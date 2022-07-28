ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Orioles place Wells on 15-day injured list; Vespi optioned, Gillaspie, Sulser added

By Rich Dubroff
baltimorebaseball.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.baltimorebaseball.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Red Sox just hurt Willson Contreras trade value, Cubs

With the Boston Red Sox opting to sell at the MLB trade deadline, the Cubs may have to lower demands for Willson Contreras. Chicago’s demands for Contreras were seen as sky high, and there were very few other notable backstops on the trade market. Thus, the Cubs controlled said market.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Juan Soto’s reaction to Jacob deGrom’s return hints at Nationals future

The 2022 MLB trade deadline is scheduled for Tuesday, August 2nd, at 6 PM EST. That happens to be the same day New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is set to make his 2022 debut against the Nationals in Washington. Meanwhile, Juan Soto has been the subject of a number of trade rumors. Although many […] The post Juan Soto’s reaction to Jacob deGrom’s return hints at Nationals future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Yankees, Brewers Reportedly Discussing Significant Trade

The New York Yankees and the Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly discussing a significant trade heading into Tuesday's deadline. New York acquired All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi earlier this week, likely ending Joey Gallo's time in the Bronx. Gallo could reportedly be sent to the National League. "Yankees and Brewers have indeed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Yankees Trade Rumor

The New York Yankees made one of the first big moves of the trade deadline, acquiring All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. Brian Cashman's team isn't done making moves, though. According to a report from Jon Heyman, the Yankees are discussing a significant trade with the Milwaukee...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomeback.com

MLB world blasts latest miserable Strike 3 call from umpire

Nothing seemed to go right for the Los Angeles Angels in their 7-2 loss to the Texas Rangers on Friday. They had to compete with the Rangers as well as their own miscues. And when things seemed to be going well for the Halos, the umpires got in the way.
ANAHEIM, CA
The Spun

Dodgers, Cubs Agree To Significant Trade: Fans React

The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly acquired veteran pitcher Chris Martin in a trade with the Chicago Cubs. After signing a one-year contract with the Cubs prior to the 2022 MLB season, Martin will finish the year as a member of the LA bullpen. The MLB world took to Twitter...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

MLB Insider Names Yankees No. 1 Trade Target

The New York Yankees already made a splash before the trade deadline, acquiring Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. And yet, it appears they're still searching for reinforcements. According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Yankees have shifted their focus towards Oakland Athletics pitcher Frankie Montas. The Yankees reportedly...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Harvey
Person
Mike Devereaux
Person
Mike Mussina
The Spun

Reds, Mariners Agree To Blockbuster Trade: Fans React

Late Friday night, the Seattle Mariners made a move that shocked the Major League Baseball world. While the team has made a few middling moves over the past few years, they showed they're all-in on a playoff run in 2022. Seattle shipped minor leaguers Noelvi Marte, Levi Stoudt, Edwin Arroyo and Andrew Moore to the Cincinnati Reds for ace pitcher Luis Castillo.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Injured List#The Orioles#Triple A Norfolk#Dl Hall
Q 105.7

This Trade Has A Nice Ring For New York Yankees

When it comes to acquiring talent, New York Yankees' general manager, Brian Cashman, is usually operating from a position of strength, be it financially or with his strong farm system that he has carefully cultivated over the past 7-8 years. The Pinstripes own the best record and baseball and with Tuesday's trade deadline looming, the Yankees go in with plenty of chips to play with. That is why names like Juan Soto, Tyler Mahle and Frankie Montas are all within the playbook of Cashman.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy