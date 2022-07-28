‘Biological age’ eclipses birthdate when it comes to telling how long someone will live

www.studyfinds.org
Why those ‘expired’ COVID tests in your cabinet may not be worthless
SAN DIEGO — As the pandemic continues, the Food and Drug Administration has granted extensions to the shelf life of some at-home rapid antigen tests, causing confusion about whether a test is safe to use. If you find a box of tests that says they’re expired, are they really...
I went to San Diego Comic-Con for the first time and the experience was marred by vicious mosquitoes and other unexpected issues, but I'd still go again
Insider's reporter went to SDCC for the first time and shared her experience, from the hardships to the delights that made the trip worth it.
sddialedin.com
COVID-19: It's In The Poop | How Long Is COVID Infectious? | Rewilding Mission Bay Is Going To Happen, Kinda | County Offers Naloxone |
This post is shorter than most because I just wanted to get San Diego's data posted. Obviously this week was full of news that I haven't linked. That Senator Manchin may go along with the reconciliation plan is HUGE and hopefully that moves quickly. I know there's a ton of concessions, but I'm presently watching Borgen on Netflix and with these old fogeys running shit, we have to accept compromise sometimes. There was also massive flooding across the country, including in St. Louis, and while Nova's family seems okay, her grandparents are battling COVID so her summer trip to visit them and her mom is now canceled, again, for the third time since travel restrictions lifted last year. We're glad to have her but I don't know how many times we can put her through the anxiety and anticipation that results from rescheduling the visits. It's a good thing she has The Center and has found her people for a little more support and she's not quite so isolated.
viatravelers.com
20 Best Museums in San Diego, California
If you’re looking for an interesting and educational day out, San Diego’s museums are a great option. From the world-famous San Diego Zoo to the fascinating Maritime Museum, there’s something to please everyone in this city. Here are the best museums in San Diego that you won’t want to miss.
5 local spots make Yelp’s list of best California coast beaches
Five of the best 20 beaches that the California coast has to offer are in the San Diego area, according to Yelp!
Photos: Galactic bar crash-lands in San Diego
Check out this immersive new experience in San Diego, where you'll be part of a spaceship crew stranded in a tropical wasteland.
Deluxe Camping Spots for Families near San Diego
Thanks to a mecca of national and state parks and accessible landscape, there’s a glorious nature-inspired getaway near San Diego that is bound to make memories for a lifetime. So if your crew wants to rough it by tent camping or has their hearts set on a weekend glamping adventure, here are our favorite campsites—from beachside camps to private campgrounds with luxe amenities—that’ll bring you closer to mother nature.
Highest paying jobs in San Diego that require a graduate degree
Stacker compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in San Diego-Carlsbad, CA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Paddle out honors the legacies of those who live on through others
Dozens united at La Jolla Shores Sunday morning for a cause. A paddle out was held to thank and honor those participating the Donate Life Transplant Games that are underway in San Diego.
pbmonthly.net
This Month in History: Glimpses into Pacific Beach’s past
This Month in History is a feature in PB Monthly highlighting local happenings from yesteryear. John Fry is a writer, publisher, historian plus co-founder and president of the Pacific Beach Historical Society. He also is the author of “Images of America: Pacific Beach” and “Pacific Beach Through Time.” He can be reached at mail@johnfry.com.
NBC San Diego
San Diegans Can Get New COVID-19 Vaccine Starting This Weekend
San Diego County residents will be able to get the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine as soon as this weekend, the county Health and Human Services Agency announced Friday. Novavax, in use in other countries, is a more "traditional" vaccine, developed using protein-based technology, which the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has been using for decades to treat diseases such as hepatitis B, shingles and human papillomavirus. The vaccine presents a specific portion of the virus which the body generates immunity against.
San Diego to pay nearly $900,000 for trip and fall case that it failed to appear for in court, city says it was never served
SAN DIEGO — San Diego taxpayers must pay nearly $900,000 in a trip and fall lawsuit after attorneys for the city failed to appear in court or submit any legal filings. Superior Court Judge Ronald Frazier issued his final judgment on July 29 in favor of Diane Lloyd, a 74-year-old woman who stepped off a curb in Clairemont and landed in a large pothole outside the Clairemont Mesa post office in December 2020.
localemagazine.com
11 Happy Hour Hotspots in San Diego With Delicious Deals
It’s 5 o’clock somewhere, and luckily for locals, San Diego is filled with some of the best happy hour hubs in SoCal. From Mexican bites to discounted craft beers, heading down to some of our favorite bars and restaurants for happy hour might just take the cake for a spontaneous night out. Whether you’re planning an evening with the girls or are in need of some after-work bites with your beau, here’s our roundup of San Diego’s best happy hour specials. Happy Hour San Diego.
NBC San Diego
These 4 Local Restaurants Named Among Top 20 in US for Being Most Dog-Friendly
Sit. Stay. Fetch something delicious to eat and bring along Fido. It’s not always as easy as it sounds since many eateries don’t allow pups, but four San Diego County restaurants have landed in the top 20 spots for most dog-friendly places to eat in the U.S., according to Yelp.
Opinion: Food Waste Can Worsen the Drought — Here’s How You Can Help
We depend on fresh water to survive, and there’s not that much to go around. California is in the midst of a historic drought, and in San Diego, we’re constantly told that we need to save water. We’ve heard a lot of these tips before: shorten your showers, “if it’s yellow, let it mellow,” don’t water your lawns, replace your garden with native plants. But with a drought of this scale, they might not be enough.
thelosangelesbeat.com
Take ‘A Trip to the Tropics’: ‘Tiki Oasis’ Adds a Dash of Caribbean Flavor
Tiki Oasis 2022 is once again at the elegant mid-century modern beauty, the Town and Country Hotel in Hotel Circle, San Diego, this Wednesday, August 3, through Sunday, August 7, 2021. Themed a “Trip to the Tropics,” Tiki Oasis is celebrating the Caribbean Islands and their influence on Tiki subculture,...
Flood Watch in effect for San Diego County mountains, deserts
Thunderstorms have developed over the mountains in San Diego County Monday, producing moderate to heavy rainfall for another afternoon.
Big waves from Hurricane Frank hit San Diego coasts
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — More big waves are hitting the beaches of San Diego but unlike the swell from a couple of weeks ago, these waves are coming from Hurricane Frank off the Baja peninsula. Blake Faumunia is a Lifeguard Lieutenant for the City of Oceanside, and said his team...
sandiegoville.com
Our Green Affair To Bring Build-Your-Own Salads To San Diego's Hillcrest
San Diego-based build-your-own salad concept Our Green Affair has announced it will be launching a second San Diego location in Hillcrest. A team consisting of a father and his daughters, David, Jacqueline and Jeanette Gaistman opened the first location of Our Green Affair in San Diego's Pacific Beach in March 2020. The "sexy salad bar" has its roots in Mexico City where David first opened frozen yogurt spots called Nuny’s Yogurt that had 14 stores throughout the country. At the yogurt shops, Jacqueline learned from the bottom up the process of hospitality and how to get a business up and running. While the primary owners are the father-daughter team, the foundation of Our Green Affair would not have been possible without the help of family matriarch Ana, who demonstrated that healthy food can be delicious and put countless hours in helping to create recipes for the new eatery.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Residents Rent Out Backyard Pools to Strangers as Side Hustle
Remember when it was unheard of to get in a stranger’s for a ride? Or have someone else to do your grocery shopping for you? How about bring you full meals from local restaurants?. Apps like Uber, Instacart and DoorDash paved the way for unique ways for people to...
