Man accused of shooting into home with people inside in Crosby Township

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 17-year-old boy has been charged with multiple felonies after officers repeatedly punched him while he was pinned to the ground during an arrest last week, in which police said they were concerned he was reaching for a gun.The teen Hadi Abuatelah, has also filed a federal lawsuit against Oak Lawn police.Abuatelah has been charged as a juvenile with one count of felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest, and also with two counts of misdemeanor resisting arrest and possession of cannabis by a passenger in a motor vehicle.He was taken to the Cook...

OAK LAWN, IL ・ 27 MINUTES AGO