CBS Reality app on smart TV and Firestick

Not sure if this is the best place to post this. Does anyone have Amazon Music, the one that’s through Prime at no extra cost and not the Amazon Music Unlimited subscription. Under ‘library’ I used to be able to see, until yesterday, ‘my downloads’ tab with all the music I had downloaded to listen offline when out and about. The ‘download’ tab has now disappeared, with all my music. Anyone know what’s going on?

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO