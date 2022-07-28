ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rising Sun, MD

County legislature puts forward funding for Rising Sun turf field

By By Patrick LaPorte
 4 days ago

RISING SUN — The Cecil County Council proposed a resolution to use $1.2 million in state grant funding to construct a synthetic turf field at Rising Sun High School during Tuesday night’s legislative session.

The money comes from a grant awarded to the county by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. In March, the Rising Sun High School community pushed for funding after the county allocated $1.1 million in state grant money for Elkton High School to transition from grass to turf.

“I’m very pleased that we are able to use this State funding earmarked explicitly for parks and recreational use,” Hornberger said in a press release on Wednesday. “Being creative with state and federal funding to offset the expenses typically incurred for needs of our community is a core component of my administration.”

Consideration for the resolution by the County Council is currently set for Aug. 2. If approved by the County Council and Maryland State Board of Public Works, construction would begin next summer.

Rising Sun Principal James Miro is “excited” for the prospect of getting a turf field to be used by students and the community.

“It’s something that many members of our school community were vocal about,” Miro said. “I’m glad that they were able to find the grant funding in order to make this project happen.”

Miro sees the possibility of a turf field as a benefit to Rising Sun athletes and the stadium facility itself.

“For the athletes, hopefully that means they are going to have a safer playing field and a more consistent playing field because our fields get utilized quite a bit and don’t really have a rest season,” Miro said. “We’re constantly playing catch up, especially with our football stadium.”

Rising Sun would be the last of the five public high schools in Cecil County to receive turf field funding if approved.

Perryville High School completed its turf field in 2017 with a price tag of just over $1 million. Bohemia Manor completed its turf field in the summer of 2018 with a cost of $1.12 million. North East High School became the third school to redo its athletic field in 2019 with funding of $1.5 million.

The Cecil Whig is a local newspaper that covers Cecil County, Maryland since 1841. It is the oldest newspaper on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, publishes Wednesday and Friday, and online at www.CecilDaily.com

