West Hartford Man Pointed Gun at Victim During Road Rage Incident: Police

The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Artists of Color Accelerate (AOCA) Celebrates Successful First Year of InitiativeConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
Man Swinging Hatchet Arrested After Road Rage Incident in Wallingford: PD
Police have arrested a man who they said was swinging a hatchet at people after a road rage incident in Wallingford on Saturday. Officers were called to the Redwood Flea Market on South Turnpike Road around 12 p.m. after getting a report of a fight in the road. As police...
Register Citizen
Police: Man wounded in overnight shooting in Hartford’s Upper Albany neighborhood
HARTFORD — Police say a man in his 20s was wounded early Monday in the city’s Upper Albany neighborhood. Hartford police were called to the 1100 block of Albany Avenue after the city’s ShotSpotter system registered gunfire around 1 a.m. Monday, police spokesperson Lt. Aaron Boisvert said.
2 arrested for attacking police outside Milford bar
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people face charges for allegedly attacking two police officers outside a bar in Milford early Sunday morning. Police said Dinsdale Brown, a 25-year-old man from Ansonia, and Taylor Healey, a 24-year-old woman from Derby, were kicked out of Stonebridge Restaurant on Daniel Street around 1 a.m. They were trying to […]
4 Shot on Main Street in Hartford: Police
Four people were shot in Hartford Sunday evening, according to police. Officers responded to the area of 1994 Main Street around 6:45 p.m. and found a woman in her twenties suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital where she is listed in critical, but stable condition,...
Man Sold Newtown House Without Actual Homeowner's Knowledge: Police
A Willington man is accused of selling a home in Newtown without the actual owner’s knowledge or permission and has been arrested. Newtown police said they started investigating when the legitimate homeowner found that his residence had been sold. They said paperwork for the sale had been filed with the town without the actual owner authorizing it or even knowing about it.
Moped Driver Killed in Crash in New Haven
A New Haven man has died after the moped he was driving and a car collided Sunday morning. New Haven police said they received a call around 5:41 a.m. about a crash involving a gray Nissan and a moped on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard, between Adeline Street and Printers Lane.
Hartford Police Investigate Non-Fatal Shooting of 16 year old
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police officers responded to the area of 640 Broad Street on a ShotSpotter notification. Upon arrival, a victim was located suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, a 16-year-old male, was transported to an area hospital for treatment, according to police. He is listed in...
Conn. Driver Clocked Going 161 MPH on I-93 in NH: Police
A 30-year-old man was arrested Sunday after allegedly driving more than double the speed limit on Interstate 93 in Ashland, New Hampshire. New Hampshire State Police say one of their troopers clocked Alejandro Zapata-Rebello, of Danbury, Connecticut, driving 161 mph around 11:15 a.m. The posted speed limit on that section of I-93 is 70 mph.
77-Year-Old Man Injured in Bloomfield Assault Has Died: Police
A 77-year-old man who was in the intensive care unit at a local hospital after an assault in Bloomfield on Friday night has died and police have arrested someone in connection to his death. Officers were called to Walsh Street around 9 p.m. after getting a report of a serious...
Scene Clear on Anchorage Lane in Old Saybrook
Police officers and the bomb squad responded to Anchorage Lane in Old Saybrook Monday and the street was evacuated, but officials say the scene is now clear. Police said they responded to a group home at the end of Anchorage Lane. No additional information was immediately available.
Black Rock Canines Owner Facing Additional Animal Cruelty Charge Amid Investigation
The owner of Black Rock Canines in Naugatuck has turned himself in and is facing an additional animal cruelty charge in connection to an ongoing investigation surrounding animal abuse allegations at his business. Police said David Rivera Jr. turned himself in over the weekend on a $20,000 warrant for his...
CT Trooper Charged After Rear-Ending Vehicle In Brookfield, Police Say
A Connecticut State Police trooper was charged after a two-vehicle crash in Fairfield County. Sgt. Catherine Koeppel rear-ended another vehicle while driving on northbound Route 7 in Brookfield at about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, according to State Police. Police said both vehicles were damaged, and no injuries were...
Bloomfield man charged in homicide: Police
BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was charged with homicide following a domestic violence assault that turned fatal, police said. According to the Bloomfield Police Department, 32-year-old Kevin Carter of Bloomfield was arrested on Friday after a domestic violence incident ending in an assault on Walsh Street. On Sunday morning, the victim died from injuries […]
Stratford woman recounts Route 8 wrong-way crash, issues warning to drivers
A Stratford woman was critically injured after a wrong-way crash a year ago is warning people to slow down and avoid getting on the wrong side of highways.
Police track down man who held knife to woman’s throat
WINDHAM, Conn. (WTNH) – A man who broke into a woman’s home and held a knife to her throat in front of her child has been arrested, according to Plainfield Police. Police were dispatched to a residence in Moosup around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning after the woman called the department. She said Brandon Adkins, 32, […]
Two Conn. residents killed in I-290 rollover crash, Worcester man suffers minor injuries
WORCESTER — Two Connecticut residents were killed Saturday morning on Interstate 290 east near Exit 24 in a rollover crash with another car. State troopers who responded to the scene identified the deceased as New Britain, Connecticut, residents — a 65-year-old man and a 52-year-old female. ...
West Hartford man arrested after road rage incident ends in assault
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A West Hartford man was arrested on Wednesday after a road rage incident that led him to point a gun and assault another driver, police said. According to the West Hartford Police Department, a man reported a road rage incident that began in Simsbury. Police found that the suspect, 53-year-old […]
Wallingford resident dies in motorcycle crash
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - This evening the North haven Police Department responded to a crash involving a collision between a small SUV and a motorcycle. The operator of the motorcycle, a resident of Wallingford, was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with life threatening injuries. They were later pronounced deceased...
Injuries Reported in Motorcycle Crash on I-84 East in Plainville
Injuries have been reported in a motorcycle crash that has closed part of Interstate 84 east in Plainville on Sunday afternoon. State police said the crash is between exits 35 and 36 and that area of the highway is currently shut down. According to troopers, the crash involves multiple motorcycles.
