Dog found dumped in metal crate in Dedham, Massachusetts, with no water on 90-degree day, police say

WCVB
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wcvb.com

Comments

Ide Clair
4d ago

Who could do this?... I am so grateful this little pup was saved...I'm sure they'll find him a beautiful home..

Reply(1)
9
Kelly Kiger
3d ago

To anyone out there that would do this to a helpless Animal! There are resources out there! You can surrender a pet safely 🙏 and avoid a tragedy like this! Do the right thing! Animals don't deserve this! You can get help to avoid a tragedy!

Reply
4
Nancy Jacobs
4d ago

The former owner should be stuck In the crate. What is wrong with these nitwits ?

Reply
12
