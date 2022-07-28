ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Who’s running? Full list of candidates in Delaware

By Charles Megginson
Town Square LIVE News
Town Square LIVE News
 4 days ago

With just 47 days to go before the first votes are cast in Delaware’s 2022 primary elections, every seat has at least one person running. Some have numerous candidates.

The 151st General Assembly comes to an end in November, meaning all 21 Senate seats and 41 House seats will be up for grabs. The deadline to file for election has passed.

Three of the state’s executive offices — attorney general, treasurer and auditor of accounts — will also be on the ballot. Each office’s incumbent is running for re-election, including embattled State Auditor Kathy McGuiness .

Voters will also decide who to send to Washington as Delaware’s lone United States Representative.

The primary election will be held on Sept. 13, 2022 and the general election will be held on Nov. 8, 2022.

Two senators, Sen. Ernie Lopez , R-Rehoboth Beach, and Sen. Bruce Ennis , D-Smyrna, have announced they will not seek re-election.

Two representatives, Rep. David Bentz , D-Christiana, and Rep. John Kowalko , D-Newark, have also said they will retire at the end of their current terms. Rep. Andria Bennett, D-Dover, did not file for re-election.

The district previously represented by Gerald Brady , who resigned in Feb. 2022, will no longer exist after November.

During redistricting , a new district was created in the Long Neck and Oak Orchard area of Sussex County to reflect population growth in that area.

Below is a list of each Senate and House seat along with the candidates who have filed. Click a candidate’s name to view their campaign website. If you’re not able to click a candidate’s name, they don’t have a campaign website listed with the Department of Elections.

An asterisk (*) indicates a candidate is an incumbent. If there is more than one candidate listed for a given party, there will be a primary election for that seat. If there isn’t, that candidate will advance directly to the general election.

Not sure what district you’re in? Click here to find out.

Statewide Candidates

United States Representative (At-Large)

Attorney General

State Treasurer

Auditor of Accounts

State Senate Filed Candidates

Charlie Megginson/Delaware LIVE

Senate District 1

  • Areas Served: Wilmington North, Carrcroft
  • Democratic Candidate: Sarah McBride*
  • Republican Candidate: No candidate filed

Senate District 2

  • Areas Served: Wilmington Manor, Southbridge
  • Democratic Candidate: Darius Brown*
  • Republican Candidate: No candidate filed

Senate District 3

Senate District 4

Senate District 5

  • Areas Served: Brandywine Hundred
  • Democratic Candidate: Kyle Evans Gay*
  • Republican Candidate: No candidate filed

Senate District 6

Senate District 7

Senate District 8

Senate District 9

Senate District 10

  • Areas Served: Middletown, Odessa, Glasgow
  • Democratic Candidate: Stephanie Hansen
  • Republican Candidate: No candidate filed

Senate District 11

  • Areas Served: Glasgow, Newark
  • Democratic Candidate: Bryan Townsend*
  • Republican Candidate: No candidate filed

Senate District 12

Senate District 13

  • Areas Served: Bear
  • Democratic Candidate: Marie Pinkney*
  • Republican Candidate: No candidate filed

Senate District 14

Senate District 15

  • Areas Served: Harrington, Hartley, Kenton
  • Democratic Candidate: No candidate filed
  • Republican Candidate: Dave Lawson*

Senate District 16

Senate District 17

  • Areas Served: Dover, Camden, Wyoming
  • Democratic Candidate: Trey Paradee*
  • Republican Candidate: Ed Ruyter

Senate District 18

  • Areas Served: Milford, Lincoln, Bridgeville
  • Democratic Candidate: Billy Devary
  • Republican Candidate: Dave Wilson*

Senate District 19

  • Areas Served: Georgetown, Long Neck
  • Democratic Candidate: No candidate filed
  • Republican Candidate: Brian Pettyjohn*

Senate District 20

  • Areas Served: Ocean View, Millsboro, Bethany, Fenwick Island
  • Democratic Candidate: No candidate filed
  • Republican Candidate: Gerald Hocker*

Senate District 21

  • Areas Served: Laurel, Seaford, Gumboro
  • Democratic Candidate: No candidate filed
  • Republican Candidate: Bryant Richardson*
  • Nonpartisan Candidate: Sonja Mehaffey

State House Filed Candidates

(Charlie Megginson/Delaware LIVE)

Representative District 1

Representative District 2

  • Areas Served: Wilmington
  • Democratic Candidates: Stephanie Bolden*, James Taylor
  • Republican Candidate: No candidate filed

Representative District 3

  • Areas Served: Wilmington
  • Democratic Candidate: Sherry Dorsey Walker*
  • Republican Candidate: No candidate filed

Representative District 4

  • Areas Served: Millsboro, Long Neck, Oak Orchard, Angola
  • Democratic Candidate: Keegan Worley
  • Republican Candidates: Bradley Layfield , Jeff Hilovsky
  • Independent Party Candidate: Amy Fresh
  • Notes: District will move from Wilmington to Long Neck in November.

Representative District 5

  • Areas Served: Bear
  • Democratic Candidate: Kendra Johnson*
  • Republican Candidate: No candidate filed

Representative District 6

Representative District 7

  • Areas Served: Claymont, Arden
  • Democratic Candidate: Larry Lambert*
  • Republican Candidate: No candidate filed

Representative District 8

  • Areas Served: Middletown
  • Democratic Candidate: Sherae’a Moore*
  • Republican Candidate: David Thomas

Representative District 9

Representative District 10

  • Areas Served: Brandywine Hundred
  • Democratic Candidate: Sean Matthews
  • Republican Candidate: No candidate filed

Representative District 11

  • Areas Served: Townsend, Kenton, Hartley
  • Democratic Candidate: No candidate filed
  • Republican Candidate: Jeff Spiegelman*

Representative District 12

  • Areas Served: Greenville
  • Democratic Candidate: Krista Griffith*
  • Republican Candidate: No candidate filed

Representative District 13

  • Areas Served: Elsmere
  • Democratic Candidates: Larry Mitchell*, DeShanna Neal
  • Republican Candidate: Carlucci Coelho

Representative District 14

  • Areas Served: Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach
  • Democratic Candidate: Pete Schwartzkopf*
  • Republican Candidate: Carl Phelps

Representative District 15

Representative District 16

  • Areas Served: New Castle, Minquadale
  • Democratic Candidate: Franklin Cooke*
  • Republican Candidate: No candidate filed

Representative District 17

  • Areas Served: Delaware City, Wilmington Manor
  • Democratic Candidate: Melissa Minor-Brown*
  • Republican Candidate: No candidate filed

Representative District 18

  • Areas Served: Christiana
  • Democratic Candidates: Martin Willis, Sophie Phillips
  • Republican Candidates: Gloria Hope Payne

Representative District 19

  • Areas Served: Stanton, Newport
  • Democratic Candidate: Kim Williams*
  • Republican Candidate: No candidate filed

Representative District 20

Representative District 21

  • Areas Served: Pike Creek
  • Democratic Candidate: Frank Burns
  • Republican Candidate: Mike Ramone*

Representative District 22

  • Areas Served: Hockessin
  • Democratic Candidate: No candidate filed
  • Republican Candidate: Mike Smith*

Representative District 23

  • Areas Served: Newark
  • Democratic Candidate: Paul Baumbach*
  • Republican Candidate: No candidate filed

Representative District 24

  • Areas Served: Newark
  • Democratic Candidate: Ed Osienski*
  • Republican Candidate: No candidate filed

Representative District 25

Representative District 26

Representative District 27

Representative District 28

  • Areas Served: Smyrna, Leipsic
  • Democratic Candidate: Bill Carson*
  • Republican Candidate: No candidate filed

Representative District 29

Repr esentative District 30

  • Areas Served: Harrington, Felton
  • Democratic Candidate: No candidate filed
  • Republican Candidate: Shannon Morris*

Representative District 31

  • Areas Served: Dover
  • Democratic Candidate: Sean Lynn*
  • Republican Candidate: No candidate filed

Representative District 32

Representative District 33

  • Areas Served: Frederica, Milford, Magnolia
  • Democratic Candidate: No candidate filed
  • Republican Candidate: Charlie Postles*

Representative District 34

  • Areas Served: Camden, Wyoming, Woodside
  • Democratic Candidate: No candidate filed
  • Republican Candidate: Lyndon Yearick*
  • Nonpartisan Candidate: William McVay

Representative District 35

  • Areas Served: Bridgeville, Greenwood
  • Democratic Candidate: No candidate filed
  • Republican Candidate: Jesse Vanderwende*

Representative District 36

Representative District 37

  • Areas Served: Georgetown
  • Democratic Candidate: No candidate filed
  • Republican Candidate: Ruth Briggs King*

Representative District 38

  • Areas Served: Bethany, Millville, Fenwick Island
  • Democratic Candidate: No candidate filed
  • Republican Candidate: Ron Gray*

Representative District 39

Representative District 40

  • Areas Served: Laurel, Delmar
  • Democratic Candidate: No candidate filed
  • Republican Candidate: Tim Dukes*

Representative District 41

  • Areas Served: Millsboro, Dagsboro, Frankford, Selbyville, Gumboro
  • Democratic Candidate: No candidate filed
  • Republican Candidate: Rich Collins*
  • Nonpartisan Candidate: Joseph DiPasquale

* indicates the candidate is the incumbent.

Comments / 0

Related
WBOC

Delaware Coastal Cleanup to be Held in Sept.

DELAWARE- The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control's annual Delaware Coastal Cleanup is just a few weeks away. The 35th annual cleanup is Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to noon at 41 sites across the state to help keep the beaches and waterways free of trash. Those...
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Sign up now to help with 2022 Coastal Cleanup

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is seeking volunteers to help with the 35th annual Delaware Coastal Cleanup Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to noon. The cleanup will take place at 41 sites statewide on that Saturday. Volunteers may now register to participate at de.gov/coastalcleanup. The cleanup is a popular event for families and groups who want to help ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
MyChesCo

Delaware Couple Convicted of Money Laundering Charges

WILMINGTON, DE — David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that on July 25, 2022, a federal jury convicted a Bear, Delaware couple on charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering and various other money laundering offenses, in connection with an eight-year scheme to launder drug proceeds. The jury separately found that thirteen real properties were involved in the money laundering offenses and subject to criminal forfeiture. Circuit Judge Stephanos Bibas, sitting by designation, accepted the verdict.
BEAR, DE
WMDT.com

Delaware State Police issue Gold Alert for missing Dover man

DOVER, Del. – Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for a missing Dover man. 32-year-old Kristopher Henry was last seen on July 30th around 2:30 p.m., in the Ellendale area. Attempts to contact or locate Henry have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being.
DOVER, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Felton, DE
City
Middletown, DE
State
Delaware State
City
Frankford, DE
City
Claymont, DE
City
Delaware City, DE
City
Frederica, DE
City
Glasgow, DE
State
Wyoming State
City
Woodside, DE
City
Smyrna, DE
City
Seaford, DE
City
Wyoming, DE
Delaware State
Delaware Elections
Local
Delaware Government
City
Christiana, DE
City
Millsboro, DE
City
Kenton, DE
City
Millville, DE
City
Lewes, DE
delawarepublic.org

Pushback complicates Wilmington Learning Collaborative approval

Gov. Carney’s effort to bring his Wilmington Learning Collaborative to life seemed to be on its way to gaining the backing it needed to launch. But a review of the memorandum of understanding that will guide the three school districts serving city schools as they seek to transform Wilmington’s underperforming elementary and middle schools is seeing pushback from district school boards.
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarepublic.org

DelDOT working on plans to repair Milford drawbridge

Delaware’s Department of Transportation (DelDOT) plans to repair the drawbridge in Milford. The drawbridge over the Mispillion River is inoperable after a truck towing a trailer hit it in December. DelDOT’s Sussex County community’s relations officer Brittany Klecan says the trailer was carrying an excavator taller than the 13-foot-9-inch...
MILFORD, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Homicide Unit Conducting Criminal Investigation

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is currently conducting a criminal investigation in the Lincoln area that began on Sunday morning. On July 31, 2022, at approximately 1:30 a.m., troopers responded to the area of Staytonville Road west of North Union Church Road for a report of a subject lying near the roadway. Troopers arrived on-scene and discovered an unknown male subject deceased at this location. The male subject has yet to be identified, and the investigation is still ongoing at this time.
LINCOLN, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#State Senate#Democratic Candidate#House
Town Square LIVE News

Here are the graduation rates for each district, charter

There are wide disparities among Delaware’s public school districts and charters in the percentage of seniors crossing the stage to graduate each spring.  Department of Education officials indicated that the most recent data is from 2021 graduation rates.  Recommended: Colonial’s dropout prevention program shows impressive results This year’s data will likely not be published on the State Report Card until ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Hunters must now register stands, trail cams on state lands

Hunters must now register temporary deer stands, ground blinds and trail cameras placed on state lands. Here’s a link to the registration form. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, or DNREC, said in a press release that the registration “will help wildlife area managers evaluate the increasing numbers and use of these hunting tools on state wildlife ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
firststateupdate.com

Murray Files Suit Challenging Vote By Mail Statute

On Friday, July 22, 2022, Julianne E. Murray, Esquire, filed suit in the Court of Chancery for the State of Delaware on behalf of three Delaware citizens seeking a permanent injunction and a declaratory judgment that the newly-signed vote by mail statute (“SB320”) is unconstitutional under the Delaware Constitution. The suit seeks expedited processing.
DELAWARE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
delawarepublic.org

Over 3,800 acres of farmland added to permanent preservation list

The latest round of easement selections by Delaware Agricultural Lands Preservation Foundation saw a record number of acres come from the Inland Bays watershed. Over 3800 acres across 54 farms are added to the permanently protected list, and 486 of those acres are in the Inland Bay, the most ever selected in one year.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Escape Summer Crowds for Nature and Entertainment

It’s the height of summer in Delaware, when tens of thousands flock to the towns along the coast. If you live in one of these lovely places you might yearn for a day trip to escape the crowds. If so, here are a few destinations to consider. If nature...
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Delaware State Police investigating fatal crash in Milton

MILTON, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Milton Saturday morning. Police say around 7:04 a.m., a 2014 Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound on Milton Ellendale Highway, approaching the intersection with Mulberry Street. At the same time, a 2016 Chevrolet Colorado was traveling westbound on Milton Ellendale Highway, approaching the same intersection.
MILTON, DE
MyChesCo

ChristianaCare Ranked No. 1 Hospital in Delaware, No. 4 Hospital in Philadelphia Region

WILMINGTON, DE — ChristianaCare has been rated as a Best Hospital by U.S. News & World Report in its 2022-23 annual rankings. ChristianaCare was ranked No. 42 in the nation in obstetrics and gynecology. Addtionally, the Wilmington-based health system was also ranked as high-performing in orthopedics, and was ranked the No. 1 hospital in Delaware and the No. 4 hospital in the Philadelphia region.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Town Square LIVE News

Town Square LIVE News

Hockessin, DE
1K+
Followers
839
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news from Brandywine Hundred, Centerville, Greenville, Hockessin, Pike Creek, and Northern Wilmington

 https://townsquaredelaware.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy