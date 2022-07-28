starpublications.online
WMDT.com
Verizon retailer hosts free backpack giveaway, prepares students for upcoming school year
BERLIN, Md. – We checked in with Verizon TCC in Berlin as it’s 10th annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway returned Sunday in an effort to get youngsters geared up for the upcoming school year. Parents and caregivers got the chance to get their hands on free supplies and...
The Dispatch
14th Annual Berlin Peach Festival Planned For Saturday
BERLIN — The 14th Annual Berlin Peach Festival will be held Saturday, Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., on the grounds of the Calvin B. Taylor House Museum, 208 North Main Street. Admission is free. Mayor Zack Tyndall will officially open the festival and Duncan Showell American...
WMDT.com
Raffle fundraiser supports Seaford man battling stage 4 brain cancer
SEAFORD, Del. – In Seaford, a raffle is now underway in support of a Seaford man battling Glioblastoma Stage 4 brain cancer. Garrett Anderson started experiencing serious headaches back in April, which soon after lead to his diagnosis. In July, he underwent surgery to have a brain tumor removed.
WMDT.com
Adopt-A-Highway service project honors Snow Hill community pillar
SNOW HILL, Md. – Family, community members, and city officials gathered for a Adopt-A-Highway service project honoring the legacy of Fannie Birckhead. The day included a 2-mile clean up in an effort to keep the area clean, as the day’s namesake was passionate about service and giving back.
WMDT.com
Community help needed for anti-bullying campaign
WORCESTER COUNTY, Md.- Worcester Goes Purple needs the community’s help to make hats. The non-profit is sponsoring the “Hat Not Hate” Project for all Middle School’s in Worcester County. They need 600 blue hats to give out to students to help kick off Anti-Bullying Month in...
Cape Gazette
Delmarva Christian Schools appoints high school principal
Delmarva Christian Schools, a non-denominational Christian school with campuses in Milton and Georgetown, announced the appointment of Nathan Benjamin to high school principal. Over the past 25 years, Benjamin's positions as teacher and instructional resource teacher at the elementary, middle and high school levels, combined with owning and operating his...
WBOC
Electrical Malfunction Sparks Salisbury House Fire
SALISBURY, Md. - Authorities say a failure of an electrical circuit is to blame for an early Monday morning fire that caused tens of thousands of dollars to a Salisbury home. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened shortly after midnight at a two-story home located at 26926 Shetland Court.
WMDT.com
New fake ID scanner making a difference in Maryland bars and restaurants
MARYLAND- A local Maryland, minority-owned business has a goal to make bars, events, and restaurants safer. They developed Card 101, which brings classes to these places to teach them how to properly check ID’s and identify fake ones. “There are a lot of people who deal with that problem,...
Cape Gazette
JUST SOLD! Charming Coastal Retreat. East of Route 1. Prime Location. Rehoboth. Call: (302) 236-7648. Sold Price: $1,240,000.00
Charming Coastal Retreat! Single level living at its best. Prime location-east of Rt. 1 in the City of Rehoboth, less than 5 blocks to the ocean! Located in the highly desirable in-town neighborhood of Schoolvue. This delightful beach retreat places you within an easy walk to the boardwalk and all of the downtown Rehoboth shops and restaurants, Gordon's Pond state park/beaches, and the Breakwater Junction Bike Trails. This well-situated coastal/contemporary home sits on an oversized 100x100 lot and provides an abundance of private entertaining areas for friends & family. The lot has enough space to install a swimming pool and/or enlarge the house footprint. The possibilities are endless for the fenced rear yard which offers complete privacy. The home currently has 3 bedrooms – one bedroom has a bonus room attached for extra guests or a tv room; 2 full baths, open living/dining room area, hardwood flooring & a full unfinished basement. The home has been renovated with a metal roof, hardiplank siding, new windows, recessed lighting, plus basement waterproofing that has a transferrable warranty. Being sold fully outfitted – ready for immediate enjoyment. Make this your ultimate Rehoboth Beach Retreat today!
chestertownspy.org
Happiness and Mystery in a Pile of Rare Delmarva Boulders by Dennis Forney
Why does a pile of boulders in a farmer’s front yard in Caroline County, on the road between Denton and Easton, bring an inquiring smile to my face?. Here’s one explanation, involving ice ages, glaciers, millions of years and geologic history. When you’re heating rods of iron in...
