BLM to close Flatiron Rock Trailhead parking area for maintenance project, adding gravel to improve access

Deschutes National Forest to open Forest Service Road 370 to Broken Top Trailhead
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -=- On Wednesday, the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District on the Deschutes National Forest plans to unlock the gate at Todd Lake to open Forest Service Road 370, which provides driving access to popular Three Sisters Wilderness trailheads, including the Broken Top Trailhead. Forest Road 370 is a...
Lightning ignites several new fires; Lake Billy Chinook campground evacuated, Three Rivers on Level 2 alert
CULVER, Ore. (KTVZ) – Thunderstorms rumbling through Central Oregon Sunday evening ignited several lightning-sparked fires, one that quickly grew to 25 to 30 acres and prompted evacuation of the Perry South Campground at Lake Billy Chinook and a Level 2 “Get Set” pre-evacuation alert for the Three Rivers area.
City of Redmond planned road closures and delays: August 1-13
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Redmond's planned road closures and delays for August 1-13. City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck. **SPECIAL EVENTS:. SW 9th St from SW Deschutes Ave to SW...
Deschutes County Fair gears up for opening day
The Deschutes County Fairgrounds is setting up for their annual celebration of rides and entertainment, when the 102nd Deschutes County Fair kicks off Wednesday. Bryant Clark, owner of Sawtooth Signs, told NewsChannel 21 Sunday he just wrapped up at the fair in Hood River. He is looking forward to selling customized red-wood signs at the Deschutes County Fair.
Wildfire causes evacuations near Lake Billy Chinook
Small but growing wildfires in central Oregon led to evacuation notices for people in the Perry South Campground on the Sisters Ranger District, US Forest officials tweeted Sunday night.
Storms, winds spark several Jefferson County fires; residents, regional task force help stop their spread
A dangerous combination of extreme heat, strong thunderstorms and winds sparked several fires around Jefferson County late Saturday afternoon, sending fire crews scrambling and prompting call-up of a regional task force as residents helped tackle the flames with all the tools and vehicles at their disposal. The post Storms, winds spark several Jefferson County fires; residents, regional task force help stop their spread appeared first on KTVZ.
Deschutes County has a blast at Knott Landfill
To make way for a new cell for trash at Knott Landfill in southeast Bend, Deschutes County Solid Waste has to blast some rock, and they did just that on Friday. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful...
Wildfire growing in Deschutes National Forest
The fire, called the Tolo Mountain Fire, is in the Crescent Ranger District and has spread across eight acres with active fire behavior and group torching in heavy timber according to Central Oregon Fire Info.
Update from DCSO: Woman, 71, missing in La Pine has been found safe
(Update: Missing woman found safe) La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office sought the public’s help Sunday in finding a 71-year-old La Pine woman who left a home on foot in the morning and failed to return. They later reported she'd been found safe.
Heat and thunderstorms increase fire risk
Happy Saturday! I hope you've found ways to cool off. Saturday was still a very, very hot day -- Redmond hit its fifth straight daily record, at 108 degrees -- but not as sunny as we've seen the rest of the week. Late in the day, we've seen scattered showers and storms move in over the region.
Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies seek public’s help in finding missing woman, 71, in La Pine
La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office sought the public’s help Sunday in finding a 71-year-old La Pine woman who left a home on foot in the morning and failed to return. Kathleen Scott, who suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s, left a residence on...
‘The Daily Show’ takes a comic look at Eastern Oregonians who want to be part of Idaho
Late-night comedy shows haven’t been shy about poking fun at Oregon, and Wednesday’s episode of “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” continued that tradition. In the show, correspondent Ronny Chieng visited Mike McCarter, the La Pine resident who is president of Move Oregon’s Border, a nonprofit organization that wants to move some counties in eastern and southern Oregon to Idaho, believing that state better represents rural Oregon counties’ more conservative values.
C.O. drug agents catching fentanyl traffickers returning from Portland ‘hub’ with shipments
(Update: Adding video, comments from Detective Sergeant) Fentanyl cases are being coined as a modern day Russian roulette BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The issues of deadly fentanyl pouring over the mountains and the High Desert are on the rise, as evident from recent arrests of traffickers returning from the Portland area with the fake pills The post C.O. drug agents catching fentanyl traffickers returning from Portland ‘hub’ with shipments appeared first on KTVZ.
More thunderstorms come; heat wave set to cool
Our satellite and radar imagery shows over the past few hours, we've seen scattered thunderstorms and showers across the region. Winds are coming out of the south, pushing this system east, and we can expect to see these same conditions for a few days. Temperatures are still reflecting this heat...
Mirror Pond Invitational at Bend Golf Club attracts amateur players from across the state
Sunday was the 68th year of the Mirror Pond Invitational golf tournament at Bend Golf Club. About 90 amateurs competed in the individual stroke play for prizes. It included three men's divisions. One was for players aged 18-54, and the other two were designated for seniors and super seniors.
Trevor Noah Takes A Playful Poke at Controversial Oregon Border Movement
The Daily Show starring Trevor Noah recently took a funny poke at the Oregon/Idaho border movement debate. The Daily Show visited La Pine Oregon to talk with the organizer of Move Oregon's Border founder Mike McCarter. McCarter is proposing taking the politically conservative counties of Oregon and merging them with...
Indictment alleges Madras suspect with stolen gun tried to shoot 8 people, including Sheriff Jason Pollock
A man who allegedly tried to shoot eight people with a stolen rifle – including Sheriff Jason Pollock -- while on the run from the Jefferson County Fair and was shot by police last week was arraigned Thursday on a 13-count indictment, including three counts of attempted aggravated murder. The post Indictment alleges Madras suspect with stolen gun tried to shoot 8 people, including Sheriff Jason Pollock appeared first on KTVZ.
