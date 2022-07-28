ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Bob Odenkirk Says He Will "Forever Feel Unworthy" of Goodwill One Year After Heart Attack

By Emlyn Travis
E! News
E! News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.eonline.com

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

Bob Odenkirk reflects on the one-year anniversary of his near-fatal heart attack on the set of Better Call Saul: 'I will also always be appreciative'

Bob Odenkirk is looking back with gratitude, one year after suffering a near-fatal heart attack. The 59-year-old actor suffered a heart attack in Albuquerque, New Mexico, while filming the final season of his hit AMC series Better Call Saul. The beloved actor took to Twitter to show his appreciation to...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Odenkirk
Person
Bryan Cranston
Popculture

Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Heart Attack#Goodwill#Bob Said#Heart Rate#Better Call Saul#Amc#New York Times#Cubs
TMZ.com

Actor L.Q. Jones Dead at 94

L.Q. Jones -- a versatile character actor whose career dates back to the 1950s -- has died. His death was confirmed by his family, who says he passed of natural causes in the Hollywood Hills surrounded by loved ones ... this according to Variety. Jones had over 160 acting credits...
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

The Walking Dead Finally Revealed How Andrew Lincoln And Danai Gurira Will Return As Rick And Michonne (And It Won't Be In Theaters)

After nearly four years years of The Walking Dead fans suffering from a Rick Grimes drought, with Andrew Lincoln having exited the flagship series back in mid-Season 9, AMC and franchise overlord Scott Gimple have finally given everyone a confirmed reason to celebrate. Lincoln is confirmed to be reuniting with Danai Gurira's also-missed badass Michonne for a brand new project that won't be a series of features as was originally planned. Rather, they're getting their own TV spinoff!
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey’s Wife Camila Alves Speaks Out About Raising Teens: ‘You Need More Brain Power’

Camila Alves, who recently celebrated her 12th wedding anniversary with Matthew McConaughey, is encountering a different level of parenting. Her three children already command her full-time love and affection. But now comes the fun part. Her oldest son, Levi, turned 14 this summer, and daughter Vida is 12 and on the cusp of being a teenager. Youngest son Livingston still has a few years. He’s nine.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Jimmy Fallon Suffers Embarrassing Snub During Emmy Nominations

One big name missing from the 2022 Primetime Emmy nominations Tuesday morning was Jimmy Fallon. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was not among the nominees for the Outstanding Variety Talk Series award. Fallon's show has not been nominated for any Primetime Emmys since 2017 and hasn't been included in the Outstanding Variety Talk Series category since 2016.
TV & VIDEOS
shefinds

Netflix Announced It's Removing All These Movies And TV Shows In July--Subscribers Won't Be Happy!

It’s officially summertime — what could be more relaxing than returning from a day at the beach or pool to unwind on the couch with a lemonade and your favorite Netflix show? This is the season that traditionally welcomes plenty of box office hits at the movie theater, but if you prefer to cuddle up on the couch in the comfort of your own home, the popular streaming service always has your back and is ready to deliver great entertainment. The only catch? Nothing lasts forever. Even Netflix’s most popular shows and movies are bound to be removed at some point in order to make room for other (hopefully great) picks. Whether you’ve been meaning to catch “Django Unchained” or re-watch (for the hundredth time) “Forrest Gump,” consider this your impetus to waste not another day. Netflix announced it’s removing all these movies and TV shows in July — subscribers won’t be happy, but if you act fast, you can still enjoy some of these gems.
TV SHOWS
E! News

E! News

200K+
Followers
48K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy