Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth PD celebrating back-to-school with free outdoor movie, school supplies giveaway

By Tyler Manning
KDAF
KDAF
 4 days ago

FORT WORTH (KDAF) — Children are about to head back to school soon and the Fort Worth Police Department is giving away free school supplies.

On Friday, July 29, the department along with other community partners will be hosting an outdoor showing of the Disney movie Encanto at 2755 Ellis Ave.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with the movie starting at dusk. You will have to bring your own lawn chairs and picnic blankets, but there will be free refreshments available.

At this event, officials will be giving away backpacks filled with school supplies and there will be back-to-school vaccines there as well.

KDAF

KDAF

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

