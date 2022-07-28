Amari Cooper: No matter who’s at QB, if I get open, it’s going to be easy for them

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
Discipline officer requires Deshaun Watson to get massages from Browns’ staff only
The six-game suspension handed to Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson includes an apparently unprecedented condition: Watson can only get massages from therapists on the Browns’ staff. That mandate from Judge Sue L. Robinson means that Watson can’t hire his own therapists, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Watson is...
Hurst likely out for the season after tearing biceps in practice
SANTA CLARA — Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst sustained a torn biceps in practice Friday and is scheduled to undergo extensive surgery, 49es coach Kyle Shanahan said. The surgery is likely to keep Hurst out for the entire season. He sustained the injury as he was reaching out to defend a read-option play in practice.
Will Joe Burrow or Russell Wilson get a percentage of the cap in their next deals?
The contracts given to Deshaun Watson and Kyler Murray (and the one that will be signed, if ever, by Lamar Jackson) serve as potential prologue to a quarterback contract that finally achieves what others have tried unsuccessfully to obtain. A set percentage of the salary cap. It’s the best way...
Cleveland Rape Crisis Center rips six-game suspension of Browns' Deshaun Watson
News outlets reported on Monday morning that NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson had determined Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson violated the league's personal conduct policy regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions and should be suspended for the first six games of the 2022 regular season. Per the...
Arthur Smith ends Falcons practice after a pair of fights
As “Back Together Saturday” unfolds, one coach already is working to pry guys apart. Falcon coach Arthur Smith pulled the plug on practice after two fights, according to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The first one involved defensive lineman Jalen Dalton. The second one included nose...
Finally! Deebo, 49ers reportedly agree to $73.5M extension
It took a lot longer than everyone expected but Deebo Samuel reportedly has agreed to a massive contract extension with the 49ers. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday night, citing sources, that Samuel and the team have agreed to a three-year deal worth $73.5 million. The pact includes $58.1 million in guaranteed money, per Rapoport.
DeAndre Hopkins: NFL PED policy is too black and white, I tested positive for trace amount
Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will miss the first six games of the season because of a positive test for a performance-enhancing substance, but Hopkins doesn’t think that’s right. Hopkins doesn’t deny that he tested positive for the banned substance Ostarine, but he says he had only a...
Report: Decision on Deshaun Watson suspension expected Monday
It’s finally decision time. After weeks of deliberation and months of speculation, the NFL reportedly is expected to hand down a suspension on Monday for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson first reported the news. Retired federal judge Sue L. Robinson has been tasked with...
Marquez Valdes-Scantling: With Patrick Mahomes back there, we can pretty much do anything
Kansas City’s offense will look different without receiver Tyreek Hill in 2022. But the team’s expectations for the unit haven’t diminished. Marquez Valdes-Scantling was one of the receivers the Chiefs brought in over the offseason. While it’s still early in training camp, he told reporters that the offense should still be productive with Andy Reid as head coach and Patrick Mahomes at quarterback.
Mason Rudolph has “a great shot” at winning Steelers’ QB job, OC Matt Canada says
Mitch Trubisky is widely viewed as the favorite in the Steelers’ quarterback competition, unless rookie Kenny Pickett exceeds expectations in training camp. But there’s a third quarterback in the mix in Pittsburgh, and Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada says that quarterback, Mason Rudolph, is being given every opportunity to win the job.
Titans activate Tommy Hudson from PUP list
The Titans will be getting tight end Tommy Hudson on the field this week. The team announced on Monday that Hudson has been activated from the physically unable to perform list. He was placed on the list after reporting to training camp last week. Hudson signed with the Titans after...
Shanahan was ready to step in if Deebo talks went on any longer
SANTA CLARA -- Kyle Shanahan did not get involved in contract talks with 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, but the coach revealed that there was a point where he might have. On Monday, after the 49ers inked a three-year contract extension with their All-Pro wideout, Shanahan spoke to the media and shared his side of the experience.
How Jimmy G's throwing progress looked at 49ers training camp
Jimmy Garoppolo might not have a future with the 49ers, but he was present at practice Saturday in front of a large crowd at the team’s Santa Clara complex. At the start of the day of work, Garoppolo was the center of attention as he ran conditioning sprints along the back of the end zone near the southern fence of the practice field.
Orlando Brown will show up to Chiefs camp today, play on franchise tag
The Chiefs have their left tackle back in the fold. Orlando Brown, who had skipped the first week of training camp in a contract dispute, will report today and play on the one-year, $16,662,000 contract that comes with the franchise tag. That information comes from Robert Griffin III of ESPN,...
Eagles stock up, stock down after 1st week of training camp
Don’t forget that when you read this stock report from Eagles training camp. The Eagles have had three practices so far this summer. One lasted 58 minutes, one lasted 1:15 and one lasted 1:30. There’s a long way to go. But every true off day of the summer,...
Do Eagles already have their next DC in waiting?
If the Eagles defense improves the way some think it will in 2022, Jonathan Gannon is probably gone. After all, Gannon already had three head coaching interviews this past offseason coming off his first year as the Eagles’ defensive coordinator. So if that unit exceeds expectations, it stands to reason that another team will probably hire him away.
Food poisoning lands Eagles receiver Zach Pascal in hospital
Zach Pascal was hospitalized on Sunday after being stricken with a particularly severe bout of food poisoning last week, but Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said the veteran receiver is starting to feel better. Pascal has not practiced yet in training camp, which began last Wednesday. Pascal tweeted on Thursday...
Pete Carroll vows to take competition to succeed Russell Wilson “in stride”
With training camps open throughout the NFL, press-conference transcripts are falling from the trees and filling up our email boxes. Some significant comments get noticed right away. Others, buried deep in the document, aren’t seen until there’s a chance to take a closer look at the things said by players and coaches.
Jerry Jones: I get to make the decision on when Jimmy Johnson goes in the Ring of Honor
Only two Pro Football Hall of Famers who spent most of their careers with the Cowboys are not in the team’s Ring of Honor. Owner Jerry Jones went into the Pro Football of Fame in 2017, and former coach Jimmy Johnson earned a spot in Canton in 2020. Jones...
Deshaun Watson suspended six games
The long wait for word on Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s suspension came on Monday morning. PFT has confirmed that Judge Sue L. Robinson has ruled that Watson be suspended six games for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. Watson was accused of sexual misconduct and sued in civil court by more than 20 women who were hired to massage him while he was a member of the Texans ahead of this year’s trade to Cleveland.
