ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield County, OH

Man accused of fatal shooting at mobile home park earlier this month faces charges

By Staff Report
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JXDux_0gwRguug00

LANCASTER — A man accused of fatality shooting another man at Colonial Homes Mobile Park on July 13 is facing several charges.

Cody Blaine, 27, is facing two murder counts and third-degree felony count of having weapons while under disability in connection with 32-year-old Justin A. Pierce's death.

He is also facing two gun specifications and two specifications for use of a cell phone for the murder charges. Blaine also faces a gun specification with the weapons under disability charge.

Fairfield County Sheriff Alex Lape previously said the shooting followed a dispute of some kind between the two men.

He said the shooting happened outdoors at the mobile home park at 2445 Columbus-Lancaster Road, or U.S. 33, at lot No. 137 and that Pierce died of a single gunshot wound.

Comments / 0

Related
sunny95.com

Woman killed when suspects fire into crowd

COLUMBUS – An 18-year-old woman was killed and a teenager injured when someone fired into a crowd people at a party on the Southeast Side late Friday. Ayanta Jarmon was in the crowd of people at a location in the 2700 block of Fairwood Avenue at approximately 11:30 p.m. when she was shot, according to Sgt. David Shimberg of the Homicide Unit.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lancaster, OH
County
Fairfield County, OH
Fairfield County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Drugs, and gun found in wrecked car of intruder killed by Pickaway Co. homeowner

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — New details have been released in the shooting death of an alleged intruder in Pickaway county. Earlier this week, deputies were dispatched to Thrailkill Road after a 9-1-1 caller said they had shot a possible intruder. Multiple units, including medics, responded to the scene, where they found 26-year-old Richard Taylor, Jr., dead of multiple gunshot wounds.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Man Arrested After Overdosing While Driving on US-23

Pickaway – A man was arrested after law enforcement found him overdosed in the middle of US-23 around 5 pm on Friday. According to early reports, a call came in around 5 pm for an erratic driver on US-23, calls came in that the driver was slumped over the wheel with the vehicle still rolling in the area of Taco Bell in Pickaway County.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
10TV

Woman dies after being struck by vehicle on I-270

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 270 on the city’s south side early Monday morning. The incident happened around 5 a.m. on the eastbound side near state Route 104, just east of Jackson Pike. The Franklin County...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Home Park#Mobile Home#Murder#Violent Crime
WSAZ

Single-vehicle crash leaves one dead

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed one man Saturday night. Troopers say the crash happened just after 11:00 p.m. on SR327 in Jackson County. The crash happened when a black Jeep Wrangler driven by Rogan Vickers, 19 of Wellston,...
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Two Vehicle Crash in Pickaway County

Pickaway – Emergency crews are heading to a two-vehicle crash in the area of 159 and Jackson road around 9:30 pm on Saturday. According to early reports, a two-vehicle crash has occurred in the intersection, with one person injured. Emergency crews are en route, please avoid the area.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Crash claims the life of Wellston man

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A crash along route 327 in Jackson County claimed the life of a Wellston man on Saturday. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Rogan Vickers was driving south on Route 327 shortly after 11 p.m. when he veered off the road and struck a guardrail multiple times.
WELLSTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
10TV

Man found guilty in two separate Columbus murders

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A jury found a man guilty in two separate murders that happened in Columbus back in 2020. According to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, 30-year-old Rashad Short was convicted on nine counts stemming from the shooting deaths of Jordan Gray and Dante McCormick. On April...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ross Co. woman pleads guilty to hiding elderly woman’s body

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County woman accused of covering up the death of an elderly woman in order to steal her social security pled guilty this week in a Ross County court. 38-year-old Anna Mead, according to court records obtained by the Guardian, pled guilty to abuse...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Fairfield County – Go Dump Trailer Stolen from Storage Facility

Fairfield County – Five individuals were caught on video stealing an expensive trailer in July. According to Fairfield County sheriff’s office On 07/03/2022 between the hours of 2050 and 2128 hrs, at least 5 unknown males gained entry into Rhino Storage located at 3900 Columbus-Lancaster Rd. The males...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fire reported at Big Lots distribution center in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at a Big Lots distribution center on the west side of Columbus Saturday. The call for the fire came in at approximately 4:33 p.m. at the warehouse, located at 300 Phillipi Road. According to Columbus Division of Fire Batallion Chief Jeffrey Geitter, there are no […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Update: Cantwell Cliffs Hiker Identified, Fell 80-100 Feet to His Death

HOCKING – Emergency crews were called to the area of Cantwell Cliffs around 6 pm on the report of a man who had fallen off the ledge and to the rock bottom below. When Hocking EMS and Fire Department arrived on the scene they reported the man as not moving and not responsive. Shortly after reaching the man and attempting life-saving measures to save him, he was pronounced dead.
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette

Lancaster Eagle-Gazette

1K+
Followers
905
Post
109K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lancaster Eagle-Gazette is the number one source for Lancaster, Fairfield County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://lancastereaglegazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy