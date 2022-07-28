Who’s running? Full list of candidates in Delaware
With just 47 days to go before the first votes are cast in Delaware’s 2022 primary elections, every seat has at least one person running. Some have numerous candidates.
The 151st General Assembly comes to an end in November, meaning all 21 Senate seats and 41 House seats will be up for grabs. The deadline to file for election has passed.
Three of the state’s executive offices — attorney general, treasurer and auditor of accounts — will also be on the ballot. Each office’s incumbent is running for re-election, including embattled State Auditor Kathy McGuiness .
Voters will also decide who to send to Washington as Delaware’s lone United States Representative.
The primary election will be held on Sept. 13, 2022 and the general election will be held on Nov. 8, 2022.
Two senators, Sen. Ernie Lopez , R-Rehoboth Beach, and Sen. Bruce Ennis , D-Smyrna, have announced they will not seek re-election.
Two representatives, Rep. David Bentz , D-Christiana, and Rep. John Kowalko , D-Newark, have also said they will retire at the end of their current terms. Rep. Andria Bennett, D-Dover, did not file for re-election.
The district previously represented by Gerald Brady , who resigned in Feb. 2022, will no longer exist after November.
During redistricting , a new district was created in the Long Neck and Oak Orchard area of Sussex County to reflect population growth in that area.
Below is a list of each Senate and House seat along with the candidates who have filed. Click a candidate’s name to view their campaign website. If you’re not able to click a candidate’s name, they don’t have a campaign website listed with the Department of Elections.
An asterisk (*) indicates a candidate is an incumbent. If there is more than one candidate listed for a given party, there will be a primary election for that seat. If there isn’t, that candidate will advance directly to the general election.
Not sure what district you’re in? Click here to find out.
Statewide Candidates
United States Representative (At-Large)
- Democratic Candidate: Lisa Blunt Rochester*
- Republican Candidate: Lee Murphy
- Libertarian Candidate: Cody McNutt
- Nonpartisan Candidate: David Rogers
Attorney General
- Democratic Candidate: Kathy Jennings*
- Republican Candidate: Julianne Murray
State Treasurer
- Democratic Candidate: Colleen Davis*
- Republican Candidate: Greg Coverdale
Auditor of Accounts
- Democratic Candidates: Kathy McGuiness* , Lydia York
- Republican Candidate: Janice Lorrah
State Senate Filed Candidates
Senate District 1
- Areas Served: Wilmington North, Carrcroft
- Democratic Candidate: Sarah McBride*
- Republican Candidate: No candidate filed
Senate District 2
- Areas Served: Wilmington Manor, Southbridge
- Democratic Candidate: Darius Brown*
- Republican Candidate: No candidate filed
Senate District 3
- Areas Served: Wilmington
- Democratic Candidate: Elizabeth “Tizzy” Lockman*
- Republican Candidate: No candidate filed
Senate District 4
- Areas Served: Hockessin, Greenville
- Democratic Candidate: Laura Sturgeon*
- Republican Candidate: Ted Kittila
Senate District 5
- Areas Served: Brandywine Hundred
- Democratic Candidate: Kyle Evans Gay*
- Republican Candidate: No candidate filed
Senate District 6
- Areas Served: Rehoboth, Lewes, Milton, Dewey
- Democratic Candidates: Jack Bucchioni , Russ Huxtable
- Republican Candidate: Steve Smyk
- Nonpartisan Candidate: Gwendolyn “Wendy” Jones
Senate District 7
- Areas Served: Elsmere, Marshallton
- Democratic Candidate: Spiros Mantzavinos*
- Republican Candidate: M “Sherm” Porter
Senate District 8
- Areas Served: Newark
- Democratic Candidate: Dave Sokola*
- Republican Candidate: Victor Setting II
Senate District 9
- Areas Served: Christiana, Brookside
- Democratic Candidate: Jack Walsh*
- Republican Candidate: Brenda Mennella
Senate District 10
- Areas Served: Middletown, Odessa, Glasgow
