CBS Reality app on smart TV and Firestick

TV with BBC red button/text
Posting for my dad ....His older dumb tv has died completely and needs replacing. He bought a Samsung year or so ago but we can't get the red button (not red button +) text service to work -and we have tried everything - disabling the internet etc etc and we can't even get the red button plus to work! I believe it is a samsung problem...
Amazon Music
Not sure if this is the best place to post this. Does anyone have Amazon Music, the one that’s through Prime at no extra cost and not the Amazon Music Unlimited subscription. Under ‘library’ I used to be able to see, until yesterday, ‘my downloads’ tab with all the music I had downloaded to listen offline when out and about. The ‘download’ tab has now disappeared, with all my music. Anyone know what’s going on?
Sondor Sound Follower
In a previous thread, Anthony David mentioned using a Sondor 16/35mm magnetic film recorder. I am keen to learn more if possibe ?. Should be on Google somewhere, mainly used for playback locked to a telecine machine, most didn't record. Too complex a subject for a forum such as this.
Cloned SSD with Windows 10 - inaccessible boot device mystery
Before installing it, I thought I might boot up from it attached to a USB port to test it, but after about 20 seconds it refused to, giving me the ‘stopcode’ ‘INACCESSIBLE BOOT DEVICE’ and restarting. I had used the free Macrium Reflect to clone the...
Neighbors finale peaks at 3m in overnights - better than any EE/Hollyoaks episode in recent months
Neighbours aired its last ever episode on UK screens yesterday (July 29), closing out an incredible 37 year run. The finale was an emotional one, leaving fans in tears, as the show pulled out all the stops to go out on a high, including bringing back old characters to give them the send off they deserved.
Sky Main Event Now Available in UHD
I’d idea sky had now made the whole channel UHD+HDR until I looked on sky community forum. It’s channel 858 for anyone who doesn’t know. Sky Q UHD is utterly immersive. I wish we had more UHD channels. Yes I know there's a satellite bandwidth issue, which...
Do you think every episode of all soaps should be available to stream on their streaming service?
Do you think every episode of all soaps should be available to stream on their streaming service?. Now that ITVX launching later this year. I would like every Emmerdale and Coronation Street episodes available to stream permanently. EastEnders should release every episode they made should be available to stream on...
Limited admin rights
I haven’t yet decided what I want to do, but want to know if the following is possible for my 12yo son’s new laptop (W11 home) 1. I have an admin account that he cannot mess with, inadvertently or otherwise. 2. He has an account that allows him...
PBS America SKY 174 Clock to air.
Ten second clock appeared at start of current break. White clock and text on Blue background. Not as tasteful as the old one's.