Cape Gazette
OCEANFRONT CONDO WITH SPECTACULAR VIEWS!
Enjoy Panoramic Views of the Ocean, Beach, and Boardwalk from this direct oceanfront 5th floor Studio in with 2 queen beds in Rehoboth Beach at Edgewater House Condominium. This beautiful condo features an updated tile bath, granite countertops, new stainless-steel appliances, new flooring, fresh paint, new furniture, new sliding doors, hurricane shutters, and offers you the ultimate in location, just walking distance to shopping, restaurants, beach, boardwalk, and everything Rehoboth Beach has to offer. The condo is currently not offered for rent but has great rental potential! A similar unit that has closed recently boasted $92,000 in rental income last year. Edgewater House offers a prime location, pool, secure entrance, surveillance cameras, building WIFI, cable TV, Maintenance program on owners HVAC, off street assigned parking, and an elevator. Call for an appointment today!
Five Guys to Finally Come to Camden After Delays
The popular burger spot will, at last, debut at the Shoppes at Camden strip mall on south Dupont Highway
Cape Gazette
Dolle’s Candyland begins construction on highway location
Construction has begun on a new Dolle’s Candyland location on Route 1, outside Milton. During a February 2020 meeting, Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission approved a preliminary site plan for a 5,125-square-foot building with 12 parking spaces on a one-acre parcel at 14657 Coastal Highway. The property is just north of, and on the same side of the highway, as Steamboat Landing Road. For many years, the property was home to automotive repair shop Import Professionals.
WBOC
Mega Millions Jackpot over $1 Billion for Second Time
DELMAR, Md. - Perhaps Mega Millions should consider changing its name to "Mega Billions". That's because Friday night's drawing sits at near $1.3 billion dollars - that's right, "billion" with a "b". Mega Millions ticket sales were brisk Friday afternoon at the Corner Market in Delmar, Md. Vell, of Georgetown,...
Five charming small towns in Maryland that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from The Crazy Tourist website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Maryland or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
Our final coming events blog of July features a number of great happenings up and down the state of Delaware, as well as in Ocean City, Maryland, and one just across the state line in the Keystone State of Pennsylvania. Now that the current heat wave has broken, it's a...
The Dispatch
Safety Reminders Issued After Another Military Ordnance Found On Assateague
ASSATEAGUE — For the second time this month, local, state and federal officials rendered safe unexploded military ordnance that washed ashore at the north end of Assateague Island. Shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday, the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office and the U.S. Air Force 436th Civil Engineer Squadron-Emergency...
WGMD Radio
3 Vehicle Crash North of Millsboro Leaves 1 Injured
Delaware State Police were called to Route 113 and Governor Stockley Road just after 6 Friday night for a vehicle crash. Police tell The Talk of Delmarva that three vehicles were involved and one driver – a 23 year old woman from Delmar, MD received minor injuries. No others requested medical attention. Police say everyone was properly restrained. The investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.
One Dead in Fatal Crash in Milton
MILTON, DE (PRESS RELEASE) – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision...
WGMD Radio
Preventing Scooter Crashes on Coastal Highway Shoulder
Last Sunday’s motor scooter (moped) crash on the shoulder of Coastal Highway at Church Street outside of Rehoboth was indeed similar to the previous ones. Sr. Cpl. Jason Hatchell, state police spokesman, says the 18-year-old male rider was headed north along the shoulder approaching Church Street as this Mitsubishi Eclipse was turning across from the southbound side of the highway, he said.
