Soccer

Neil Wood takes charge of his first game as Salford play host to Mansfield

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
Neil Wood takes charge of his first competitive Salford game as last season’s beaten play-off finalists Mansfield visit the Peninsula Stadium for their Sky Bet League Two opener.

Striker Callum Hendry is among the new faces who could make their debut for the Ammies.

The former St Johnstone forward warmed up for the season by netting a late winner in a friendly at Barrow last weekend.

Elliot Simoes, Stevie Mallan, Simon Leak, Theo Vassell and Elliot Watt are also new additions to the squad.

Mansfield will be without forward Oli Hawkins due to his sending off in the play-off final in May.

Hawkins must serve a one-match ban after collecting two yellow cards in the space of five minutes during the Stags’ 3-0 loss to Port Vale at Wembley.

Kieran Wallace is ruled out through injury while James Perch, Jason Law, George Lapslie and Stephen Quinn will be assessed after knocks.

Summer signings Hiram Boateng, Christy Pym, Scott Flinders, Will Swan and Ryan Harbottle will be hoping to make their debuts.

IN THIS ARTICLE
