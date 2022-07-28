ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Pad-hitting Francis Ngannou ‘either ahead of schedule or on track’ for UFC return

By Jesse Holland
MMAmania.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.mmamania.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Amanda Nunes says she could've finished Julianna Peña at UFC 277, didn't to prove first fight was 'lucky'

DALLAS – Amanda Nunes says she intentionally dragged her UFC 277 fight with Julianna Peña to the final bell in order to prove a point. Nunes (22-5 MMA, 15-2 UFC) avenged her stunning upset loss to Peña (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) on Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas with a lopsided beatdown over the course of five rounds that resulted in a unanimous decision win to regain the women’s bantamweight title.
DALLAS, TX
PWMania

Ronda Rousey Turns Heel at WWE SummerSlam Following Controversial Finish

At WWE SummerSlam, Liv Morgan defeated Ronda Rousey to retain the SmackDown Women’s Title, and a heel turn occurred. The outcome of this fight was controversial as Rousey had the armbar submission and believed Liv had tapped, but the referee actually counted Rousey’s shoulders touching the mat. Liv appeared to tap before the three count in the replay.
WWE
PWMania

Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey Cut Short After Match Overruns at WWE SummerSlam

At Saturday’s SummerSlam event, Liv Morgan faced off against Ronda Rousey to defend her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship. This match was booked after Morgan succeeded in the Money In The Bank match and then cashed her briefcase on Rousey that same night to become champion. Their SummerSlam was...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ciryl Gane
Person
Francis Ngannou
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Stipe Miocic
Person
Tai Tuivasa
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Conor McGregor marvels at Amanda Nunes-Julianna Peña rivalry resembling his own with Nate Diaz

Conor McGregor is blown away by the similarities between the Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena rivalry and his own with Nate Diaz. McGregor, a former UFC two-division champion like Nunes, couldn’t help but marvel at the result of Saturday night’s UFC 277 main event after Nunes defeated Peña in a dominant unanimous decision to not only avenge her loss last December, but also to re-claim her status as a two-division champ.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#Combat#Octagon#Acl#Mma Junkie Radio
MMAmania.com

Julianna Pena headed to plastic surgeon after UFC 277 mauling from Amanda Nunes

Julianna Pena’s brief reign as Bantamweight queenpin has come to an end. At UFC 277 last night (Sat., July 30, 2022), Amanda Nunes took back the women’s 135-pound belt with a powerful performance that saw “Lioness” knock down Pena multiple times early in their fight (watch highlights here). There was no finish though, just 25 minutes of punishment, which will require a trip to the plastic surgeon for Pena.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Julianna Pena vs Amanda Nunes full fight video preview for UFC 277 main event

UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena will make her first 135-pound title defense against former division titleholder Amanda Nunes in the UFC 277 pay-per-view (PPV) main event TONIGHT (Sat., July 30, 2022) from inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Pena (11-4) turned the bantamweight division upside down by submitting Nunes (21-5) at UFC 269 last Dec. in Las Vegas and following their recent stint as opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 30, “The Venezuelan Vixen” and “Lioness” will run it back in the UFC 277 championship headliner this weekend in “The Lone Star State.”
DALLAS, TX
MMAmania.com

WWE SummerSlam highlights: Brock Lesnar lifts ring with tractor, loses to Roman Reigns in main event

There was some question as to what the future holds for Brock Lesnar following the retirement of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) chairman and CEO, Vince McMahon, but the “Beast Incarnate” still showed up to WWE’s SummerSlam last night (Sat., July 30, 2022) live on NBC’s Peacock TV from inside Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Lesnar met WWE Universal Champion and familiar foe, Roman Reigns, in the main event.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jake Paul explains Hasim Rahman Jr. fight cancellation: 'The pressure starts to set in'

Jake Paul says he knew this would happen from the jump. According to Most Valuable Promotions, Hasim Rahman Jr. deceived the promotion, commission, and Paul about his weight. After Rahman Jr. asked for the bout to shift from cruiserweight (200 pounds) to a contract weight of 215 pounds, the promotion canceled the bout – and the entire Aug. 6 event scheduled for Madison Square Garden in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mmanews.com

UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes Results & Highlights

UFC 277 takes place tonight from the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!. The main event will see the highly anticipated rematch between women’s bantamweight champ Julianna Peña and the widely acclaimed WMMA GOAT Amanda Nunes. While in the co-main, Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France will do battle for the flyweight interim title.
DALLAS, TX
MMAmania.com

Fighter on Fighter: Breaking down UFC 277’s Julianna Pena

Reigning Bantamweight queen, Julianna Pena, seeks to retain her throne opposite divisional great, Amanda Nunes, this Saturday (July 30, 2022) at UFC 277 inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Pena talked big ahead of UFC 269, and most in the fighting community scoffed, myself included. The woman guillotined by...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy