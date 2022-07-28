ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Othello, WA

Ellensburg ICE officer planned to pay for sex with a 13-year-old, police say

By Dylan Carter
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 4 days ago
Image credit: Othello Police Department, Facebook

OTHELLO, Wash. — Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies cooperated to arrest an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer from Ellensburg who is accused of traveling to Adams County for sex with a teenage girl.

Chief Phil Schenck of the Othello Police Department announced that 47-year-old Koby Don Williams of Ellensburg was arrested on July 26, 2022 in Othello, WA. They learned of Williams’ alleged involvement with the trafficking scheme, leading to an arrest on his way to a sexual transaction involving a 13-year-old girl.

Williams was identified as an employee of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. He served as an ICE Supervisory Detention and Deportation Officer, per Othello Police. The Dept. of Homeland Security has been informed and agreed to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

He was brought to the Adams County Jail in Ritzville, WA for recommended charges of second-degree attempted rape of a child, attempted commercial sexual abuse of a minor and communication with a minor for immoral purposes. However, Williams has been released on his own recognizance, per Othello Police.

It’s vital to contact law enforcement if you believe someone is the victim of human sex trafficking. Locally, you can contact the Othello Police Department at 509-488-3314. The National Human Trafficking Hotline is available at 1-888-373-7888 or via text at 233-733.

Neighboring agencies which participated in this investigation include the Moses Lake Police Department, Toppenish Police Department, and the Washington State Department of Corrections.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued when further details are available.

