Coast Guard City letters adorn Dewey Hill

A volunteer crew of Coast Guard personnel made the steep hike up Grand Haven’s Dewey Hill on Thursday morning to put up the festival letters, and they did so in record time.

The white, plastic letters spell out “Coast Guard City USA.” They’re 8 feet tall, weigh 15 pounds, and can be seen from Grand Haven’s boardwalk and downtown area. The letters are lit up and in sync with the Musical Fountain, making for a unique show during the annual Coast Guard Festival.