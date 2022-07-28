Volusia County manatee seriously hurt, likely by boat

www.wesh.com
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Fire Rescue Paramedic Whitney Moses-Senter Passes Away
BREVARD COUNTY • , FLORIDA – Brevard County Fire Rescue officals announced the passing of Paramedic Whitney Moses-Senter, which took place on July 5 due to natural causes. Paramedic Moses-Senter served the citizens of Brevard County for a year and a half. “Although she served for a short...
WESH
Residents in Orlando senior apartments face air conditioning outage for days
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando apartment complex for seniors has had no air conditioning for days. That's according to residents at the Kinneret Apartments on Delaney Avenue. They told WESH 2 that one of the towers has been without working AC since Wednesday. They told us some residents have...
click orlando
2 pierced by stingrays off Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Two people were pierced by stingrays Sunday in Daytona Beach, officials said. Volusia County Beach Safety Deputy Chief Tamra Malphurs said the injuries happened about an hour apart from each other. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. According to Malphurs, a 50-year-old...
Volusia County chair calls for state investigation into controversial interchange project
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County chair is calling on the governor and the state Department of Transportation to investigate a controversial interchange project. A proposed interchange at Pioneer Trail and Interstate 95 in Port Orange would help with traffic and growth, but the project is near Spruce Creek, a key watershed for the area.
WESH
Police: Daytona Beach man didn't seek care after child was bitten by dog
A Daytona Beach man allegedly knew a child in his care had been bitten by a dog, but didn't take the child to the hospital for care. Trenton Boettcher was arrested Saturday for child neglect causing great harm. Police say they were called to the home by DCF after DCF got a report from a relative that the child was bitten by a family dog Thursday night.
90% of human skeleton found at Florida gated community, officials say
Officials in Flagler County said that the excavation of a construction site in Palm Coast, where human remains were found, finished Saturday.
click orlando
1 dead in Melbourne mobile home fire, officials say
MELBOURNE, Fla. – One person was killed Monday in a mobile home fire in Brevard County, officials said. The fatal fire happened around 9 a.m. in the 2100 block of Rocway Drive in Melbourne. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. No other details, including information about...
WESH
Latest COVID-19 variant continues to spread in Central Florida communities
Fla. — The latest COVID-19 variant continues to spread throughout the state and the Central Florida community. "I would say our numbers are pretty high when it comes to percentage," Alan Harris said. Harris, Seminole County's emergency manager, says plenty of people are getting COVID-19 and feeling crummy.
WESH
Sheriff: Man found dead in Orange County parking lot had 'traumatic injuries'
ORLANDO, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's other top headlines. A man was found dead Sunday in an Orange County parking lot. According to the sheriff's office, 39-year-old Wingly Saintvil was found in the 1800 block of Americana Boulevard around 1 p.m. Officials say he was in a...
mynews13.com
Volusia deputies train to keep schools safe from 'active killer'
After a school shooter claimed the lives of nineteen students and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, school safety is top of mind for many parents as their kids head back to class. It is something Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood says is a top priority. What You Need To Know.
Here are 9 things you should put in your hurricane supply kit
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane season is well underway. Even when there is not an active storm on the horizon, it’s crucial to stay prepared. The Florida Department of Health in Orange County has some tips on what supplies you need to gather for your emergency supply kit. The...
WESH
'Very unsettling': Orlando residents react to downtown shooting injuring 7 people
ORLANDO, Fla. — LATEST:. Dyer stated that all seven of the victims from Sunday's shooting are stable. "Incidents like this cannot and should not happen in our downtown," he said. "We want to have a safe downtown." Dyer said that the city has worked hard but obviously needs to...
First Coast News
Police: USF anthropologists recover skeleton from Palm Coast construction site to be identified
PALM COAST, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. Police have announced that the excavation of human remains found under a construction site in Palm Coast on July 19 has come to an end. Crews including the renowned University of South Florida...
Central Florida doctor explains the latest COVID-19 trends amid BA.5 sub-variant
ORLANDO, Fla. — A central Florida doctor said we should be prepared to see a few more cases of rebound as a result of the Paxlovid medication. Dr. Aftab Khan said data surrounding the medication is outdated and is less effective when it comes to emerging COVID sub-variants. He...
fox35orlando.com
Deputies ask public for help in locating missing Flagler County teen
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing teen who was last seen on July 29. Pedro Mondejar was seen wearing a black FPC soccer hoodie, blue jeans and black boots. Mondejar is described to be approximately 5 feet...
ocala-news.com
Belleview resident discusses Marion County’s grocer options
To Diane Turner – you may want Costco, but the vast majority of us don’t care. There are constant complaints from others about slowing or stopping the growth of Marion County. You can’t have it both ways. We have two Sam’s Clubs and a BJ’s that you...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man found with dagger in his shoe during security screening at DeLand courthouse, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man in Florida was found to have a dagger hidden in his shoe during a security screening at the Volusia County Courthouse in DeLand, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said. In a news release, the sheriff's office said the courthouse's magnetometer went off as Austin W....
click orlando
Orlando man, 36, killed in I-4 crash in Seminole County
LAKE MARY, Fla. – A 36-year-old Orlando man was killed Monday morning when his sport utility vehicle crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was stopped in traffic on Interstate 4 in Seminole County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened around 6 a.m. on I-4...
westorlandonews.com
Local Revealed as Finalist for America’s Top Veterinary Heroes
American Humane, the country’s first national humane organization, revealed the 10 finalists of the 2022 American Humane Hero Veterinarian and Hero Veterinary Nurse Awards, sponsored by Zoetis, and Dr. Raquel Fagan from Mount Dora, Florida is one of the finalists in the Hero Veterinarian category. The finalists were selected out of a pool of more than 500 nominations from across the country.
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Port Orange stables could be riding off into the sunset
Port Orange Stables has been a fixture on the corner of Madeline Avenue and Nova Road since 1965. At one time, national horse competitions were conducted there. It won’t be long before people’s belongings are stored there as the horse boarding stable is likely to give way to a storage facility.
