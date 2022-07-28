Boozy ice cream shop to open in San Antonio

www.ksat.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Principal Reinstated after 3 Days From Suspension Over Active Shooter IncidentTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Uvalde School Principal is Suspended Because She Knew About Existing ProblemsTom HandyUvalde, TX
Bob Stoops and Wade Phillips Returning to Coach in Dallas for XFLLarry Lease
Code red! San Antonio animal lovers, your help is neededAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio firefighters save a dog during a 2-alarm fire that displaced 15 residents and damaged 18 unitshoustonstringer_comSan Antonio, TX
Related
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Go Rio Cruises Ghost Tour at San Antonio River Walk
GO RIO CRUISES – GHOST TOUR. Experience the paranormal on the San Antonio River Walk! This cruise will take you through downtown and teach you all about the haunted spots of the river. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly...
San Antonio Current
New San Antonio dance club Cream to offer sneak peek of upcoming food menu July 29-30
Folks looking to dance the night away at new Beacon Hill nightspot Cream will on Friday get the chance to sample of the club’s upcoming late night food menu as well. As long as they get there before it sells out, that is. The nightclub, located at 527 W....
San Antonio Current
San Antonio’s Busted Sandal Brewing hosting homage to Malt House's Crispy Dogs on Saturday
Few flavors scream “West Side" like that of now-defunct Malt House’s Crispy Dogs, those fried, tortilla-wrapped franks split and stuffed with easy-melt cheese. Now, this Saturday, San Antonio’s Busted Sandal Brewing Co. is bringing back that oh-so-good-yet-oh-so-bad-for-you treat — for one day only. Which might be the closest we'll get since Malt House permanently shut its doors in 2018.
KSAT 12
Texas Eats: Biscuits, BBQ & Cajun Fusion
You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. David Elder’s first stop on this foodie adventure is in the Hill Country for some chilaquilesat at Nury’s Breakfast & Lunch in Fredericksburg. Next, David...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Antonio Burrito Bites: Cabo Bob's great food, but bad service
One of the best burritos I've had paired with the worse service
KSAT 12
Frightful selfie spot to open in Rolling Oaks Mall
SAN ANTONIO – The immersive Horrific Pix Horror Studios is set to open Saturday, Aug. 6, on the second floor of Rolling Oaks Mall, at 6909 North Loop 1604 East. The 13 interactive selfie rooms take guests on a frightful experience that lures visitors to interact with the themed displays.
First-ever Chamoy Challenge will dress San Antonio in sweet, soury fun
A new kind of chamoy drip is coming to San Antonio.
Black Rock Coffee Bar to serve free drinks during first San Antonio opening
San Antonio's first sip of Black Rock coffee will be a free one.
RELATED PEOPLE
KENS 5
Looking for authentic Italian food? This San Antonio restaurant has House Chicken Piccata, pasta bowls | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — If you've been on the hunt for traditional, authentic Italian food, there's a San Antonio restaurant that is serving up everything from House Chicken Piccata to an extra cheesy mozzarella appetizer. On Neighborhood Eats, a KENS 5 original series, we visited Tiu Steppi's Osteria on 9910...
Anticipated Detroit-style pizza restaurant finally unboxes first San Antonio location
San Antonio’s pizza scene is getting a little more square … or in this case, rectangle. Next week, Alamo City welcomes its first-ever Via 313, the celebrated Austin-based chain famed for its deep dish pies, Fanta, and other Midwest favorites. For its first foray into South Texas (we...
MuySA: The feeling of peace that comes with San Antonio viejitos and viejitas
Why am I crying right now?
KSAT 12
San Antonio River Walk is one of the ‘most beautiful’ sights in the U.S., study says
SAN ANTONIO – Whether you’re a San Antonio native or an out-of-towner, the River Walk is one of the must-see attractions in the Alamo City. Now, it’s being recognized as one of the “most beautiful” sites in the nation and in the world, according to a recent study by Kuoni, a luxury travel company.
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Antonio's Build-A-Bear Workshop at the Tower of the Americas gets official launch
The furry friends come with freebies.
13 places for the most decadent cheesecake in San Antonio
Whether you're a Golden Girl or not, here are some cheesecakes in S.A. to devour.
KSAT 12
San Antonio just experienced the hottest July on record
Yes, you read that right. For the third month in a row, San Antonians experienced record heat. With an average temperature of 90.0°, not only is July 2022 the hottest July on record, but the month ties August 2011 for the hottest month EVER in San Antonio’s recorded history. Records date back to 1885.
Guess the rent of this 2-bedroom townhome at San Antonio's Alamo Ranch
It's single-family home living with apartment amenities.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Back to School Buying Guide: Here are some great ways that San Antonians can save
Classes will be back in session before you know it. These tips will help you get ready!. The first day of school is coming up soon, and inflation is already squeezing budgets. Here are some tips and tricks can help you get the most mileage out of your money... Chapter...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Reggae Festival
The San Antonio Reggae Festival is back for another year of family fun and all things Reggae. Kevin Hogan and Kelly Westbrooks are in studio this morning to talk about the food, music, vendors and more! Take a loo to learn all about it!
San Antonio Current
Marvel and Star Wars celebrities head to San Antonio for Superhero Car Show & Comic Con Aug. 4-7
PMX Events — also known as the organizers of Celebrity Fan Fest — are back at the Freeman Coliseum and Expo Hall for a multi-day fan event of a slightly different kind. The Thomas J Henry Superhero Car Show & Comic Con will feature meet-and-greets with many beloved celebrities, including Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Hayley Atwell (Captain America) and superstar wrestler Hulk Hogan. Other guests include veteran voice actors Chuck Huber (Dragon Ball Z, My Hero Academia) and Caitlin Glass (Ouran High School Host Club, Fullmetal Alchemist).
sanantoniomag.com
The San Antonio Film Festival is Back
The organizers of the San Antonio Film Festival have nothing against sci-fi and superhero flicks, but this week they’re asking moviegoers to give something else a try. “We need those, but these films are more story-driven and are stories about people,” says founder and executive director Adam Rocha. “I think filmmakers, their job in life is to put some peace in the world and have the general population see that it’s not all bad news. There’s still good.”
Comments / 0