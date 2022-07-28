ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prineville, OR

BLM to close Flatiron Rock Trailhead parking area for maintenance project, adding gravel to improve access

By KTVZ news sources
KTVZ
 4 days ago
ktvz.com

KTVZ

City of Redmond planned road closures and delays: August 1-13

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Redmond's planned road closures and delays for August 1-13. City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck. **SPECIAL EVENTS:. SW 9th St from SW Deschutes Ave to SW...
KTVZ

Deschutes County Fair gears up for opening day

The Deschutes County Fairgrounds is setting up for their annual celebration of rides and entertainment, when the 102nd Deschutes County Fair kicks off Wednesday. Bryant Clark, owner of Sawtooth Signs, told NewsChannel 21 Sunday he just wrapped up at the fair in Hood River. He is looking forward to selling customized red-wood signs at the Deschutes County Fair.
KTVZ News Channel 21

Storms, winds spark several Jefferson County fires; residents, regional task force help stop their spread

A dangerous combination of extreme heat, strong thunderstorms and winds sparked several fires around Jefferson County late Saturday afternoon, sending fire crews scrambling and prompting call-up of a regional task force as residents helped tackle the flames with all the tools and vehicles at their disposal. The post Storms, winds spark several Jefferson County fires; residents, regional task force help stop their spread appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ

Deschutes County has a blast at Knott Landfill

To make way for a new cell for trash at Knott Landfill in southeast Bend, Deschutes County Solid Waste has to blast some rock, and they did just that on Friday. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful...
KTVZ

Heat and thunderstorms increase fire risk

Happy Saturday! I hope you've found ways to cool off. Saturday was still a very, very hot day -- Redmond hit its fifth straight daily record, at 108 degrees -- but not as sunny as we've seen the rest of the week. Late in the day, we've seen scattered showers and storms move in over the region.
The Oregonian

‘The Daily Show’ takes a comic look at Eastern Oregonians who want to be part of Idaho

Late-night comedy shows haven’t been shy about poking fun at Oregon, and Wednesday’s episode of “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” continued that tradition. In the show, correspondent Ronny Chieng visited Mike McCarter, the La Pine resident who is president of Move Oregon’s Border, a nonprofit organization that wants to move some counties in eastern and southern Oregon to Idaho, believing that state better represents rural Oregon counties’ more conservative values.
KTVZ News Channel 21

C.O. drug agents catching fentanyl traffickers returning from Portland ‘hub’ with shipments

(Update: Adding video, comments from Detective Sergeant) Fentanyl cases are being coined as a modern day Russian roulette BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The issues of deadly fentanyl pouring over the mountains and the High Desert are on the rise, as evident from recent arrests of traffickers returning from the Portland area with the fake pills The post C.O. drug agents catching fentanyl traffickers returning from Portland ‘hub’ with shipments appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ

More thunderstorms come; heat wave set to cool

Our satellite and radar imagery shows over the past few hours, we've seen scattered thunderstorms and showers across the region. Winds are coming out of the south, pushing this system east, and we can expect to see these same conditions for a few days. Temperatures are still reflecting this heat...
KTVZ News Channel 21

Indictment alleges Madras suspect with stolen gun tried to shoot 8 people, including Sheriff Jason Pollock

A man who allegedly tried to shoot eight people with a stolen rifle – including Sheriff Jason Pollock -- while on the run from the Jefferson County Fair and was shot by police last week was arraigned Thursday on a 13-count indictment, including three counts of attempted aggravated murder. The post Indictment alleges Madras suspect with stolen gun tried to shoot 8 people, including Sheriff Jason Pollock appeared first on KTVZ.
