1 person injured after a three-vehicle wreck in Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)

On Wednesday afternoon, one person was hospitalized following a multi-vehicle accident in Baton Rouge. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of Bluebonnet Boulevard after 5 p.m. in response to a three-vehicle wreck [...]

brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Police respond to Essen Lane crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials are responding to a Sunday, July 31 crash on Essen Lane near the intersection of Tunnel Road and United Plaza Boulevard. The incident occurred around 5:17 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. Area traffic is experiencing congestion and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

2 people shot on Bradley St., 1 with life-threatening injuries

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were injured in an overnight shooting late Sunday, July 31, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. BRPD said it happened on Bradley Street near Winbourne Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Police said one of the victims has injuries that are life-threatening. The second...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Three injured after overnight shooting off of Winbourne Ave.

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating a reported shooting late Sunday night. Sources say three victims were taken to a local hospital after a shooting around 11 p.m. on Bradley Street near the intersection of Winbourne Avenue and North Foster Drive. One victim was reported to be in critical condition, while the others suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Blood drive planned for injured New Roads police officer

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - A blood drive is being planned for injured New Roads police officer and honorary firefighter Travon Smith. Smith was badly hurt in a fall on July 17, according to Pointe Coupee Fire District 5. The blood drive is set to take place on Sunday, July...
NEW ROADS, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries on Greenwell Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Thursday, July 28 crash on Greenwell Street near the intersection of Velora Street and Lanier Drive. The incident occurred around 6:18 p.m. and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is at the scene.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD responding to reported shooting off Scotland Ave.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a reported shooting off Scotland Avenue. According to BRPD, the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office has been notified. Details are limited at this time. We will update this story once more information is provided.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Nationwide Report

53-year-old Terry Ralph dead after a solo-vehicle crash in Jefferson Parish (Jefferson Parish, LA)

53-year-old Terry Ralph dead after a solo-vehicle crash in Jefferson Parish (Jefferson Parish, LA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 53-year-old Terry Ralph, of Boutte, as the man who lost his life following a traffic collision on Tuesday morning in Jefferson Parish. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle crash took place on US 90 west near Live Oak Boulevard [...]
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Hammond Man Wanted for Attempted 2nd Degree Murder

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in locating 20 year old Mikel “Kato” Lassare in connection with a shooting which occurred on July 30, 2022. Chief Jimmy Travis reports at approximately 2:00 PM yesterday, deputies responded to the car wash on Club...
HAMMOND, LA
