Dog found dumped in metal crate in Dedham, Massachusetts, with no water on 90-degree day, police say

Ide Clair
4d ago
Who could do this?... I am so grateful this little pup was saved...I'm sure they'll find him a beautiful home..
Kelly Kiger
3d ago
To anyone out there that would do this to a helpless Animal! There are resources out there! You can surrender a pet safely 🙏 and avoid a tragedy like this! Do the right thing! Animals don't deserve this! You can get help to avoid a tragedy!
Nancy Jacobs
4d ago
The former owner should be stuck In the crate. What is wrong with these nitwits ?
Police find body of driver they say drove into ocean off Hull
HULL, Mass. — The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the death of a woman who drove into the water off Pemberton Point in Hull. It happened shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses saw the woman in the driver’s seat of a truck that drove across the...
WCVB
Connecticut man accused of driving Corvette 161 mph on NH highway
A Connecticut man is facing multiple charges after police said he was driving more than 160 miles per hour on Interstate 93. New Hampshire State Police said Alejandro Zapata-Rebello was driving an orange Corvette on Sunday morning when they clocked him at 161 miles per hour in Ashland. The speed...
Pickup Truck And Driver Plunge Into Water Off Pemberton Point In Hull (UPDATE)
A water rescue was underway in Hull to find a missing driver and car that plunged into the water off Pemberton Point, authorities said. Multiple crews responded to a report of a pickup truck and its driver that drove onto the beach in the area of 180 Main Street, near Hull Gut, around 2:50 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, Hull Police and Fire said in a joint release.
fallriverreporter.com
Officials find vehicle, driver, seen driving into ocean in Massachusetts
HULL — Police Chief John Dunn and Fire Chief Christopher J. Russo report that the Hull Police and Fire Departments, with assistance from mutual aid partners, have located a vehicle and driver that drove into the ocean off of Pemberton Point on Sunday. On Sunday, July 31, at approximately...
WCVB
Flames, smoke visible as brush fire spreads near Gloucester
GLOUCESTER, Mass. — Fire crawled through a wooded, rocky area of Cape Ann on Monday, not far from residential neighborhoods. Sky5 saw flames and smoke as it flew over the brush fire, which was burning in the area of Wheeler Street in Gloucester.
3 hospitalized, 14 displaced after a women’s boarding house in Quincy broke out in flames
QUINCY, Mass. — Three people were hospitalized Sunday morning after a women’s boarding house on Bigelow Street in Quincy erupted in flames. Fire Crews responded to reports of a trash fire just before 3 a.m. but they said the fire appears to have started on the decks in the back of the rooming house before spreading inside.
WCVB
Inspection finds no additional 'imminent' concerns after blade falls from wind turbine in Gloucester
GLOUCESTER, Mass. — A massive wind turbine that generates power for an engineering company is looking like a sad shrug as it stands above Gloucester without one of its blades. The missing blade crashed to the ground over the weekend. It remained, bent and broken in half, at the...
Register Citizen
Connecticut residents killed in crash on Massachusetts highway
A man and woman from New Britain were killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 290 in Massachusetts early Saturday, officials said. According to Massachusetts State Police, the two-vehicle crash was reported about 7 a.m. on the eastbound side of the highway in the area of Exit 24 in Worcester.
NECN
Dog Found Abandoned in Cage in Mass. Heat Wave: ‘This Is Not Okay'
A dog was found in a cage by the side of the road in Dedham, Massachusetts, during last weekend's heat wave, police said, and the town's animal control officer is investigating. The Pomeranian was picked up by a good Samaritan and is now expected to be okay, but Officer Deni...
fallriverreporter.com
21-year-old Massachusetts man killed in motorcycle crash
A Massachusetts man has died after a serious motorcycle crash. According to multiple reports, just after 8:30 p.m. on Friday, a motorcycle rider was killed after racing with a black sedan and then crashing into a guardrail near the intersection of the Fellsway and Charles Street in Malden. The rider...
WOLF
Massachusetts woman delivers two sets of identical twins
TAUNTON, Mass. (WJAR) — A Massachusetts woman welcomed her quadruplets on Thursday morning after what some are calling a "one in a million pregnancy." Ashely Ness, of Taunton, found out she was unexpectedly having quadruplets during a routine checkup in February. Ultrasounds later revealed she was having two sets...
Hanson Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl
HANSON, Mass. — Police in Hanson are searching for a 12-year-old girl who has not been seen since Saturday. Police say Ashlynn Gill may be in the Whitman or Randolph areas. She is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information...
goodmorninggloucester.com
Uhmmm… Anyone know where the third windmill blade went? #GloucesterMA Updated with drone footage- Update Gloucesree Press Release:
Unconfirmed report that it was struck by a plover overnight. I’m sending an investigative team up there to check it out. Here’s the scene this morning as reported by Captain Pete Mondello:. He reports there are no cranes up there, that the blade is over the embankment in...
Neighbors and firefighters rescue pets as fire devastates Auburn home
AUBURN — Neighbors and firefighters came to the rescue Saturday afternoon after two pets were trapped in a three-alarm fire that scorched the garage and above crawl space of a home on Pickering Street. The fire was reported at 2:02 p.m. Four firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion, according to Deputy Fire Chief Glenn Johnson. ...
Athol man killed after car falls off jack during repairs
ATHOL, Mass. — The family of a man killed while working under a car in Athol Wednesday hopes awareness of their tragedy prevents another family’s heartache. Michael Horne, Sr., was repairing his son’s car in the driveway when the car fell off the jack and pinned him.
whdh.com
Trash truck wedged under railroad bridge in Billerica
BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews were working to extract a trash truck that lodged itself under a railroad bride in Billerica Thursday evening. According to police, Mount Pleasant Street was closed to allow crews to free the trapped vehicle. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may...
fallriverreporter.com
One person survives, two drown, after rescue from Rhode Island pond
Two men have died, and another person was rescued, after an incident Friday at a Rhode Island pond. According to WJAR, police were called to Phelps Pond in West Greenwich at approximately 8:30 p.m. for two unresponsive swimmers. Upon arrival, first responders found two men under 8 feet of water.
hyannisnews.com
HN PHOTOS: Hospital placed on trauma alert for driver who crashed on Rte. 6, W. Barnstable…
WEST BARNSTABLE – The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. this evening, on Route 6 westbound, right before Exit 68 (the old Exit 6). State troopers had been on the lookout for an erratic driver speeding in the immediate area just prior to receiving the call about a truck crashing into the woods. The Department of Environmental Protection was notified after gasoline started leaking from the wreckage.
whdh.com
Grannies on a Road Trip: Duo charts journey to visit every community in Massachusetts
BOSTON (WHDH) - A pair of friends are proving that you are never too old for a road trip. Beth Sobiloff and Marcia Rothwell say they are on a journey to try and visit all 351 communities in Massachusetts. Dubbed “Two Grannies on the Road,” the project has hit at...
fallriverreporter.com
Woman looking for the public’s help after reportedly getting mauled by dog at Battleship Cove
A victim is looking for the public’s help after a woman was reportedly mauled by a pit bull on Friday night. A local woman says that around 7:30-8:00 p.m. a dog bit her multiple times in the area of Battleship Cove and hopes that someone saw it or has video of the incident.