- Democratic Candidate: Stephanie Hansen
- Republican Candidate: No candidate filed
Senate District 11
- Areas Served: Glasgow, Newark
- Democratic Candidate: Bryan Townsend*
- Republican Candidate: No candidate filed
Senate District 12
- Areas Served: Delaware City, New Castle, St. Georges
- Democratic Candidate: Nicole Poore*
- Republican Candidate: Bill Alexander
Senate District 13
- Areas Served: Bear
- Democratic Candidate: Marie Pinkney*
- Republican Candidate: No candidate filed
Senate District 14
- Areas Served: Smyrna, Clayton, Leipsic
- Democratic Candidates: Tater Hill-Shaner , Kevin Musto , Kyra Hoffner , Robert Sebastiano , Sam Noel
- Republican Candidate: Mark Pugh
Senate District 15
- Areas Served: Harrington, Hartley, Kenton
- Democratic Candidate: No candidate filed
- Republican Candidate: Dave Lawson*
Senate District 16
- Areas Served: Dover, Frederica, Bowers Beach
- Democratic Candidate: No candidate filed
- Republican Candidates: Colin Bonini* , Eric Buckson , Kim Petters
Senate District 17
- Areas Served: Dover, Camden, Wyoming
- Democratic Candidate: Trey Paradee*
- Republican Candidate: Ed Ruyter
Senate District 18
- Areas Served: Milford, Lincoln, Bridgeville
- Democratic Candidate: Billy Devary
- Republican Candidate: Dave Wilson*
Senate District 19
- Areas Served: Georgetown, Long Neck
- Democratic Candidate: No candidate filed
- Republican Candidate: Brian Pettyjohn*
Senate District 20
- Areas Served: Ocean View, Millsboro, Bethany, Fenwick Island
- Democratic Candidate: No candidate filed
- Republican Candidate: Gerald Hocker*
Senate District 21
- Areas Served: Laurel, Seaford, Gumboro
- Democratic Candidate: No candidate filed
- Republican Candidate: Bryant Richardson*
- Nonpartisan Candidate: Sonja Mehaffey
State House Filed Candidates
Representative District 1
- Areas Served: Wilmington
- Democratic Candidates: Nnamdi Chukwuocha* , Shané Darby
- Republican Candidate: Mark Prescott Gardner
Representative District 2
- Areas Served: Wilmington
- Democratic Candidates: Stephanie Bolden*, James Taylor
- Republican Candidate: No candidate filed
Representative District 3
- Areas Served: Wilmington
- Democratic Candidate: Sherry Dorsey Walker*
- Republican Candidate: No candidate filed
Representative District 4
- Areas Served: Millsboro, Long Neck, Oak Orchard, Angola
- Democratic Candidate: Keegan Worley
- Republican Candidates: Bradley Layfield , Jeff Hilovsky
- Independent Party Candidate: Amy Fresh
- Notes: District will move from Wilmington to Long Neck in November.
Representative District 5
- Areas Served: Bear
- Democratic Candidate: Kendra Johnson*
- Republican Candidate: No candidate filed
Representative District 6
- Areas Served: Carrcroft, Bellefonte
- Democratic Candidates: Debra Heffernan* , Becca Cotto
- Republican Candidate: Michael Krawczuk
Representative District 7
- Areas Served: Claymont, Arden
- Democratic Candidate: Larry Lambert*
- Republican Candidate: No candidate filed
Representative District 8
- Areas Served: Middletown
- Democratic Candidate: Sherae’a Moore*
- Republican Candidate: David Thomas
Representative District 9
- Areas Served: Odessa
- Democratic Candidate: Terrell Williams
- Republican Candidate: Kevin Hensley*
Representative District 10
- Areas Served: Brandywine Hundred
- Democratic Candidate: Sean Matthews
- Republican Candidate: No candidate filed
Representative District 11
- Areas Served: Townsend, Kenton, Hartley
- Democratic Candidate: No candidate filed
- Republican Candidate: Jeff Spiegelman*
Representative District 12
- Areas Served: Greenville
- Democratic Candidate: Krista Griffith*
- Republican Candidate: No candidate filed
Representative District 13
- Areas Served: Elsmere
- Democratic Candidates: Larry Mitchell*, DeShanna Neal
- Republican Candidate: Carlucci Coelho
Representative District 14
- Areas Served: Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach
- Democratic Candidate: Pete Schwartzkopf*
- Republican Candidate: Carl Phelps
Representative District 15
- Areas Served: Red Lion, St. Georges
- Democratic Candidate: Valerie Longhurst*
- Republican Candidate: Michael Higgin
Representative District 16
- Areas Served: New Castle, Minquadale
- Democratic Candidate: Franklin Cooke*
- Republican Candidate: No candidate filed
Representative District 17
- Areas Served: Delaware City, Wilmington Manor
- Democratic Candidate: Melissa Minor-Brown*
- Republican Candidate: No candidate filed
Representative District 18
- Areas Served: Christiana
- Democratic Candidates: Martin Willis, Sophie Phillips
- Republican Candidates: Gloria Hope Payne
Representative District 19
- Areas Served: Stanton, Newport
- Democratic Candidate: Kim Williams*
- Republican Candidate: No candidate filed
Representative District 20
- Areas Served: Milton, Lewes
- Democratic Candidate: Stell Parker Selby
- Republican Candidate: Dallas Wingate
Representative District 21
- Areas Served: Pike Creek
- Democratic Candidate: Frank Burns
- Republican Candidate: Mike Ramone*
Representative District 22
- Areas Served: Hockessin
- Democratic Candidate: No candidate filed
- Republican Candidate: Mike Smith*
Representative District 23
- Areas Served: Newark
- Democratic Candidate: Paul Baumbach*
- Republican Candidate: No candidate filed
Representative District 24
- Areas Served: Newark
- Democratic Candidate: Ed Osienski*
- Republican Candidate: No candidate filed
Representative District 25
- Areas Served: Newark
- Democratic Candidates: Cyndie Romer , Edward Klima
- Republican Candidate: Lynn Mey
Representative District 26
- Areas Served: Newark
- Democratic Candidates: Madinah Wilson-Anton* , Kelly Williams Maresca
- Republican Candidate: Timothy Conrad
Representative District 27
- Areas Served: Glasgow
- Democratic Candidates: Eric Morrison* , Michael Hertzfeld
- Republican Candidate: John Marino
Representative District 28
- Areas Served: Smyrna, Leipsic
- Democratic Candidate: Bill Carson*
- Republican Candidate: No candidate filed
Representative District 29
- Areas Served: Cheswold
- Democratic Candidate: William “Bill” Bush*
- Republican Candidate: Marc Wienner
Repr esentative District 30
- Areas Served: Harrington, Felton
- Democratic Candidate: No candidate filed
- Republican Candidate: Shannon Morris*
Representative District 31
- Areas Served: Dover
- Democratic Candidate: Sean Lynn*
- Republican Candidate: No candidate filed
Representative District 32
- Areas Served: Dover
- Democratic Candidates: Phil McGinnis , Kerri Evelyn Harris , LaVaughn McCutchen , Lamont Pierce
- Republican Candidate: Cheryl Precourt
Representative District 33
- Areas Served: Frederica, Milford, Magnolia
- Democratic Candidate: No candidate filed
- Republican Candidate: Charlie Postles*
Representative District 34
- Areas Served: Camden, Wyoming, Woodside
- Democratic Candidate: No candidate filed
- Republican Candidate: Lyndon Yearick*
- Nonpartisan Candidate: William McVay
Representative District 35
- Areas Served: Bridgeville, Greenwood
- Democratic Candidate: No candidate filed
- Republican Candidate: Jesse Vanderwende*
Representative District 36
- Areas Served: Milford, Slaughter Beach
- Democratic Candidate: No candidate filed
- Republican Candidates: Bryan Shupe* , Patrick Smith
Representative District 37
- Areas Served: Georgetown
- Democratic Candidate: No candidate filed
- Republican Candidate: Ruth Briggs King*
Representative District 38
- Areas Served: Bethany, Millville, Fenwick Island
- Democratic Candidate: No candidate filed
- Republican Candidate: Ron Gray*
Representative District 39
- Areas Served: Seaford, Blades
- Democratic Candidate: Susan Clifford
- Republican Candidate: Danny Short*
Representative District 40
- Areas Served: Laurel, Delmar
- Democratic Candidate: No candidate filed
- Republican Candidate: Tim Dukes*
Representative District 41
- Areas Served: Millsboro, Dagsboro, Frankford, Selbyville, Gumboro
- Democratic Candidate: No candidate filed
- Republican Candidate: Rich Collins*
- Nonpartisan Candidate: Joseph DiPasquale
