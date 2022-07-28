Portage County Amateur golf tournament set for this weekend

The 92nd Portage County Amateur golf tournament tees off at Windmill Lakes Golf Club in Ravenna on Saturday for the first round of the two-day, 36-hole championship.

Honoring the nine decade traditions of the event, the tournament is divided into Portage County residents and Open residents, along with a women’s division.

Several former champions of both the Amateur and Junior Amateur headline the event, including Bud Radis of Aurora, Evan Ferrara of Ravenna and Brian Smith of Oberlin.

The women’s division features a quartet of outstanding golfers who compete at the highest levels in college and high school. Abbie Retherford plays on the Ravenna varsity boys team, while Kent natives Grace Thompson (Walsh University), Sydnie Leavery (LaSalle University) and Samantha Miller (Muskingum University) all play collegiate golf.

Tee times begin at 11:04 a.m. at Windmill Lakes. Men will play from the Championship, while the women will tee off on the Tournament tees.

The tournament moves to Raccoon Hill in Kent on Sunday for the second and final round of the event.

92nd Portage County Amateur

Saturday Tee Times

(At Windmill Lakes Golf Club, Ravenna)

COUNTY DIVISION

11:04: Bud Radis, Aurora; Luke Radis, Aurora; Mark Mitchell, Ravenna.

11:13: Ben Jenior, Rootstown; Jeremy Knight, Streetsboro; Jarrod Page, Streetsboro.

11:22: Casey Troyer, Kent; Laszlo May, Rootstown; Adam Whitacre, Rootstown.

11:31: Spencer Crone, Ravenna; Cole Hostetler, Rootstown; Ben Lansinger, Mogadore.

11:40: Garrison Rose, Garrettsville; Carter Troyer, Kent.

11:49: Brendan Osborne, Mantua; Vince Fortney, Garrettsville; Josh Hido, Kent.

11:58: Russell Shaffer, Rootstown; Travis Stein, Mogadore.

12:07: Bryan Keyser, Atwater; Bailey Campbell, Suffield; Evan Dalziel, Kent.

12:16: Aaron Snyder, Garrettsville, Blaze Tanner, Aurora.

12:25: Anthony Marozzi, Ravenna; Chris Plute, Streetsboro; Ed Marsinek, Shalersville.

12:34: Randy Wilburn, Deerfield; Eric Ensberger, Diamond.

WOMEN DIVISION

12:52: Sydnie Leavery, Kent; Samantha Miller, Streetsboro; Abbie Retherford, Ravenna; Grace Thompson, Kent.

OPEN DIVISION

1:10: Reed Anderson, Upper Arlington; Toby Matson, Grove City (Pa.); Gunner McCollins, Massillon.

1:19: Brian Smith, Oberlin; Chris Okeson, Beachwood; Dan Boyd, Cleveland.

1:28: Cole Christman, Boardman; Matt Hairston, Cleveland; Mike McDonough, Youngstown.

1:37: Luke Schreck, Seville; Bryce Hood, Alliance; Spencer Sizemore, Hudson.

1:46: Adam Ruffer, Hudson; Reece Ziegler, Bucyrus; Ben Cowan, Orange.

1:55: Brian Gamble, Massillon; James Wilson, Youngstown.

2:04: Evan Ferrara, Kent; Josh Gealy, Stow; Chris Nelson, Hudson.