revitalize an Iowa-based plant. In a statement-the company says it will transition its mower conditioner production at its Ottumwa facility to Monterrey, Mexico over the next 18 months. Deere says these changes will consolidate its hay and forage mowing implements in a single location. The company says it plans to revitalize its Ottumwa operations, and does not anticipate major impacts to dealers, customers, suppliers, and service providers. John Deere made a similar move in June when it announced plans to relocate tractor cab production from its Waterloo plant to Mexico by 2024.
kiwaradio.com
Next Hy-Vee CEO Originally Comes From Just Down The Road
West Des Moines, Iowa — The next CEO of an Iowa-based grocery chain with stores in our area comes from just down the road, in Cherokee. The current CEO of Hy-Vee — Iowa’s largest employer — will step down from that post on September 30th. Randy Edeker has been the chief executive officer of Hy-Vee since 2012. He has chosen Aaron Wiese to take over as CEO on October 1st.
KETV.com
National Balloon Classic fills Iowa's sky, power lines with hot air balloons
INDIANOLA, Iowa — Hundreds of hot air balloons filled the Iowa sky on Saturday. The National Balloon Classic is currently underway in Indianola – the nine-day event takes place every summer. Pilots put on a show for spectators on the ground as they enjoy live music, and food...
Iowa Paid $3,178,644, Defending Branstad, In Godfrey Case
(Des Moines, IA) — The State of Iowa spent nearly three-point-two million dollars in the nearly one decade of defense of former Governor Terry Branstad’s attempt to replace the state’s Workers Compensation Commissioner. The state’s Executive Council has approved the final payment of 371-thousand dollars to the Des Moines law firm that represented Branstad. Former Workers Compensation Commissioner Christopher Godfrey filed a lawsuit in 2012 accusing Branstad of singling him out because he was gay, pressuring him to resign, then cutting his salary by a third when he refused. In 2019, a jury awarded Godfrey one-and-a-half million dollars. Two years later, the Iowa Supreme Court tossed out the jury’s verdict, ruling that there was no evidence to prove Branstad is anti-gay.
KCCI.com
Lottery officials say 5 Iowa tickets were a number off of Mega Millions jackpot
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) — Multiple Mega Millions tickets in Iowa were tantalizingly close to a gigantic payout, according to lottery officials. Five tickets were one number away from joining a ticket in Illinois to split the $1.337 billion jackpot, based on statistics provided by the Iowa Lottery. The Illinois ticket was the sole one to match all five white numbers and the Mega Ball in Friday’s drawing.
kyoutv.com
What’s the deal with the squiggles on I-235? Here’s your answer
DES MOINES, Iowa — You may have been wondering what was up with all the construction and tar strips on I-235 lately. According to an Iowa DOT engineer, it’s just routine maintenance. From around downtown Des Moines to the West Mixmaster, you’ll see new tar strips zig-zagging across the road. Tony Gustafson, DOT District One […]
Des Moines Business Record
Restaurant, DSM Culinary will be tenants in new Valley Junction development
Street-level space in a building under construction at 304 Fifth St. in West Des Moines’ Valley Junction will include a restaurant and DSM Culinary. Architectural rendering by Pelds Design Services Photo below: A view of the street-level space that tenants will occupy. Photo by Kathy A. Bolten. Street-level space...
KCCI.com
Almost 5 months after tornado, Iowa homeowners wait on insurers to rebuild
RUNNELLS, Iowa — Nearly five months after adeadly EF4 tornado tore a path from Winterset to Newton, some homeowners in Runnells are still battling their insurance companies to start rebuilding. While some heavily-damaged homes have already been demolished and largely rebuilt, others are in the same area remain in...
Iowa Farmer Dies In Tragic Farm Accident
Its never easy when a family member or friend passes away, especially one that people in the community know. The community of Wapello County mourns a local farmer after a tragic farm accident. At 10:40 am, the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office and the Mahaska Ambulance Service were called to a...
Des Moines dessert lounge debuts new menu, look for August reopening
DES MOINES, Iowa — An award-winning Des Moines bakery is changing up its style and taste. Crème Cupcake + Dessert founder Christina Moffatt transferred ownership to Sammy Mila, a food stylist and baker, on June 1. Since then, the late-night dessert lounge has undergone a transformation in both flavor and flare.
waukee.org
Waukee initiates Stage 1 of Water Conservation Plan – reducing irrigation
Water demand has been especially high in Waukee this week. With hot temperatures and no additional rain in the forecast, the City of Waukee activated Stage 1 of its Water Conservation Plan on July 29, 2022. Stage 1 aims to reduce turf irrigation by 25% to reduce water usage. The City is asking residents and businesses to voluntarily reduce their water usage. If demand outpaces supply, restrictions may be required.
DMPD Senior Officer resigns amid ‘conduct unbecoming’ investigation
DES MOINES, IOWA — A Senior Officer with the Des Moines Police Department has resigned from the force as he is reportedly being investigated for conduct unbecoming an officer. Senior Officer Rodney Briggs resigned from the police department on July 27th, the department confirms. A complaint had been filed against Briggs alleging conduct unbecoming an […]
Algae Blooms Blamed For Causing Major Fish Kill In Southern Iowa Reservoir
(Humeston, IA) — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says algae blooms have caused a major fish kill at Humeston Reservoir. Thousands of dead fish are resulting in a powerful smell that some people worry might affect their health. D-N-R officials say cooler weather is causing the algae blooms to die off and that is taking oxygen out of the water.
1 dead, 2 injured after ATV crash in Story County
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — Two people were injured and one person died after a crash between an ATV and Ford truck that happened Friday night. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report the collision occurred at 6:44 p.m. in the 32000 block of 570th Ave. in Cambridge. The crash report states that the driver […]
