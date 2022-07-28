www.orangeobserver.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sltablet.com
Meet Lake County’s Political Candidates At The 2022 Lake County Hob Nob (August 8)
The South Lake Chamber of Commerce (SLCC) is hosting the premier political event of the season, the 2022 Lake County Hob Nob, presented by Disney, at the Clermont Arts & Recreation Center on Monday, August 8, 2022, from 5:00 -8:00 p.m. The 2022 Lake County Hob Nob will feature candidates...
WESH
Latest COVID-19 variant continues to spread in Central Florida communities
Fla. — The latest COVID-19 variant continues to spread throughout the state and the Central Florida community. "I would say our numbers are pretty high when it comes to percentage," Alan Harris said. Harris, Seminole County's emergency manager, says plenty of people are getting COVID-19 and feeling crummy.
mynews13.com
Clermont Farmer shares produce and sustainability with his community
CLERMONT, Fla.—A Clermont farmer is opening up his 7 acre farm once a month to the community. There, people can get hands-on learning with sustainable farming. Clermont farmer Banks Helfrich sharing his knowledge of sustainable farming with the community. His goal is for more people in the area to...
Groups rally in Orlando to expand Florida’s LGBTQ+ healthcare coverage
ORLANDO, Fla. — Groups rallied in downtown Orlando on Sunday to push for expanded healthcare coverage for the LGBTQ+ community. Supporters said possible changes in coverage in Florida will be harmful for transgender youth. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Most of the signs and shirts in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
villages-news.com
sltablet.com
First Friday Food Trucks and Music On Montrose (August 5)
Join your family and friends Downtown for live music and food trucks. Each month is a little different than the last, so get set to try some new tastes as well as some popular favorites. Kick off the weekend. Bring your lawn chair and spend Friday evening, Aug 5, from...
villages-news.com
Dog brought to Spanish Springs Town Square
My husband and I went to Spanish Springs Town Square recently to see Uncle Bob’s Rock Shop. As excellent as they were I was unable to enjoy the performance due to watching a dog that was brought to the square. He was perfectly well behaved, a beautiful brown dog of a breed. Very large, similar to a Weimaraner but brown not grey. His owner made me livid. When the dog arrived he seemed happy, smiling and wagging his tail. But, that dog didn’t belong there in this weather. After 30 minutes he was panting constantly. You could see he was unhappy. The tail no longer wagging. Although the owner provided him with water, often it didn’t make the dog comfortable. He was miserable in the heat, his feet on the scorching pavement, in the sunniest area in the square. I felt so sad for that dog. I love dogs, especially the large ones. I have a 70 lb. Boxer/Amstaff mix. We love to bring her to the square, too. But not in this kind of heat and not with an extremely loud band. She loves to accompany us but we leave her home in air conditioned comfort this time of year.
Orlando installs new crosswalk on Corrine Drive to help with pedestrian, cyclist safety
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando city workers and contractors have finished the latest project to keep people safe on local roads. Crews installed a new crosswalk on Corrine Drive on Friday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The crosswalk is designed to help keep pedestrians and cyclists safe.
RELATED PEOPLE
Villages Daily Sun
Celebrating 25 years in business
Quinton Downing said others were reluctant to open a business in The Villages 25 years ago, when the community was just getting going. But he took a chance when he opened Village Pack N Ship in La Plaza Grande 25 years ago. “We saw the opportunity, and we wanted to be the first pack and ship store in The Villages,” Downing said. “And we were. We opened up and took a chance on it.” When Downing’s business first opened its doors in 1997 only a few other businesses and restaurants existed in La Plaza Grande. Multiple new businesses have opened this year alone, but it’s the ones that took a chance a quarter of a century ago that are celebrating big milestones today. In addition to Village Pack N Ship, Merle Norman Cosmetics, McCall’s Tavern, Spanish Springs Lanes, Village Dental and Cal’s Barbershop are celebrating 25 years of business in the community.
westorlandonews.com
Local Revealed as Finalist for America’s Top Veterinary Heroes
American Humane, the country’s first national humane organization, revealed the 10 finalists of the 2022 American Humane Hero Veterinarian and Hero Veterinary Nurse Awards, sponsored by Zoetis, and Dr. Raquel Fagan from Mount Dora, Florida is one of the finalists in the Hero Veterinarian category. The finalists were selected out of a pool of more than 500 nominations from across the country.
mynews13.com
Residents say crashes are common at Michigan and Crystal Lake curve in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Brent Daum has heard several crashes outside his apartment where Michigan Street turns into Crystal Lake Drive in Orlando. Several crashes have occurred where Michigan Street transitions into Crystal Lake Drive. Drivers are speeding and distracted, a man who lives nearby says. Orange County is looking...
positivelyosceola.com
Kissimmee Publix sells $2 Million Mega Millions Ticket, 4 other Florida winners hit for $1 M and $2M
The amazing Mega Millions jackpot run is over! A lucky ticket-holder in Illinois will be celebrating as the latest winner of a billion-dollar lottery jackpot. One ticket matched all six numbers in the July 29 drawing – the white balls 13, 36, 45, 57 and 67, plus the gold Mega Ball 14 – to win the prize of $1.337 billion ($780.5 million cash), but on the local side, someone purchased a ticket at the Publix on John Young Parkway and Pleasant Hill Road and will take home $2 million, according to Mega Millions. The person who purchased the ticket hit the winning white ball numbers: 13-36-45-57-67, also went for the optional Megaplier (available in most states with an extra $1 purchase) so the payout is doubled – $2 Million! That wasn’t the only tickets purchased in Florida that will be paying some big dividends, a $1 million prize went to a ticket sold at a Cumberland Farms in Jensen Beach, a ticket bought at a Sebring Truck Stop (neither purchased the multiplier), and two other $2 million winners bought their tickets at Big Boss Stores in Defuniak Springs and a Winn Dixie in Palm Harbor and did go for the multipliee.
IN THIS ARTICLE
click orlando
Oviedo Mall owners seek changes to redevelopment plan
OVIEDO, Fla. – Oviedo city leaders are scheduled to discuss possible changes to the redevelopment of the Oviedo Mall. Owners are seeking changes to the original plan, which was submitted last year. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Documents originally showed that owners wanted to redevelop...
click orlando
Heat index soars in Central Florida as rain chances stay low -- for now
ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances will remain low for Monday in Central Florida, but that will soon change. We will feel plenty of heat, with high temperatures in the mid- and upper 90s in the Orlando area and rain chances at 30%. The heat index is expected to be over 105 degrees.
villages-news.com
Visually impaired residents concerned about safety while walking in The Villages
Neighbors in the Village of Tamarind Grove, such as Julie Solomon, have expressed concern over a blind person walking on the street with just a white cane. Cars do not observe the 15 mile per hour speed limit. “While it is true that the blind cannot see, they are invisible...
erienewsnow.com
6 Fun Things to Do in Windermere, Florida
Originally Posted On: https://thursdaydinners.com/6-fun-things-to-do-in-windermere-florida/. Windermere Florida is a little paradise close to all the Orlando attractions but without the hustle and bustle. This charming town has a bit of everything — sun-drenched beaches, tropical island waterways, world-class fishing, historic sites, shopping, and dining. Perhaps you and your family are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Disney’s Reedy Creek district extends agreements
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The Reedy Creek Improvement District, the governing body overseeing Walt Disney World in Orlando, is moving forward with business as usual, despite its looming dissolution in 2023.
Orange County teachers reach agreement on contracts and pay increases
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Classroom Teachers Association has finalized a new agreement on teacher contracts and pay. It’s just in time for this school year. Orange County Superintendent Barbara Jenkins said, “We are so pleased at the ratification vote, as it indicates a recognition of our teachers and instructional staff and the school board’s commitment to compensate them with funding that is provided. I also want to congratulate OCCTA and members of the district bargaining team. I believe this is the start of another great year.”
Central Florida doctor explains the latest COVID-19 trends amid BA.5 sub-variant
ORLANDO, Fla. — A central Florida doctor said we should be prepared to see a few more cases of rebound as a result of the Paxlovid medication. Dr. Aftab Khan said data surrounding the medication is outdated and is less effective when it comes to emerging COVID sub-variants. He...
Glass water tower, eateries & more on tap for Church Street Station
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Orlando entrepreneur Craig Mateer has proposed changes to downtown’s historic Church Street Station which would add restaurant space and more. 789C’s LLC -- an...
Comments / 0