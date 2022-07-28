ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Judge orders Orem man to stand trial in crash that killed 2 boys playing in corral

ABC4

Man killed in SLC hit-and-run crash, suspect at large

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police are searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened Sunday night. Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) says the victim is a 59-year-old man, although his identity has not been released. Authorities say the man was crossing the road near 1300 South Major St. around 11:04 […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Bountiful family remembers father of five killed in crash

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – On Sunday, a Bountiful family was remembering Dave Barnett, a father of five, who was killed in a car crash last week. “Dave was a father — a fantastic father — and he was someone who loved to laugh and he laughed all the time,” said James Boley, Becky’s brother. Boley […]
BOUNTIFUL, UT
ksl.com

Man trying to kill a spider with a lighter starts 40-acre fire in Springville, police say

SPRINGVILLE — A fire burning in Springville was started by a man who was trying to kill a spider Monday afternoon, police say. Reports of a fire "north of town on the mountainside" came in just before 5 p.m., the Springville Fire department said. The fire is at approximately 40 acres and growing, and is requiring the assistance of several nearby departments including Provo Fire and Rescue, Mapleton Fire, and Utah County Fire, officials said.
SPRINGVILLE, UT
#Drug Possession#Violent Crime#Orem
ksl.com

Police searching for handgun used in accidental shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police are requesting help finding a handgun used in an accidental shooting on Monday. About 7:11 a.m., officers received information about a person with a gunshot wound near 300 W. 1300 South. When police and paramedics arrived on scene, they found a 19-year-old...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Teen attacked for allegedly hugging his boyfriend in Sandy

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A teenager has been detained after allegedly assaulting another juvenile male after spotting him hugging his boyfriend in the driveway of their home on Saturday night. Sandy Police say the teenage suspect’s case has been sent to juvenile courts to determine the charges he will face which could vary from a […]
SANDY, UT
KSLTV

$20,000 reward for information on Utah livestock killings

SALT LAKE CITY — Juab County sheriff’s deputies launched an investigation into three incidents of suspicious livestock killings. All three incidents happened in the Levan and Mills area. A reward poster said $20,000 is possible for tips that lead to “an arrest and conviction of any person involved...
JUAB COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

'Am I dead?' Magna man recalls crash allegedly caused by 2 drivers involved in fight

MAGNA — Shawn Moriarty doesn't remember much about the crash. "The car just came out in front of me so fast, I didn't even hit my brakes or anything," he said. Moriarty was driving to work on May 24. The next thing he remembers is "waking up in the hospital, feeling this intense amount of pain over the entire front of my body, looking at a white ceiling thinking, 'Am I dead?' And then I thought, 'No, I'm in way too much pain to be dead.'"
MAGNA, UT
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Pillar Falls drowning victim identified

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Pillar Falls drowning victim has been identified by the Twin Falls County Coroner's Office. According to the County Coroner, Cory Grant Collard, 30, of Payson, Utah, drowned at Pillar Falls in Twin Falls at about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 30. Family members pulled...
PAYSON, UT
ABC4

SLCPD: OICI protocol issued after woman dies following physical arrest

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) has activated the officer-involved-critical-incident (OICI) protocol today after the death of Megan Joyce Mohn, 40, was ruled a homicide by the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner. According to police records, an investigation into Mohn began on January 11 at 3:13 a.m. when […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Jury convicts Roy man of killing friend he argued with over money

OGDEN — A Roy man was convicted Tuesday of killing his friend over a money dispute and abandoning the body in a parking lot, where it went unnoticed for days. A jury found Daniel Lee Johnson, 49, guilty of murder, a first-degree felony; obstructing justice, a second-degree felony; abuse of a dead body and use of a firearm by a restricted person, third-degree felonies.
ROY, UT
ksl.com

3rd person arrested in 2019 killing of Salt Lake woman

SALT LAKE CITY — A third person has been arrested in connection with the 2019 killing of a Salt Lake woman. The arrest comes three years to the day that 27-year-old Kathryn Blaire Leavitt's apartment door at 1211 N. Redwood Road was kicked open and multiples shots were fired. Leavitt was shot twice and killed as her roommate hid inside another room.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Utah Man Drowns at Pillar Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 30-year-old Utah man drowned in the Snake River Saturday afternoon below Twin Falls. According to Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley, Cory Collard, of Payson, Utah was pulled from the water at Pillar Falls by family at around 1:30 p.m. and resuscitation efforts were immediately performed on him. Collard was taken to the hospital where he where he died several hours later. "The Twin Falls County Coroner’s Office would like to remind the public that although the water, on the surface, at Pillar Falls appears to be calm and enticing to swim in, there are tremendous under currents that are strong enough to suck a body into the rocks underneath," wrote Coroner Turley in a statement.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID

