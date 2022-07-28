Watervliet homeowner loses everything in fire

wnyt.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular New York restaurant set to close July 23rdKristen WaltersAlbany, NY
Shreveport Mavericks Are The 2022 TBL National ChampionsUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Shreveport Mavericks Win Game 1 In TBL ChampionshipUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
5 of the most amazing caves in New York you must seeTravel Maven
iheart.com
Off-Duty Firefighters Credited With Preventing House Fire in Watervliet
A group off-duty firefighters are being credited with preventing a house fire in Watervliet. The firefighters were at a gathering on Third Avenue Sunday when they heard an explosion. They rushed to the scene on Second Avenue and spotted a fire burning on a fence and shed-like structure that was near a home. They were able to get everyone out of the residence before fellow firefighters arrived to quickly knock down the flames before the house caught fire. No injuries were reported.
WRGB
Friday night crash sends motorcyclist to hospital; occupants of other vehicle unhurt
WILTON, NY (WRGB) — A motorcyclist was transported for care with significant injuries, after a two-vehicle crash Friday night in Wilton. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office responded to a serious injury motor vehicle crash on at 9:54 PM on US Route 9 at Dandelion Drive in the town of Wilton.
WRGB
Sheriff: Motorcyclist ejected after nearly striking bystander, then hitting vehicle
QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) — On July 30th, 2022 at approximately 1:23 P:M, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to Glen Lake Road in the Town of Queensbury for a report of a personal injury motorcycle crash. The crash occurred when 56 year-old Michael Trull of Londonderry, New Hampshire...
WNYT
Pets missing in Pittsfield house fire
Two pet cats are missing after a fire broke out at a home in Pittsfield, Saturday afternoon. According to our media partners at The Berkshire Eagle, the house was deemed salvageable with most of the fire contained to the kitchen, but spread throughout the house- including the second floor and the attic.
WNYT
Police search for Watervliet basketball court vandals
WATERVLIET – The basketball court located at the 7th Street Park in Watervliet was vandalized. Mayor Charles Patricelli says paint was found spread across the court Monday morning. As crews work to clean up the mess, anyone with any information is asked to call police.
WRGB
Investigation ongoing following plane crash in Montgomery County
PALENTINE, NY (WRGB) — State Police and the FAA are investigating after a plane crash in Montgomery County. Police say back on July 30th, just before 12:30 PM, troopers responded to a plane crash in the area of Eaker Road in Palentine. According to investigators, the pilot of a...
Crews put out structure fire in Pittsfield
Crews worked to put out a structure fire at an apartment building in Pittsfield Saturday evening.
Motorcyclist sent to hospital after crash in Wilton
A Saratoga Springs man is in serious but stable condition after crashing his 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle into a trailer on Friday night in Wilton, the Sheriff's Office confirmed. The trailer that the man ran into was being towed by a 2014 Dodge Ram.
WNYT
Man stabbed with broken bottle in Troy
A man is recovering after he was stabbed with a broken bottle in Troy Sunday night. Police say they responded to the laundromat on 15th Street around 6:30 p.m., where they found the victim with wounds to his neck. The suspect was located in the area and arrested. Police say...
WNYT
Red Cross now helping Watervliet fire victims
The Red Cross is helping six adults affected by a fire in Watervliet. Firefighters say heat brought extra challenges to put out the fire that destroyed the home of James Dugan. In an exclusive interview with NewsChannel 13, Dugan says he’s not sure what happened. He was at home with...
Multiple puppies found dead in Troy, NY
The community was shocked after police discovered the pups spread out in four areas around the city. The Assistant Chief of Police says they appear to be from the same litter, and there is an active investigation to determine if any criminal charges exis
UPDATE: Now a Total of 7 Dead Dogs Found in Rensselaer County
When you hear of stories like this one, you wonder who is so cruel that they would dump seven animals in different locations in Troy? It appears they are all from the same litter and suffering from the same disease. Where Were The Dogs Found?. There are a total of...
WNYT
Arrest in Fort Plain fountain vandalism
Fort Plain police have made an arrest in connection with vandalism at Haslett Park. The top of the historic cast-iron fountain came off earlier this month, as well as a bird at the bottom. The mayor said the fountain means a lot to many people in the area. Police say...
newportdispatch.com
Crash on Vermont Route 31 in Wells
WELLS — A 43-year-old woman from New York was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Wells on Tuesday. The crash took place on Vermont Route 31 south of Hill Top Road at around 5:10 p.m. According to the report, Ingrid A. Gevry, of Granville, NY, was traveling south on...
iheart.com
Albany Police Investigating Shooting That Sent Woman to Hospital
Albany police are continuing their investigation into a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital. A department spokesperson says the victim was struck by gunfire Sunday in the area of Lark Street and State Street. The woman went to Albany Med for to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury to her arm. Anyone information on this case is asked to call police.
Fire Damages Multiple Homes In Watervliet
Multiple homes were damaged when a fire broke out in a Capital District neighborhood. In Albany County, firefighters in Watervliet were called at around 2 p.m. Thursday, July 28th, with reports of a residential fire near 6th Avenue and 23rd Street. Multiple homes were impacted by the fire but there...
Telephone pole damaged after crash near Delaware Ave
A telephone pole has been damaged after a one-car crash near near Delaware Avenue and Jefferson Street in Albany. The Albany Police Department said the traffic light on Madison and Lark Street is currently out.
Missing Washington County teens found
The two teen boys, Alex and Ricky Barbur, that went missing on Friday have been found in good health, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said. Before being located, the teens were seen walking into the woods.
Mistake On The Hudson: Pilot Out For Swim In Catskill Prompts 911 Call
A miracle on the Hudson it was not. A good Samaritan in Greene County called 911 shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday, July 28, with reports of a small plane down in the Hudson in Catskill, not far from the Rip Van Winkle Bridge. When troopers arrived they found a seaplane...
