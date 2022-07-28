Judge orders Orem man to stand trial in crash that killed 2 boys playing in corral

www.ksl.com
Man killed in SLC hit-and-run crash, suspect at large
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police are searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened Sunday night. Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) says the victim is a 59-year-old man, although his identity has not been released. Authorities say the man was crossing the road near 1300 South Major St. around 11:04 […]
Bountiful family remembers father of five killed in crash
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – On Sunday, a Bountiful family was remembering Dave Barnett, a father of five, who was killed in a car crash last week. “Dave was a father — a fantastic father — and he was someone who loved to laugh and he laughed all the time,” said James Boley, Becky’s brother. Boley […]
Man trying to kill a spider with a lighter starts 40-acre fire in Springville, police say
SPRINGVILLE — A fire burning in Springville was started by a man who was trying to kill a spider Monday afternoon, police say. Reports of a fire "north of town on the mountainside" came in just before 5 p.m., the Springville Fire department said. The fire is at approximately 40 acres and growing, and is requiring the assistance of several nearby departments including Provo Fire and Rescue, Mapleton Fire, and Utah County Fire, officials said.
Utah woman's family looks for answers after autopsy results returned
Sophia Lower was last seen in her family’s home in Layton in February. They stopped hearing from the 22-year-old in the middle of March, and her body was found weeks later on April 8.
Police searching for handgun used in accidental shooting
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police are requesting help finding a handgun used in an accidental shooting on Monday. About 7:11 a.m., officers received information about a person with a gunshot wound near 300 W. 1300 South. When police and paramedics arrived on scene, they found a 19-year-old...
Teen attacked for allegedly hugging his boyfriend in Sandy
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A teenager has been detained after allegedly assaulting another juvenile male after spotting him hugging his boyfriend in the driveway of their home on Saturday night. Sandy Police say the teenage suspect’s case has been sent to juvenile courts to determine the charges he will face which could vary from a […]
$20,000 reward for information on Utah livestock killings
SALT LAKE CITY — Juab County sheriff’s deputies launched an investigation into three incidents of suspicious livestock killings. All three incidents happened in the Levan and Mills area. A reward poster said $20,000 is possible for tips that lead to “an arrest and conviction of any person involved...
'Am I dead?' Magna man recalls crash allegedly caused by 2 drivers involved in fight
MAGNA — Shawn Moriarty doesn't remember much about the crash. "The car just came out in front of me so fast, I didn't even hit my brakes or anything," he said. Moriarty was driving to work on May 24. The next thing he remembers is "waking up in the hospital, feeling this intense amount of pain over the entire front of my body, looking at a white ceiling thinking, 'Am I dead?' And then I thought, 'No, I'm in way too much pain to be dead.'"
Sandy teen arrested in alleged hate crime assault
Police in Sandy have arrested a teenager who allegedly punched another boy and shouted homophobic slurs at him and his boyfriend.
Sandy police: Juvenile to be charged with hate-crime assault after attack on male couple
SANDY, Utah, July 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A juvenile suspect has been arrested after he allegedly stopped the car he was in to assault a Sandy juvenile male standing in his driveway as he hugged his boyfriend. Project Rainbow shared a video recorded at the scene, after the...
Pillar Falls drowning victim identified
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Pillar Falls drowning victim has been identified by the Twin Falls County Coroner's Office. According to the County Coroner, Cory Grant Collard, 30, of Payson, Utah, drowned at Pillar Falls in Twin Falls at about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 30. Family members pulled...
3 of 6 suspects now in custody 3 years after Salt Lake City woman's murder
Exactly three years to the day since Blaire Leavitt was killed, a third suspect in her murder was arrested.
Utah man trying to reconnect with girls who saved him and his son from drowning
What was supposed to be a fun day in the sun this weekend turned into a terrifying ordeal for a Utah man and his six-year-old son.
Utah man who has threatened with machetes, now accused of threatening with crossbow
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KSL.com) — A man previously convicted of putting machetes through a co-worker’s door because he wouldn’t cover a shift for him, and who allegedly told his wife recently that killing someone is on his “bucket list,” is facing new charges for threatening a woman with multiple weapons, according to prosecutors.
SLCPD: OICI protocol issued after woman dies following physical arrest
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) has activated the officer-involved-critical-incident (OICI) protocol today after the death of Megan Joyce Mohn, 40, was ruled a homicide by the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner. According to police records, an investigation into Mohn began on January 11 at 3:13 a.m. when […]
Jury convicts Roy man of killing friend he argued with over money
OGDEN — A Roy man was convicted Tuesday of killing his friend over a money dispute and abandoning the body in a parking lot, where it went unnoticed for days. A jury found Daniel Lee Johnson, 49, guilty of murder, a first-degree felony; obstructing justice, a second-degree felony; abuse of a dead body and use of a firearm by a restricted person, third-degree felonies.
3rd person arrested in 2019 killing of Salt Lake woman
SALT LAKE CITY — A third person has been arrested in connection with the 2019 killing of a Salt Lake woman. The arrest comes three years to the day that 27-year-old Kathryn Blaire Leavitt's apartment door at 1211 N. Redwood Road was kicked open and multiples shots were fired. Leavitt was shot twice and killed as her roommate hid inside another room.
Utah Man Drowns at Pillar Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 30-year-old Utah man drowned in the Snake River Saturday afternoon below Twin Falls. According to Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley, Cory Collard, of Payson, Utah was pulled from the water at Pillar Falls by family at around 1:30 p.m. and resuscitation efforts were immediately performed on him. Collard was taken to the hospital where he where he died several hours later. "The Twin Falls County Coroner’s Office would like to remind the public that although the water, on the surface, at Pillar Falls appears to be calm and enticing to swim in, there are tremendous under currents that are strong enough to suck a body into the rocks underneath," wrote Coroner Turley in a statement.
Woman kicked out of Sandy party charged in connection with shooting of host
SANDY — A woman who was kicked out of a party has been charged for allegedly tracking down the man who kicked her out and, with the help another man, shooting him, according to prosecutors. Alliyah Samitioata Moana Molifua-Freeeman, 20, of Taylorsville, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court...
Wasatch County sheriff asks for public's help finding missing man
HEBER CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The Wasatch County Sheriff's Office on Sunday put out a call for for help as authorities search for a man missing since Thursday. WCSO posted to social media that Colby Sheriff, 34, was last seen July 28 in the area of Daniels Summit Lodge.
