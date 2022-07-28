ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Moss felt ‘vulnerable and scared’ working with Mark Wahlberg in Calvin Klein photoshoot

By Daniel Neira
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 4 days ago

Kate Moss is opening up about some uncomfortable moments at the start of her career, revealing that she didn’t have the best time during the iconic Calvin Klein photo shoot in 1992, working with Mark Wahlberg at the time.

The 48-year-old supermodel was asked about her experience with rapper Marky Mark, as he was known at the time , to which she said she has “not very good memories.”

She continued, “He was very macho and it was all about him. He had a big entourage. I was this model.” Kate was asked if she had felt objectified, admitting that she was “completely, and vulnerable and scared. I think they played on my vulnerability.”

“I was quite young and innocent, Calvin loved that. I really didn’t feel well at all before the shoot, I couldn’t get out of bed and had severe anxiety,” she confessed. “It didn’t feel like me at all. I felt really bad about straddling this buff guy. I didn’t like it. I couldn’t get out of bed for two weeks. I thought I was going to die.”

She went on to give a little more insight about her mental health at the time, explaining that she “went to the doctor, and he said, ‘I’ll give you some Valium,’ and Francesca Sorrenti, thank God, said, ‘You’re not taking that.’ It was just anxiety. Nobody takes care of you mentally.”

Kate said that there is “a massive pressure to do what you have to do” in the fashion industry. “I was really little, and I was going to work with Steven Meisel. It was just really weird—a stretch limo coming to pick you up from work. I didn’t like it. But it was work, and I had to do it.”

