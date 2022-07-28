ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delmar, DE

The Dispatch

14th Annual Berlin Peach Festival Planned For Saturday

BERLIN — The 14th Annual Berlin Peach Festival will be held Saturday, Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., on the grounds of the Calvin B. Taylor House Museum, 208 North Main Street. Admission is free. Mayor Zack Tyndall will officially open the festival and Duncan Showell American...
BERLIN, MD
WMDT.com

Raffle fundraiser supports Seaford man battling stage 4 brain cancer

SEAFORD, Del. – In Seaford, a raffle is now underway in support of a Seaford man battling Glioblastoma Stage 4 brain cancer. Garrett Anderson started experiencing serious headaches back in April, which soon after lead to his diagnosis. In July, he underwent surgery to have a brain tumor removed.
SEAFORD, DE
WMDT.com

Adopt-A-Highway service project honors Snow Hill community pillar

SNOW HILL, Md. – Family, community members, and city officials gathered for a Adopt-A-Highway service project honoring the legacy of Fannie Birckhead. The day included a 2-mile clean up in an effort to keep the area clean, as the day’s namesake was passionate about service and giving back.
SNOW HILL, MD
WMDT.com

Community help needed for anti-bullying campaign

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md.- Worcester Goes Purple needs the community’s help to make hats. The non-profit is sponsoring the “Hat Not Hate” Project for all Middle School’s in Worcester County. They need 600 blue hats to give out to students to help kick off Anti-Bullying Month in...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

Delmarva Christian Schools appoints high school principal

Delmarva Christian Schools, a non-denominational Christian school with campuses in Milton and Georgetown, announced the appointment of Nathan Benjamin to high school principal. Over the past 25 years, Benjamin's positions as teacher and instructional resource teacher at the elementary, middle and high school levels, combined with owning and operating his...
MILTON, DE
WBOC

Electrical Malfunction Sparks Salisbury House Fire

SALISBURY, Md. - Authorities say a failure of an electrical circuit is to blame for an early Monday morning fire that caused tens of thousands of dollars to a Salisbury home. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened shortly after midnight at a two-story home located at 26926 Shetland Court.
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Cape Gazette

Cape Gazette

Dolle’s Candyland begins construction on highway location

Construction has begun on a new Dolle’s Candyland location on Route 1, outside Milton. During a February 2020 meeting, Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission approved a preliminary site plan for a 5,125-square-foot building with 12 parking spaces on a one-acre parcel at 14657 Coastal Highway. The property is just north of, and on the same side of the highway, as Steamboat Landing Road. For many years, the property was home to automotive repair shop Import Professionals.
MILTON, DE
WBOC

Mega Millions Jackpot over $1 Billion for Second Time

DELMAR, Md. - Perhaps Mega Millions should consider changing its name to "Mega Billions". That's because Friday night's drawing sits at near $1.3 billion dollars - that's right, "billion" with a "b". Mega Millions ticket sales were brisk Friday afternoon at the Corner Market in Delmar, Md. Vell, of Georgetown,...
DELMAR, MD
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

Our final coming events blog of July features a number of great happenings up and down the state of Delaware, as well as in Ocean City, Maryland, and one just across the state line in the Keystone State of Pennsylvania. Now that the current heat wave has broken, it's a...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WGMD Radio

3 Vehicle Crash North of Millsboro Leaves 1 Injured

Delaware State Police were called to Route 113 and Governor Stockley Road just after 6 Friday night for a vehicle crash. Police tell The Talk of Delmarva that three vehicles were involved and one driver – a 23 year old woman from Delmar, MD received minor injuries. No others requested medical attention. Police say everyone was properly restrained. The investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.
MILLSBORO, DE
WGMD Radio

Preventing Scooter Crashes on Coastal Highway Shoulder

Last Sunday’s motor scooter (moped) crash on the shoulder of Coastal Highway at Church Street outside of Rehoboth was indeed similar to the previous ones. Sr. Cpl. Jason Hatchell, state police spokesman, says the 18-year-old male rider was headed north along the shoulder approaching Church Street as this Mitsubishi Eclipse was turning across from the southbound side of the highway, he said.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE

