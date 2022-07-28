ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Shooting Near Target Field With Fully Automatic Guns Leaves One Dead

By Tony Hart
B105
B105
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
b105country.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

MPD investigating overnight shooting on I-35W ramp

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are investigating an apparent shooting that happened on the 28th Street ramp to Interstate 35W early Monday morning.Police responded just after 2 a.m.The WCCO crew on scene saw a car covered in more than a dozen bullet holes.Traffic cameras caught part of the highway that was shut down as investigators worked to gather evidence. As of 5 a.m., the scene was cleared. Police have not released any information on whether anyone was hurt.This story will be updated with more information as soon as it becomes available.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
whby.com

Green Bay man shot and killed in Minneapolis alley

MINNEAPOLIS, Min–A Green Bay man is believed to be the victim of a murder in the Twin Cities. Sunrise Badbear Wade was found shot in a Minneapolis alleyway around 11:00 Friday night. He was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later. Minneapolis Police say they are treating...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Bring Me The News

New video shows moment police snipers fatally shot Tekle Sundberg

New video from a community member shows the moment 20-year-old Andrew Tekle Sundberg was fatally shot by two police snipers in Minneapolis on July 14. The video, posted online by Communities United Against Police Brutality, shows what appears to be Sundberg breaking glass on the window of his third-floor apartment seconds before he is killed by two shots from snipers perched atop a building across the street.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Target Field#Violent Crime#The Minneapolis Police#Fox
Bring Me The News

Young man killed in south Minneapolis shooting

Gunfire in south Minneapolis late Friday night left one person dead, marking the 52nd homicide of the year in the city. Police say the shooting was reported around 11 p.m. near the 4100 block of Snelling Ave., with officers finding a man in his late teens with life-threatening gunshot wounds in the alley.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Man dies in shooting near Snelling Ave.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say a man who they believe to be in his late teens died Friday night after suffering life-threatening gunshot wounds. According to a press release from the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a reported shooting near the 4100 block of Snelling Avenue at about 11 p.m. Friday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
B105

Five People Attacked, One Fatally, On Apple River In Somerset, Wisconsin

The Apple River Tubing and campground in Somerset, Wisconsin has been known as a place to head out with friends and family rent an inner tube or two, slather on the sunscreen, and generally put your cooler in its own inner tube. Then everyone ties their inner tubes together and off you go down the river for a fun-filled slow ride.
SOMERSET, WI
Bring Me The News

Shootings involving fully-automatic guns skyrocket in Minneapolis

The number of shootings in Minneapolis involving fully-automatic gunfire is up 338% from 2021, according to data provided to Bring Me The News. There have been 171 ShotSpotter activations detecting fully-automatic gunfire in Minneapolis through July 25, according to data from the Minneapolis Police Department. Those 171 shootings fired off 1,799 bullets.
CBS Minnesota

Homicide in north Minneapolis under investigation

MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities are investigating Thursday night following a homicide in north Minneapolis. The Minneapolis Police Department has released few details on the killing but say it happened near the intersection of 22nd Avenue North and 4th Street North, in the city's Hawthorne neighborhood. WCCO-TV sent a photojournalist to the scene. Check back for updates to this story.  
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man killed in late night shooting in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is dead after he was found with gunshot wounds in Minneapolis.The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Friday on the 4100 block of Snelling Avenue. Police arrived at the scene to find the man with life-threatening gunshot wounds in an alley.The victim died at the hospital. Officers believe he was in his late teens.This is the 52nd homicide in Minneapolis so far this year.
swnewsmedia.com

Shakopee police calls, July 19-24

The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents July 19-24. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Assault:. July 24: A...
CBS Minnesota

Police investigating gunfire in downtown Minneapolis hours after fatal shooting on same intersection

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investing Thursday night following reports of gunfire in downtown Minneapolis. A WCCO-TV reporter was in the area around 9:30 p.m. when shots rang out near the intersection of First Avenue and North Fourth Street. Witnesses to the shooting, which happened around 1:30 a.m., told investigators that they heard fully-automatic gunfire. The reported shooting happened at the same intersection where one man was killed and two others were hurt in a shooting early Thursday morning.  There was a vigil being held at that spot for the prior shooting.Police say that they believe some of the shots fired came from...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 arrested after stabbing in Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. -- A man is in critical condition and a suspect is in custody following a stabbing in Maplewood on Friday afternoon.Maplewood public safety officials say officers were called to the 300 block of Larpenteur Avenue East around 1:45 p.m. There, they found a 30-year-old man who had been stabbed multiple times. He was taken to a hospital where he remains in critical condition.Police were able to identify and arrest a suspect. The incident is still under investigation.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
boreal.org

Buffalo MN man charged with murdering father in Aitkin County cabin

A 24-year-old man was charged with the murder of his father after he was found dead inside their Aitkin County cabin. Ronald Bzdok, 24, was charged with second-degree murder after law enforcement found his father, Daniel Bzdok, 62, on Wednesday with a single gunshot wound to the back of his head, according to the criminal complaint.
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
B105

B105

Duluth, MN
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B105, plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy