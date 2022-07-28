Who’s running? Full list of candidates in Delaware

With just 47 days to go before the first votes are cast in Delaware’s 2022 primary elections, every seat has at least one person running. Some have numerous candidates.

The 151st General Assembly comes to an end in November, meaning all 21 Senate seats and 41 House seats will be up for grabs. The deadline to file for election has passed.

Three of the state’s executive offices — attorney general, treasurer and auditor of accounts — will also be on the ballot. Each office’s incumbent is running for re-election, including embattled State Auditor Kathy McGuiness .

Voters will also decide who to send to Washington as Delaware’s lone United States Representative.

The primary election will be held on Sept. 13, 2022 and the general election will be held on Nov. 8, 2022.

Two senators, Sen. Ernie Lopez , R-Rehoboth Beach, and Sen. Bruce Ennis , D-Smyrna, have announced they will not seek re-election.

Two representatives, Rep. David Bentz , D-Christiana, and Rep. John Kowalko , D-Newark, have also said they will retire at the end of their current terms. Rep. Andria Bennett, D-Dover, did not file for re-election.

The district previously represented by Gerald Brady , who resigned in Feb. 2022, will no longer exist after November.

During redistricting , a new district was created in the Long Neck and Oak Orchard area of Sussex County to reflect population growth in that area.

Below is a list of each Senate and House seat along with the candidates who have filed. Click a candidate’s name to view their campaign website. If you’re not able to click a candidate’s name, they don’t have a campaign website listed with the Department of Elections.

An asterisk (*) indicates a candidate is an incumbent. If there is more than one candidate listed for a given party, there will be a primary election for that seat. If there isn’t, that candidate will advance directly to the general election.

Not sure what district you’re in? Click here to find out.

Statewide Candidates

United States Representative (At-Large)

Attorney General

State Treasurer

Auditor of Accounts

State Senate Filed Candidates

Senate District 1

Areas Served: Wilmington North, Carrcroft

Wilmington North, Carrcroft Democratic Candidate: Sarah McBride*

Sarah McBride* Republican Candidate: No candidate filed

Senate District 2

Areas Served: Wilmington Manor, Southbridge

Wilmington Manor, Southbridge Democratic Candidate: Darius Brown*

Darius Brown* Republican Candidate: No candidate filed

Senate District 3

Areas Served: Wilmington

Wilmington Democratic Candidate: Elizabeth “Tizzy” Lockman*

Elizabeth “Tizzy” Lockman* Republican Candidate: No candidate filed

Senate District 4

Areas Served: Hockessin, Greenville

Hockessin, Greenville Democratic Candidate: Laura Sturgeon*

Laura Sturgeon* Republican Candidate: Ted Kittila

Senate District 5

Areas Served: Brandywine Hundred

Brandywine Hundred Democratic Candidate: Kyle Evans Gay*

Kyle Evans Gay* Republican Candidate: No candidate filed

Senate District 6

Areas Served: Rehoboth, Lewes, Milton, Dewey

Rehoboth, Lewes, Milton, Dewey Democratic Candidates: Jack Bucchioni , Russ Huxtable

Jack Bucchioni , Russ Huxtable Republican Candidate: Steve Smyk

Steve Smyk Nonpartisan Candidate: Gwendolyn “Wendy” Jones

Senate District 7

Senate District 8

Senate District 9

Areas Served: Christiana, Brookside

Christiana, Brookside Democratic Candidate: Jack Walsh*

Jack Walsh* Republican Candidate: Brenda Mennella

Senate District 10

Areas Served: Middletown, Odessa, Glasgow

Middletown, Odessa, Glasgow Democratic Candidate: Stephanie Hansen

Stephanie Hansen Republican Candidate: No candidate filed

Senate District 11

Areas Served: Glasgow, Newark

Glasgow, Newark Democratic Candidate: Bryan Townsend*

Bryan Townsend* Republican Candidate: No candidate filed

Senate District 12

Areas Served: Delaware City, New Castle, St. Georges

Delaware City, New Castle, St. Georges Democratic Candidate: Nicole Poore*

Nicole Poore* Republican Candidate: Bill Alexander

Senate District 13

Areas Served: Bear

Bear Democratic Candidate: Marie Pinkney*

Marie Pinkney* Republican Candidate: No candidate filed

Senate District 14

Senate District 15

Areas Served: Harrington, Hartley, Kenton

Harrington, Hartley, Kenton Democratic Candidate: No candidate filed

No candidate filed Republican Candidate: Dave Lawson*

Senate District 16

Areas Served: Dover, Frederica, Bowers Beach

Dover, Frederica, Bowers Beach Democratic Candidate: No candidate filed

No candidate filed Republican Candidates: Colin Bonini* , Eric Buckson , Kim Petters

Senate District 17

Areas Served: Dover, Camden, Wyoming

Dover, Camden, Wyoming Democratic Candidate: Trey Paradee*

Trey Paradee* Republican Candidate: Ed Ruyter

Senate District 18

Areas Served: Milford, Lincoln, Bridgeville

Milford, Lincoln, Bridgeville Democratic Candidate: Billy Devary

Billy Devary Republican Candidate: Dave Wilson*

Senate District 19

Areas Served: Georgetown, Long Neck

Georgetown, Long Neck Democratic Candidate: No candidate filed

No candidate filed Republican Candidate: Brian Pettyjohn*

Senate District 20

Areas Served: Ocean View, Millsboro, Bethany, Fenwick Island

Ocean View, Millsboro, Bethany, Fenwick Island Democratic Candidate: No candidate filed

No candidate filed Republican Candidate: Gerald Hocker*

Senate District 21

Areas Served: Laurel, Seaford, Gumboro

Laurel, Seaford, Gumboro Democratic Candidate: No candidate filed

No candidate filed Republican Candidate: Bryant Richardson*

Bryant Richardson* Nonpartisan Candidate: Sonja Mehaffey

State House Filed Candidates

Representative District 1

Representative District 2

Areas Served: Wilmington

Wilmington Democratic Candidates: Stephanie Bolden*, James Taylor

Stephanie Bolden*, James Taylor Republican Candidate: No candidate filed

Representative District 3

Areas Served: Wilmington

Wilmington Democratic Candidate: Sherry Dorsey Walker*

Sherry Dorsey Walker* Republican Candidate: No candidate filed

Representative District 4

Areas Served: Millsboro, Long Neck, Oak Orchard, Angola

Millsboro, Long Neck, Oak Orchard, Angola Democratic Candidate: Keegan Worley

Keegan Worley Republican Candidates: Bradley Layfield , Jeff Hilovsky

Bradley Layfield , Jeff Hilovsky Independent Party Candidate: Amy Fresh

Amy Fresh Notes: District will move from Wilmington to Long Neck in November.

Representative District 5

Areas Served: Bear

Bear Democratic Candidate: Kendra Johnson*

Kendra Johnson* Republican Candidate: No candidate filed

Representative District 6

Representative District 7

Areas Served: Claymont, Arden

Claymont, Arden Democratic Candidate: Larry Lambert*

Larry Lambert* Republican Candidate: No candidate filed

Representative District 8

Areas Served: Middletown

Middletown Democratic Candidate: Sherae’a Moore*

Sherae’a Moore* Republican Candidate: David Thomas

Representative District 9

Areas Served: Odessa

Odessa Democratic Candidate: Terrell Williams

Terrell Williams Republican Candidate: Kevin Hensley*

Representative District 10

Areas Served: Brandywine Hundred

Brandywine Hundred Democratic Candidate: Sean Matthews

Sean Matthews Republican Candidate: No candidate filed

Representative District 11

Areas Served: Townsend, Kenton, Hartley

Townsend, Kenton, Hartley Democratic Candidate: No candidate filed

No candidate filed Republican Candidate: Jeff Spiegelman*

Representative District 12

Areas Served: Greenville

Greenville Democratic Candidate: Krista Griffith*

Krista Griffith* Republican Candidate: No candidate filed

Representative District 13

Areas Served: Elsmere

Elsmere Democratic Candidates: Larry Mitchell*, DeShanna Neal

Larry Mitchell*, DeShanna Neal Republican Candidate: Carlucci Coelho

Representative District 14

Areas Served: Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach

Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach Democratic Candidate: Pete Schwartzkopf*

Pete Schwartzkopf* Republican Candidate: Carl Phelps

Representative District 15

Areas Served: Red Lion, St. Georges

Red Lion, St. Georges Democratic Candidate: Valerie Longhurst*

Valerie Longhurst* Republican Candidate: Michael Higgin

Representative District 16

Areas Served: New Castle, Minquadale

New Castle, Minquadale Democratic Candidate: Franklin Cooke*

Franklin Cooke* Republican Candidate: No candidate filed

Representative District 17

Areas Served: Delaware City, Wilmington Manor

Delaware City, Wilmington Manor Democratic Candidate: Melissa Minor-Brown*

Melissa Minor-Brown* Republican Candidate: No candidate filed

Representative District 18

Areas Served: Christiana

Christiana Democratic Candidates: Martin Willis, Sophie Phillips

Martin Willis, Sophie Phillips Republican Candidates: Gloria Hope Payne

Representative District 19

Areas Served: Stanton, Newport

Stanton, Newport Democratic Candidate: Kim Williams*

Kim Williams* Republican Candidate: No candidate filed

Representative District 20

Areas Served: Milton, Lewes

Milton, Lewes Democratic Candidate: Stell Parker Selby

Stell Parker Selby Republican Candidate: Dallas Wingate

Representative District 21

Areas Served: Pike Creek

Pike Creek Democratic Candidate: Frank Burns

Frank Burns Republican Candidate: Mike Ramone*

Representative District 22

Areas Served: Hockessin

Hockessin Democratic Candidate: No candidate filed

No candidate filed Republican Candidate: Mike Smith*

Representative District 23

Areas Served: Newark

Newark Democratic Candidate: Paul Baumbach*

Paul Baumbach* Republican Candidate: No candidate filed

Representative District 24

Areas Served: Newark

Newark Democratic Candidate: Ed Osienski*

Ed Osienski* Republican Candidate: No candidate filed

Representative District 25

Representative District 26

Representative District 27

Representative District 28

Areas Served: Smyrna, Leipsic

Smyrna, Leipsic Democratic Candidate: Bill Carson*

Bill Carson* Republican Candidate: No candidate filed

Representative District 29

Areas Served: Cheswold

Cheswold Democratic Candidate: William “Bill” Bush*

William “Bill” Bush* Republican Candidate: Marc Wienner

Repr esentative District 30

Areas Served: Harrington, Felton

Harrington, Felton Democratic Candidate: No candidate filed

No candidate filed Republican Candidate: Shannon Morris*

Representative District 31

Areas Served: Dover

Dover Democratic Candidate: Sean Lynn*

Sean Lynn* Republican Candidate: No candidate filed

Representative District 32

Representative District 33

Areas Served: Frederica, Milford, Magnolia

Frederica, Milford, Magnolia Democratic Candidate: No candidate filed

No candidate filed Republican Candidate: Charlie Postles*

Representative District 34

Areas Served: Camden, Wyoming, Woodside

Camden, Wyoming, Woodside Democratic Candidate: No candidate filed

No candidate filed Republican Candidate: Lyndon Yearick*

Lyndon Yearick* Nonpartisan Candidate: William McVay

Representative District 35

Areas Served: Bridgeville, Greenwood

Bridgeville, Greenwood Democratic Candidate: No candidate filed

No candidate filed Republican Candidate: Jesse Vanderwende*

Representative District 36

Areas Served: Milford, Slaughter Beach

Milford, Slaughter Beach Democratic Candidate: No candidate filed

No candidate filed Republican Candidates: Bryan Shupe* , Patrick Smith

Representative District 37

Areas Served: Georgetown

Georgetown Democratic Candidate: No candidate filed

No candidate filed Republican Candidate: Ruth Briggs King*

Representative District 38

Areas Served: Bethany, Millville, Fenwick Island

Bethany, Millville, Fenwick Island Democratic Candidate: No candidate filed

No candidate filed Republican Candidate: Ron Gray*

Representative District 39

Areas Served: Seaford, Blades

Seaford, Blades Democratic Candidate: Susan Clifford

Susan Clifford Republican Candidate: Danny Short*

Representative District 40

Areas Served: Laurel, Delmar

Laurel, Delmar Democratic Candidate: No candidate filed

No candidate filed Republican Candidate: Tim Dukes*

Representative District 41

Areas Served: Millsboro, Dagsboro, Frankford, Selbyville, Gumboro

Millsboro, Dagsboro, Frankford, Selbyville, Gumboro Democratic Candidate: No candidate filed

No candidate filed Republican Candidate: Rich Collins*

Rich Collins* Nonpartisan Candidate: Joseph DiPasquale

