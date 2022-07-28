ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Report: Outfielder Jose Siri is Drawing Trade Interest

By Matthew Creally
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
climbingtalshill.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Josh Bell’s true feelings about potential trade to Astros

The Washington Nationals are receiving a lot of attention as the 2022 MLB trade deadline rolls around thanks to their willingness to trade star outfielder Juan Soto. But another name on their roster generating a lot of attention is first baseman Josh Bell, who is widely expected to be moved prior to the deadline.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Yankees Rumors: Could Bombers pull off Shohei Ohtani blockbuster?

So, you’re disillusioned with the Yankees‘ Juan Soto pursuit and worried about giving up too much of your top-end talent? Understandable. That’s a hefty price to pay for one player who can only do so much in four at-bats per night. What about paying a similar price for a guy who gets four at-bats a night, then pivots to throwing six shutout innings the next day?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
NBC Sports

MLB Rumors: Sox once discussed this Vazquez trade with Mets

Plenty of teams likely have Christian Vazquez on their radar ahead of next week's MLB trade deadline, but one club may already have the framework for a potential deal. The Boston Red Sox "seriously discussed" a trade involving the veteran catcher with the New York Mets "in a previous season," according to Andy Martino of SNY. The deal would have sent No. 5 ranked Mets prospect Mark Vientos and more to Boston.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outfielder#Drawing Trade Interest#Aaaa#Statcast
FanSided

Joey Gallo’s depressing Yankees quotes will make you feel awful about end of tenure

New York Yankees slugger Joey Gallo has been nothing but kind, generous and giving with the fans and media since his tenure in the Bronx began at 2021’s trade deadline. However, no matter what the gregarious masher tried on the field post-trade, nothing helped get him back on track or saved him from the ire of a fan base that was unprepared for struggles of this magnitude.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Shohei Ohtani rumors: Guessing the Padres trade package

The Shohei Ohtani rumors come to a close but the San Diego Padres did make a strong offer for him. Put the Shohei Ohtani rumors to bed. Jon Heyman of the NY Post has reported that the Los Angeles Angels superstar is staying put. According to him, only three teams even made a serious offer. The New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox were two of them. The other was the San Diego Padres.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Astros walk it off to keep pressure on Yanks

The Yankees had a successful weekend against the Royals, but the series ended in suboptimal fashion with Clay Holmes blowing a save. Let’s run through the rest of yesterday’s American League action, and see if any of the club’s rivals were able to take advantage of the opportunity to gain ground.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

FanSided

270K+
Followers
513K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy