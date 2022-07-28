ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage County, OH

Portage County Amateur golf tournament set for this weekend

By By Susan Jenior | Correspondent
Record-Courier
Record-Courier
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G0ETZ_0gwRggnk00

The 92nd Portage County Amateur golf tournament tees off at Windmill Lakes Golf Club in Ravenna on Saturday for the first round of the two-day, 36-hole championship.

Honoring the nine decade traditions of the event, the tournament is divided into Portage County residents and Open residents, along with a women’s division.

Several former champions of both the Amateur and Junior Amateur headline the event, including Bud Radis of Aurora, Evan Ferrara of Ravenna and Brian Smith of Oberlin.

The women’s division features a quartet of outstanding golfers who compete at the highest levels in college and high school. Abbie Retherford plays on the Ravenna varsity boys team, while Kent natives Grace Thompson (Walsh University), Sydnie Leavery (LaSalle University) and Samantha Miller (Muskingum University) all play collegiate golf.

Tee times begin at 11:04 a.m. at Windmill Lakes. Men will play from the Championship, while the women will tee off on the Tournament tees.

The tournament moves to Raccoon Hill in Kent on Sunday for the second and final round of the event.

92nd Portage County Amateur

Saturday Tee Times

(At Windmill Lakes Golf Club, Ravenna)

COUNTY DIVISION

11:04: Bud Radis, Aurora; Luke Radis, Aurora; Mark Mitchell, Ravenna.

11:13: Ben Jenior, Rootstown; Jeremy Knight, Streetsboro; Jarrod Page, Streetsboro.

11:22: Casey Troyer, Kent; Laszlo May, Rootstown; Adam Whitacre, Rootstown.

11:31: Spencer Crone, Ravenna; Cole Hostetler, Rootstown; Ben Lansinger, Mogadore.

11:40: Garrison Rose, Garrettsville; Carter Troyer, Kent.

11:49: Brendan Osborne, Mantua; Vince Fortney, Garrettsville; Josh Hido, Kent.

11:58: Russell Shaffer, Rootstown; Travis Stein, Mogadore.

12:07: Bryan Keyser, Atwater; Bailey Campbell, Suffield; Evan Dalziel, Kent.

12:16: Aaron Snyder, Garrettsville, Blaze Tanner, Aurora.

12:25: Anthony Marozzi, Ravenna; Chris Plute, Streetsboro; Ed Marsinek, Shalersville.

12:34: Randy Wilburn, Deerfield; Eric Ensberger, Diamond.

WOMEN DIVISION

12:52: Sydnie Leavery, Kent; Samantha Miller, Streetsboro; Abbie Retherford, Ravenna; Grace Thompson, Kent.

OPEN DIVISION

1:10: Reed Anderson, Upper Arlington; Toby Matson, Grove City (Pa.); Gunner McCollins, Massillon.

1:19: Brian Smith, Oberlin; Chris Okeson, Beachwood; Dan Boyd, Cleveland.

1:28: Cole Christman, Boardman; Matt Hairston, Cleveland; Mike McDonough, Youngstown.

1:37: Luke Schreck, Seville; Bryce Hood, Alliance; Spencer Sizemore, Hudson.

1:46: Adam Ruffer, Hudson; Reece Ziegler, Bucyrus; Ben Cowan, Orange.

1:55: Brian Gamble, Massillon; James Wilson, Youngstown.

2:04: Evan Ferrara, Kent; Josh Gealy, Stow; Chris Nelson, Hudson.

Comments / 0

Related
whbc.com

OSP: Massillon Man Killed in Lincoln Way Crash

PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An elderly Massillon man was killed in a three-vehicle accident on Lincoln Way East in Perry Township Sunday afternoon. The Canton post of the state patrol says 79-year-old Edward Matako drove left of center, striking two other drivers head on. It’s...
MASSILLON, OH
WKYC

Mission Possible: Transforming Akron’s Lock 3

AKRON, Ohio — How do you reinvent the public spaces inside a city? This is the question the national program Civic Commons asked. In 2016, it selected 5 cities Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Memphis, and Akron to see how public assets can be improved. Now those plans are about to become reality.
AKRON, OH
point2homes.com

1441 River Edge Dr, Kent, Portage County, OH, 44240

Enjoy the location having wildlife, scenic views, and much more. Contemporary colonial River Bend Kent, Ohio. 3,800 s.f., 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. The gourmet kitchen with hardwood floors, double ovens, a cooktop kitchen island with room for prep work and room to sit at the island for a quick meal or snack, a beverage fridge, and a tremendous amount of counter space & cabinets. The kitchen blends into the great room with a stunning stone fireplace, woodburning with ventless gas logs. Great for cozy nights in the family room, a gourmet kitchen, and foyer, which has hardwood, and a formal study, the foyer welcomes you to this home. Sliding glass french door open side porch. The dining room has beautiful hardwood flooring and wooden baseboards & crown molding, and the laundry/mud room & powder room have marble flooring on the first floor. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms, The primary bedroom has a jetted jacuzzi, and balcony, and an ensuite bedroom with tub, shower, and walk-in closet. The primary bedroom w/Jacuzzi bath with two walk-in closets. The other 2 bedrooms have traditional closets and a full bath off the wide hallway. All bathrooms have marble flooring. The 3rd floor is finished with carpet. Full walk-out to the garage basement, 3-car garage, double-tiered back deck, covered porch across part of the front of the house and down 1 side, mature landscaping with gorgeous natural woods in the private back yard, a path leading to the Cuyahoga River enjoyed by many along w/fishing.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

CPD: Canton Man Loses Vehicle to Teen Carjackers

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 27-year-old Canton man was robbed of his car early Sunday morning near his home along Smith Avenue NW. The man says a gun was placed against his head, and three teenagers wearing masks ordered him out of the vehicle. They made...
CANTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aurora, OH
City
Garrettsville, OH
City
Atwater, OH
Ravenna, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Oberlin, OH
City
Mantua, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Ravenna, OH
County
Portage County, OH
City
Bucyrus, OH
City
Kent, OH
City
Grove City, OH
City
Beachwood, OH
Portage County, OH
Sports
City
Deerfield Township, OH
City
Boardman, OH
City
Massillon, OH
City
Youngstown, OH
City
Suffield Township, OH
weeklyvillager.com

Octane Nights In Ravenna On August 3

Ravenna – Hey Ravenna, when does a Wednesday feel like a Saturday? When you attend Mongoose Motorsports and Portage Trim’s Octane Nights! It’s coming up soon, Wednesday August 3, so be sure to plan for it. For those readers who are in the Gear Head community, this...
RAVENNA, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Great Butcher Shops in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in the Cleveland area. Locals love this butcher shop in Cleveland Heights. Mister Brisket offers high-quality cuts of meat such as Wagyu beef, USDA Prime steaks, tender veal chops, fresh chicken, Berkshire pork, and more. And of course, as the name of the place would suggest, they serve fantastic brisket. They also have a deli that serves great sandwiches and chicken soup with matzo balls.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

3 die in Strongsville crash; 2 victims just graduated from high school

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Two recent Strongsville High School graduates and a 20-year-old man were killed in a car accident Sunday morning. Strongsville police said officers were called out to the 11700 block of Alameda Dr. around 6:15 a.m. Sunday after a passer-by saw a car crashed into a building.
STRONGSVILLE, OH
cleveland19.com

3 kids injured on broken ride at Summit County Fair

TALLMADGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A family is seeking to raise awareness after their children were on a Summit County Fair ride while it broke. The ride, a jet ski simulation, malfunctioned Friday, July 29. The county fair runs from July 26 to July 31. First responders were on the scene...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Tee
cleveland19.com

1 dead after 3-car crash in Stark County, OSHP says

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 79-year-old Massillon man died after a 3-car crash on Sunday in Stark County, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol officials. The crash happened at 12:43 p.m. July 31 on SR 172 in Perry Township, according to a department press release. The 79-year-old man, traveling...
STARK COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Teen boy punches Solon police officer at community festival

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon police said a teenager punched an officer in the face Saturday during a disturbance at a community festival. According to police, the department is asking the 14-year-old boy be charged with assault against a police officer. Thankfully, Solon police said the officer does not have...
SOLON, OH
whbc.com

Former Alliance Middle School Counselor Facing Felony Charge

ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A former Alliance Middle School counselor, being arraigned on a felony “disseminating harmful matter to a juvenile” charge Friday morning. She’s been indicted by a Stark County grand jury. 29-year-old Gelsaira Ortiz who lives in the Cleveland area, had...
ALLIANCE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Club#Lasalle University
whbc.com

Enshrinement Festival Airborne: Annual Balloon Classic

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s a high-flying weekend at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival Balloon Classic. 50 balloons from as far away as Arizona are part of the activities at Stark State and Kent State Stark. Friday morning’s launch was scrubbed....
CANTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
scriptype.com

After multi-tasking at Hudson schools for 41 years, Schilling is retiring

Chuck Schilling probably is the only man in Hudson who can spot a defect in the high school HVAC system and correct the swing of a player on the high school baseball team. In a few weeks, he won’t have to do either. After 41 years of working for the Hudson City School District, Schilling is retiring at the end of July. Schilling is looking forward to retirement, but he doesn’t seem fatigued or burned out by his long years of service to the school community.
HUDSON, OH
cleveland19.com

Customers say goodbye to beloved store in North Olmsted

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - Bill Rochelle owns a North Olmsted convenience store at Lorain and Clague Road. He said he’s giving up his store after giving 45 years of his life to it. “I’m heartbroken, these people are my friends,” Rochelle said. He said his lease...
NORTH OLMSTED, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you're looking for a slice of pie, you should hit up this place in Lakewood. Patrons adore the whiskey chocolate pie, which features a rich dark chocolate whiskey custard inside a chocolate cookie butter crust and is topped with toffee whipped cream, and salt and honey pie, which features a rich custard that is made with wildflower honey, European butter, and sea salt and which you can sprinkle with a little bit of bee pollen. If you're looking for a vegan option, try a slice of their smoky black raspberry pie, which has dark chocolate ganache and black raspberry jam inside an almond coconut crust.
CLEVELAND, OH
Record-Courier

Record-Courier

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
491K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Kent, OH from Kent Ravenna Record-Courier.

 http://record-courier.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy