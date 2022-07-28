2022-2023 DeSoto ISD Dress Code, No Uniforms Required

Carolyn Woahloe is now officially a Licensed Nurse Practitioner. From CNA to LVN, ADN, BSN, MSN, and now NP, Woahloe proves that anything is possible. While there are many others who reached the same milestone, this recent grad survived a life of poverty and civil war in Liberia. She didn't enter a classroom until the age of 10 and learned an entirely new language and culture in order to achieve her goal of giving back. She now heads the Liberian Nurses Association and shares why she is thrilled to use her story of survival to inspire others.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO