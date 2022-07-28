2022-2023 DeSoto ISD Dress Code, No Uniforms Required

www.focusdailynews.com
HHM Health Providing Hundreds of Students With Free School SuppliesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
New HGTV Reality Show Challenges Home Flippers to make $1 Million in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
School is Back for Students in 5 Dallas ISD SchoolsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Grass Fire in Glenn Heights Burned Close to Homes But No DamageLarry LeaseGlenn Heights, TX
Wells Fargo Building a New Regional Hub in IrvingLarry LeaseIrving, TX
fox4news.com
Back to School: Year begins for students in 5 Dallas ISD schools
DALLAS - It’s the first day of school for a handful of schools in the Dallas Independent School District. It’s also the first day for the district’s new superintendent. Five schools in Dallas ISD began their school year Monday. They are on what’s called the school day redesign schedule, which gives them an extra five weeks of instruction.
fox4news.com
North Texas school districts reminding parents they must apply for free school meals this year
Dallas - With the start of the school year coming up fast, many local school districts are warning parents that there is an additional step to get their students free school breakfast and lunches this year. Congress opted not to renew waivers approved in the early stages of the COVID-19...
Dallas ISD will continue to offer free meals in schools for students, other school districts require parents to apply for free meals
Dallas, Texas – All students nationwide, regardless of their financial status, were eligible for free meals in schools as a part of the early Covid-19 pandemic measures, but that is now going to change because Congress opted not to renew waivers. For the upcoming school year, Dallas ISD will continue to offer free meals for all of its students, something that the school district has been doing since 2013, but several of the North Texas school districts require parents to apply for free meals for their children.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Principal, Teachers Help Students Impacted By Balch Springs Fire
Like many neighborhoods in North Texas, in the middle of the new homes that burned in the Balch Springs fire sits the elementary school: Mackey Elementary. The staff has been hard at work. They were there Monday getting ready for day one. Just blocks away a commercial landscaper was mowing...
HHM Health Providing Hundreds of Students With Free School Supplies
HHM Health provided much-needed relief by handing out free items at their back to school fair.Kenny Eliason/Unsplash. The school season is right around the corner and inflation is not making it easy for families. CBS DFW reports that HHM Health is providing relief in the form of handing out free items at their back-to-school fair. Hundreds of families waited in line to get free school supplies. Kids received notebooks, pens, pencils, and a backpack.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hundreds of teacher vacancies before school starts
AUSTIN, Texas — With less than a month to go before students return to school, districts are trying to figure out what to do about hundreds of teacher vacancies. Hundreds of teaching positions remain vacant just before school starts in August. As of Thursday, Austin ISD has 549 openings;...
Fort Worth ISD Hiring On The Spot As They Work to Fill Hundreds of Open Positions
The Fort Worth ISD is looking to hire teachers to fill a massive need before the school year begins.MChe Lee/Unsplash. As the school year approaches, Fort Worth ISD is one of several North Texas school districts holding a job fair to try and address the shortage of teachers. Administrators with the school district are offering jobs on the spot, with the goal of filling 350 open positions.
gptx.org
Back to School Backpack Giveaways
Thursday, Aug. 4, 5:30 p.m. Free backpacks, physicals, dental checkups, vaccines, eye exams and more. Must be present to receive a backpack. No registration required. Free backpacks with school supplies. Limit two backpacks per vehicle.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tenants Face Early Removal From Dallas Boarding Homes
As rent in DFW continues to rise, there is more pressure on tenants to be able to afford their current home, and for those on a fixed income, to try and find a place at all. In the parking lot of an East Dallas hotel, Elaine Shockley checks in for the night but is uncertain where she will stay tomorrow.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth ISD Hiring ‘on the Spot' to Fill 350 Vacant Teacher Positions
School districts across North Texas are working to fill open positions as the nation deals with a teacher shortage. On Thursday, the Fort Worth Independent School District held a hiring event that promises to hire staff “on the spot” from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center.
Duncanville ISD $7 million Gear UP Grant Aimed at College Readiness
Students in the Duncanville Independent School District are about to have new opportunities for preparing for their futures, thanks to a $7 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education. Known as GEAR UP, the Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs grants are intended to increase the academic...
dallasexpress.com
Sleep Expert on Preparing Kids for Back-to-School
While it is still summer, getting kids to bed during daylight can be a struggle, but it can take as much as 12 weeks to move bedtime up or wake up an hour earlier in a healthy way. Fort Worth’s Dr. Brandy Roane, a sleep expert, spoke with CBSDFW about...
DeSoto ISD Board Approves Three Leadership Appointments
(DESOTO, TX) — During the July 25, 2022 regular monthly meeting of the Board of Trustees, the district approved the appointment of three leadership positions:. Executive Director of Administrative Services, Dr. Silvia Martinez. Deputy Chief of College, Career and Military Readiness, Dr. Jaime Kovar. Principal, Cockrell Hill Elementary, Cathye...
Cedar Hill ISD To Host Community Learning Exchanges
(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) The Cedar Hill Independent School District will host a pair of important meetings during the first part of August. All community members are encouraged to attend. “As we prepare for an exciting and productive 2022-2023 academic year, we look forward to visiting with our community about the...
Harmony Public Schools Offering Virtual Option For K-12
2022-2023 Virtual Option At Harmony Public Schools. [TEXAS] – Harmony Public Schools will offer a full virtual learning option to DFW students in kindergarten through Grade 12 when the 2022-23 school year begins in August. Students zone to Dallas ISD, Fort Worth ISD, Arlington ISD, Garland ISD, Grand Prairie...
fox4news.com
UT Arlington Grad defies the Odds
Carolyn Woahloe is now officially a Licensed Nurse Practitioner. From CNA to LVN, ADN, BSN, MSN, and now NP, Woahloe proves that anything is possible. While there are many others who reached the same milestone, this recent grad survived a life of poverty and civil war in Liberia. She didn't enter a classroom until the age of 10 and learned an entirely new language and culture in order to achieve her goal of giving back. She now heads the Liberian Nurses Association and shares why she is thrilled to use her story of survival to inspire others.
Here's where and when DFW families can get free school supplies
TEXAS, USA — August is approaching and so is the upcoming school year, so supply shopping is in session. The way these prices are set up, though, it looks like they're trying to teach people's wallets a lesson. However, there are some local events that are looking to help...
Midlothian Mayor’s Annual Back To School Bash
Midlothian Mayor’s Annual Back To School Bash July 30 4pm-10pm. Summer is coming to an end, even though the brutal Texas heat doesn’t seem to be going anywhere. But, no matter the weather, the beginning of the 2022-2023 Midlothian ISD school year is only two weeks away. So, that means it’s time to get ready for Back to School with the Mayor’s Annual Back to School Bash this weekend.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Grass Fire Consumes 350+ Acres in Glenn Heights
A grass fire that consumed up to 400 acres in Glenn Heights, south of DeSoto, and triggered evacuations Friday afternoon is contained, city officials say. The update came at about 8 p.m., more than four hours after the fire was first reported. Homes along three streets -- Mesa Wood Drive,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Doors Close to Former Parkland Memorial Hospital; Preparing for Demolition
The old Parkland Memorial Hospital, which opened Sept. 25, 1954, closed its doors this week for good. Though, it's been years since medical staff and patients filled the buildings. "I'm actually looking very much forward to what comes next on this site," said John Raish, senior vice president of support...
Comments / 0