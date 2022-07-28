Shaine Casas Waves the Warning Flag With Fast Back-Half Split

swimswam.com
Related
swimswam.com
Australia Dominating Commonwealth Games Medal Table Through Day 2
Through two days of competition at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, the nation of Australia owns a commanding lead in the overall swimming and para-swimming medal table. The green and gold have amassed 22 total medals, including 8 gold, 6 silver and 8 bronze, having already reaped more than three times the next-closest nation’s haul through Friday and Saturday.
swimswam.com
CWG 2022 Day 2 Par Indian Swimmers Ki Performance – Indian Swimming News
Kushagra Rawat Ne Aaj Men’s 200m Free Me Participate Kiya And Apni Heat Me 1:54.56 Ke Timing Ke Sath Wo 8th Place Par The And Overall Wo 25th Place Par Rhe. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES. Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022.
swimswam.com
What Does Josh Matheny’s Long Course Breakthrough Mean for US Breaststroking?
Josh Matheny is one of the best junior breaststrokers that the United States has ever developed, and last week in Irvine, he formally inserted himself into the conversation to take over the competitive slot for America’s top breaststroker. Matheny won the US National title, the first of his career,...
swimswam.com
CWG-22 Me Ek Baar Fir Srihari Ne Dikhayi Shandar Swimming – Indian Swimming News
CWG 2022 Me Aaj Swimming Ke Day 3 Me India Ki Taraf Se Aaj Jin-Jin Swimmers Ne Participate Kiya Tha Unme – Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj Shamil The. CWG 2022 Me Aaj Swimming Ke Day 3 Me India Ki Taraf Se Aaj Jin-Jin Swimmers Ne Participate Kiya Tha Unme – Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj Shamil The.
RELATED PEOPLE
swimswam.com
With 400 IM Win, Lewis Clareburt Breaks Commonwealth, CG, NZ, and Oceanian Records
Everything clicked for Lewis Clareburt in the men’s 400-meter IM final on Saturday. The 23-year-old New Zealander clocked a personal-best 4:08.70, breaking four records while becoming the first Kiwi man in 16 years (Moss Burmester, 2006) to bring home a gold medal from the Commonwealth Games. Men’s 400 IM...
swimswam.com
2022 Commonwealth Games: Day 4 Finals Live Recap
After making a statement in last night's semi of the men's 100 free, Kyle Chalmers has his eyes on gold and potentially the world's top time in the final. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES. Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Birmingham, England. Sandwell Aquatic...
swimswam.com
2022 U.S. Junior Nationals: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap
William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Live Stream (USA Swimming) Live Results (OMEGA) (also can be found on MeetMobile) The first session of the 2022 Junior National Championships is underway this morning, featuring prelims of the 200 fly and 100 breast. Today also includes timed finals of the women’s 800 free and men’s 1500 free. The slow heats of the distance events start at 2:05 Pacific Time, while the fastest two heats will be swum with finals.
swimswam.com
Men’s 50 Fly Was a Rare Australian-less Final at the Commonwealth Games
It was an unfamiliar sight during the men’s 50 fly–for the first time in 8 years, Australia will not have a finalist in a Commonwealth Games event. Australia had Matt Temple, Kyle Chalmers, and Cody Simpson swim the event. All three made it to the semifinals, but failed to make it any further. Temple was the closest to the final, finishing ninth in 23.63. Chalmers finished just behind in 10th, with Simpson taking 14th in 23.87.
IN THIS ARTICLE
swimswam.com
Ben Proud Produces 22.81 50 Fly Commonwealth Games Record
Englishman Ben Proud dominated the men’s 50m butterfly field to capture gold in the event tonight at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Hitting the wall in a massive 22.81, 27-year-old Proud captured the only sub-23 second time of the field, beating out runner-up Tzen Wei Teong of Singapore and Cameron Gray of New Zealand. Tzen snagged silver in 23.21 while Gray secured bronze in 23.22.
swimswam.com
Kyle Chalmers Rips 47.36 100 Free C’Wealth Games Record
Just hours after ripping media for intruding into his personal space, 24-year-old Kyle Chalmers of Australia logged a new Commonwealth Games record. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES. Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Birmingham, England. Sandwell Aquatic Center. Start Times. Prelims: 10:30 am...
swimswam.com
Lara van Niekerk and Pieter Coetze Make South African History on Friday
A pair of rising South African teenage star swimmers won the country’s first men’s and women’s medals of the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Friday evening, but neither was the one that most of the swimming world has their eyes on. 19-year old Lara van Niekerk and 18-year...
swimswam.com
Maggie MacNeil Breaks Commonwealth Games Record in the 100 Fly
In spite of an injury that hit earlier this summer, Canadian swimmer Maggie MacNeil still managed to pull off a win and a Commonwealth Games Record in her first individual final at this week’s Commonwealth Games. Swimming on Friday evening, the Canadian swam a 56.36. That was under the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
swimswam.com
2022 Commonwealth Games: Day 4 Prelims Preview
Adam Peaty has won every breaststroke title at the meet except for the 50, which he'll try to cross off his list starting Monday in the morning heats. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES. Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Birmingham, England. Sandwell Aquatic...
swimswam.com
WATCH: (Almost) All the Freestyle Races from 2022 Worlds
LCM (50-meter format) Relive 11 of the 12 freestyle races through video highlights from last month’s 2022 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. The men’s 400 freestyle was everything we could’ve asked for, as the fastest swimmers in the world over the past two years went head-to-head in an epic showdown. Australian Elijah Winnington got out to a fast start, was overtaken by Germany’s Lukas Märtens on the fifth 50, and then roared home in 26.50 to solidify the victory in a time of 3:41.22.
swimswam.com
Danielle Hanus Swims Best Time to Win Loaded 50 Fly at Canadian Nationals
LCM (50m) Day 5 of the 2022 Canadian National Championships featured a big showdown between some of the biggest names of this week’s meet so far. While many of the country’s top swimmers were kicking off competition in England at the Commonwealth Games on Friday, there were still a few of the country’s more recognizable names in competition in Montreal.
swimswam.com
Shaine Casas Rockets to #7 Performer Of All-Time With 1:55.24 200 IM
Prelims 9 AM / Finals 5 PM (U.S. Pacific Time) So, as we all know by now, Shaine Casas is good. After going 50.40 in the 100 fly, Casas went on to swim the 200 IM, where he crushed his previous best time of 1:56.70 and proceeded to go 1:55.24. That makes him the third-fastest American of all time behind Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte and the seventh-fastest overall performer of all time.
swimswam.com
Kaylee McKeown Swims 58.60 For New Commonwealth Games Record
In a nail-biter of a final, Kaylee McKeown won gold, touching the wall in 58.60 for a new Commonwealth Games record. It came down to the touch between McKeown and Kylie Masse, who was the defending champion and owned the old Commonwealth Games record in 58.63. Like in the Tokyo...
swimswam.com
2022 U.S. National Championships: Swims You May Have Missed On Day 5
Nationals has concluded, but before our coverage of the meet stops, we bring to you some of the swims that you may have missed on the final day of the meet. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 US SUMMER NATIONALS. Tuesday, July 26 – Saturday, July 30, 2022.
swimswam.com
7th Fastest Time Ke Sath Srihari Nataraj Pahuche Finals Me – Indian Swimming News
Semifinals Me Apne Heat Ke Time Ko 0.13 Sec Se Improve Karte Hue Srihari Ne 7th Fastest Time Ke Sath Apni Jagah Final Me Bnayi. Current photo via @srihari33 / Instagram. CWG 2022 Me Aaj Swimming Me India Ki Taraf Se Aaj Jin-Jin Swimmers Ne Participate Kiya Tha Unme – Sajan Prakash, Kushagra Rawat And Srihari Nataraj Shamil The. Teeno Swimmers Me Se Srihari Ne 100m Backstroke Me Overall 5th Fastest Time Ke Sath Semifinal Me Apni Jagah Bnayi and semis ke baad wo 7th fastest time ke sath finals me bhi apni jagah bnane me kamiyab rhe.
swimswam.com
The Biggest Takeaways From Day One Of Commonwealth Games
The first day of competition at the 2022 Commonwealth Games has concluded, and boy, do we have a lot of things to say about it. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. The first day of competition at the 2022 Commonwealth Games has concluded, and boy, do we have a lot of things to say about it. In this article, we break down our biggest takeaways from the meet so far and highlight some of the swims and trends that you may have missed amidst all the top-tier racing.
Comments / 0