Lincoln County Sheriff's Office reducing services due to staffing shortage

Lincoln County Sheriff says deputies will no longer respond to most non-emergency calls
Sheriff’s deputies in Lincoln County will no longer respond to most non-emergency calls. The new policy applies to a wide range of calls including most non-criminal traffic crashes, home or business alarms, civil disputes, illegal camping or noise complaints. Lincoln County Sheriff Curtis Landers said his deputies are stretched...
Homemade explosives found across McMinnville, police search for suspect
McMinnville police are investigating two separate incidents this week where they say a homemade explosive device was detonated from a car and another was found in a home's driveway.
FATAL PEDESTRIAN VS. VEHICLE CRASH ON INTERSTATE 5 IN LINN COUNTY, OREGON
LINN COUNTY, OR (July 29, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, July 29, 2022, at approximately 12:02 A.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 229. A pedestrian entered the lane of travel on Interstate-5 and was...
Majority of Oregon counties will see Magic Mushrooms back on November ballot
SALEM, Ore. — From a tourist attraction in the early 1900's speculated to hold healing powers in its mineral springs, to a medical center and most recently a lodge and retreat, Buckhorn Mineral Springs Ranch still maintains many of its original structures. The old-time charm of the 124-acre ranch is one of the reasons Myles Katz says he was drawn to buy the place for $3.6 million last year with the intent of turning it into a psilocybin retreat.
McMinnville neighborhood pummeled by gunfire, fireworks
An hours-long incident that included gunshots fired at and by police ended when a man surrendered to McMinnville police Saturday afternoon.
Grass fire along Alsea River in Waldport covers two acres before extinguished Saturday
WALDPORT – Firefighters from Central Oregon Coast Fire & Rescue and five other agencies snuffed out a two-acre grass fire between the Alsea River and Commercial Street Saturday afternoon. The cause of the fire is under investigation, said Lt. Erich Knudson, COCF&R public information officer. The fire was reported...
Salem woman found shot to death in vehicle ID’d, investigation ongoing
Authorities have identified a woman who was found shot to death in a vehicle on July 21, Salem Police Department said.
Salem man with dementia home safe after going missing amid heat wave
UPDATE from Salem Police: "Ralph found his way home. He is now safe with his family." "Thanks to all for the RTs and helping to spread the word!" Police in Salem are asking for help finding a 72-year-old man who has dementia that was reported as missing on Friday morning.
OSHA investigating dozens of heat-related complaints at Oregon worksites
PORTLAND, Ore. — With new rules in effect to protect workers during hot temperatures, Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has received more than 60 complaints for heat-related concerns at workplaces as hot temperatures have hit the Northwest this week. OSHA has at least nine open heat-related inspections...
Crews rescue family of 6 from Santiam River after distress call
Two adults and four kids in distress were rescued from the Santiam River in Jefferson, Oregon Wednesday night, Albany Fire Department said.
Body found in Santiam River, identified
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office identified the body of a male found in the Santiam River near Tennessee Road, which they recovered on Sunday, July 3, at 1:36 p.m. The male has been identified as 16-year-old Carlos Adriano Pereira-Valenzuela, who was reportedly last seen on Sunday, June 12, and was reported missing on June 13.
What you missed this week in notable Lebanon crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Lebanon Express. (3) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Eugene restaurant investigated by US Department or Labor for keeping workers’ tips
EUGENE, Ore. -- Just over $86,000 has reportedly been recovered after the United States Department of Labor found in an investigation that an owner of a restaurant in Eugene had been keeping all the workers’ tips. US Department of Labor investigators reported today, July 28, that they found the...
Fall Chinook fishing expected to be good on central Oregon coast bays and rivers — and could include short coho seasons
Anglers on the central Oregon coast may be in for “good to very good” fishing Monday when coastal bays and streams open for salmon fishing. While river systems on the north and south coasts undergo some closures or restrictions, the three streams that make up the bulk of salmon fishing in Lincoln County are expected to produce good catches of fall Chinook salmon.
Incomplete: Another sign of supply problems
If you’re wondering why the extension of the Periwinkle Bikepath along Queen Avenue in Albany is still unfinished, there’s an explanation. And like so much else these days, it has to do with a shortage of supplies and the time it takes to get things you want or need.
Dangerous bacterial bloom makes lake toxic to swimmers, OHA says
ADAIR VILLAGE, Ore. -- A lake in Peavy Arboretum is the subject of a health advisory issued by the Oregon Health Authority yesterday, July 28, due to a cyanobacteria algae bloom. Visitors to Cronemiller Lake near Adair Village are strongly advised not to swim in the lake or drink water...
Concerns of Emerald Ash Borer Growing in Oregon
Salem, Ore. —The emerald ash borer (EAB), a destructive and invasive insect known for killing ash trees in North America has recently been discovered in western Oregon. The emerald ash borer, Agrilus planipennis (Fairmare), is a wood-boring beetle, and possibly the most destructive forest insect in North America. The EAB presents a significant threat to the Willamette Valley where native Oregon ash groves are abundant. Ash trees are found along local streams and rivers and used in urban landscapes across the city. In other parts of the country, EAB has posed a significant threat to ash trees with a mortality rate of 99%, leading to local significant environmental and economic damage.
African track team located after going missing in Eugene
EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - Athletes and a coach from Eritrea’s visiting men’s track and field team at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene have been located, according to the Eritrean National Athletics Federation, which initially reported the individuals missing. The federation said the athletes are resuming activities with the team.
Missing members of Eritrea track and field team 'have been located and are not in danger'
EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon released a statement Thursday on the five members of the Eritrea track and field team that had been reported missing after the World Athletics Championships Oregon22. "The five missing individuals have been located and are not in danger," according to the Eritrean...
Molalla woman wins crown
Kayla Gathright was named Miss Oregon for America Strong and will compete for the national title.Kayla Gathright of Molalla was crowned Miss Oregon for America Strong 2022 on July 16 at the Grand Theater in Salem. That title means she will compete in the Miss for America Strong 2022 Pageant in Las Vegas at the Westgate Resort Hotel at the conclusion of America Week, Aug. 12-20. Her performance will take place Thursday, Aug. 18. More pageant details are available at www.mrsamerica.com. {loadposition sub-article-01}
