Arizona State

Trump-backed Arizona governor candidate claims election fraud ahead of primary

By Carlene Coombs
 4 days ago
Wayne M. Hollins
3d ago

Not sure how many times they have to hear there was no widespread election fraud and most of what fraud there was the republicans did themselves!

Scott English
3d ago

that's how the Republican party thinks by lying in the beginning so the outcome is in their favor well it ain't going to work this time they're traders to the US vote them out

Timothy Houle
3d ago

But, if she has no proof, then there should be a charge for attempting to incite political violence during an election. Enough of this election fraudit sideshow. Trumpism must be entirely denounced and refuted.

