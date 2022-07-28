ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Amari Cooper: No matter who’s at QB, if I get open, it’s going to be easy for them

By Myles Simmons
NBC Sports
 4 days ago
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

NBC Sports

Hurst likely out for the season after tearing biceps in practice

SANTA CLARA — Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst sustained a torn biceps in practice Friday and is scheduled to undergo extensive surgery, 49es coach Kyle Shanahan said. The surgery is likely to keep Hurst out for the entire season. He sustained the injury as he was reaching out to defend a read-option play in practice.
NFL
Yardbarker

Cleveland Rape Crisis Center rips six-game suspension of Browns' Deshaun Watson

News outlets reported on Monday morning that NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson had determined Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson violated the league's personal conduct policy regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions and should be suspended for the first six games of the 2022 regular season. Per the...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Arthur Smith ends Falcons practice after a pair of fights

As “Back Together Saturday” unfolds, one coach already is working to pry guys apart. Falcon coach Arthur Smith pulled the plug on practice after two fights, according to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The first one involved defensive lineman Jalen Dalton. The second one included nose...
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Finally! Deebo, 49ers reportedly agree to $73.5M extension

It took a lot longer than everyone expected but Deebo Samuel reportedly has agreed to a massive contract extension with the 49ers. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday night, citing sources, that Samuel and the team have agreed to a three-year deal worth $73.5 million. The pact includes $58.1 million in guaranteed money, per Rapoport.
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Decision on Deshaun Watson suspension expected Monday

It’s finally decision time. After weeks of deliberation and months of speculation, the NFL reportedly is expected to hand down a suspension on Monday for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson first reported the news. Retired federal judge Sue L. Robinson has been tasked with...
CLEVELAND, OH
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Marquez Valdes-Scantling: With Patrick Mahomes back there, we can pretty much do anything

Kansas City’s offense will look different without receiver Tyreek Hill in 2022. But the team’s expectations for the unit haven’t diminished. Marquez Valdes-Scantling was one of the receivers the Chiefs brought in over the offseason. While it’s still early in training camp, he told reporters that the offense should still be productive with Andy Reid as head coach and Patrick Mahomes at quarterback.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Titans activate Tommy Hudson from PUP list

The Titans will be getting tight end Tommy Hudson on the field this week. The team announced on Monday that Hudson has been activated from the physically unable to perform list. He was placed on the list after reporting to training camp last week. Hudson signed with the Titans after...
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

Shanahan was ready to step in if Deebo talks went on any longer

SANTA CLARA -- Kyle Shanahan did not get involved in contract talks with 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, but the coach revealed that there was a point where he might have. On Monday, after the 49ers inked a three-year contract extension with their All-Pro wideout, Shanahan spoke to the media and shared his side of the experience.
NFL
NBC Sports

How Jimmy G's throwing progress looked at 49ers training camp

Jimmy Garoppolo might not have a future with the 49ers, but he was present at practice Saturday in front of a large crowd at the team’s Santa Clara complex. At the start of the day of work, Garoppolo was the center of attention as he ran conditioning sprints along the back of the end zone near the southern fence of the practice field.
NFL
NBC Sports

Do Eagles already have their next DC in waiting?

If the Eagles defense improves the way some think it will in 2022, Jonathan Gannon is probably gone. After all, Gannon already had three head coaching interviews this past offseason coming off his first year as the Eagles’ defensive coordinator. So if that unit exceeds expectations, it stands to reason that another team will probably hire him away.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Food poisoning lands Eagles receiver Zach Pascal in hospital

Zach Pascal was hospitalized on Sunday after being stricken with a particularly severe bout of food poisoning last week, but Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said the veteran receiver is starting to feel better. Pascal has not practiced yet in training camp, which began last Wednesday. Pascal tweeted on Thursday...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Deshaun Watson suspended six games

The long wait for word on Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s suspension came on Monday morning. PFT has confirmed that Judge Sue L. Robinson has ruled that Watson be suspended six games for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. Watson was accused of sexual misconduct and sued in civil court by more than 20 women who were hired to massage him while he was a member of the Texans ahead of this year’s trade to Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH

