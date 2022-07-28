ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glier's Goettafest: What to know about the two-weekend celebration of all things goetta

By Victoria Moorwood, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 4 days ago

Glier's Goettafest takes over Festival Park at Newport on the Levee this weekend -- and the weekend after that.

It's an eight-day "celebration of all things goetta," as the festival combines live entertainment, games and food, while putting a spotlight on one of Cincinnati's favorite German-inspired dishes.

Here's what you need to know about goetta and Goettafest ahead of the festival.

What is Goettafest?

"The celebration of all things goetta," Glier's Goettafest is two long weekends of live music, family-friendly entertainment and over 50 types of inventive, goetta-centric food. Admission to the festival is free.

Head to goetta.com/goettafest for a menu and more information.

Where is Goettafest?

Goettafest is held at Festival Park at Newport on the Levee, located at 1 Levee Way, Newport.

When is Goettafest?

Glier's Goettafest takes place over two weekends this year: July 28-31, and Aug. 4-7.

The festival is open Thursdays and Fridays from 5 to 11 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 11 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 9 p.m.

What is goetta?

Pronounced “get-uh,” goetta is a German-American dish that combines ground pork, or pork and beef, with steel-cut or "pinhead" oats and spices.

It's often served as a breakfast sausage. Glier's recipe uses slow-cooked pork, beef, whole grain steel-cut oats, spices and fresh onions, according to its website.

What's the difference between goetta and scrapple?

While also German-inspired, scrapple uses cornmeal instead of oats, giving it a distinctly different texture .

