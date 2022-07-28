Shooting Near Target Field With Fully Automatic Guns Leaves One Dead

b105country.com
MPD investigating overnight shooting on I-35W ramp
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are investigating an apparent shooting that happened on the 28th Street ramp to Interstate 35W early Monday morning.Police responded just after 2 a.m.The WCCO crew on scene saw a car covered in more than a dozen bullet holes.Traffic cameras caught part of the highway that was shut down as investigators worked to gather evidence. As of 5 a.m., the scene was cleared. Police have not released any information on whether anyone was hurt.This story will be updated with more information as soon as it becomes available.
Victim of mass stabbing on Apple River explains what happened
One of the five people stabbed by a knife-wielding man on the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin on Saturday has identified herself as Rhyley Mattison, a 24-year-old from Burnsville. She was with a group of people tubing on the popular river when a 52-year-old Prior Lake man began stabbing people,...
whby.com
Green Bay man shot and killed in Minneapolis alley
MINNEAPOLIS, Min–A Green Bay man is believed to be the victim of a murder in the Twin Cities. Sunrise Badbear Wade was found shot in a Minneapolis alleyway around 11:00 Friday night. He was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later. Minneapolis Police say they are treating...
Woman killed in Brooklyn Center shooting; man in custody
Officers were called to the 5400 block of 68th Avenue North near Vera Cruz Avenue around 1 p.m. and found a woman dead of an apparent gunshot wound.
New video shows moment police snipers fatally shot Tekle Sundberg
New video from a community member shows the moment 20-year-old Andrew Tekle Sundberg was fatally shot by two police snipers in Minneapolis on July 14. The video, posted online by Communities United Against Police Brutality, shows what appears to be Sundberg breaking glass on the window of his third-floor apartment seconds before he is killed by two shots from snipers perched atop a building across the street.
Here Are The Most Crime Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
Man arrested after woman found shot dead in Brooklyn Center
A man is in custody in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman in Brooklyn Center. Brooklyn Center PD received a report of a shooting at around 1 p.m. at the 5400 block of 68th Avenue North, and arrived to find a woman "obviously deceased from an apparent gun shot wound."
Man fatally stabs teen, wounds 4 on Wisconsin river
A group was tubing down the Apple River in Wisconsin on Saturday when a man stabbed four people and killed one 17-year-old, according to local authorities.
Young man killed in south Minneapolis shooting
Gunfire in south Minneapolis late Friday night left one person dead, marking the 52nd homicide of the year in the city. Police say the shooting was reported around 11 p.m. near the 4100 block of Snelling Ave., with officers finding a man in his late teens with life-threatening gunshot wounds in the alley.
Man dies in shooting near Snelling Ave.
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say a man who they believe to be in his late teens died Friday night after suffering life-threatening gunshot wounds. According to a press release from the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a reported shooting near the 4100 block of Snelling Avenue at about 11 p.m. Friday.
Fifteen years later, Minnesota photographer remembers I-35W bridge collapse
MINNEAPOLIS — Stacy Bengs remembers exactly where she was on Aug. 1, 2007. It was the summer before her senior year at the University of Minnesota and she was at her house in the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood, just three blocks from the I-35W bridge. "[We] just heard something and felt...
fox9.com
Apple River stabbing: Teen dead, 4 hurt after man goes on stabbing spree while tubing in Wisconsin
SOMERSET, Wis. (FOX 9) - Police say a 52-year-old man from Prior Lake, Minnesota went on a stabbing spree while tubing on the Apple River in Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon, killing a 17-year-old boy, who was also from Minnesota, and critically injuring four other people. The suspect was not previously...
Five People Attacked, One Fatally, On Apple River In Somerset, Wisconsin
The Apple River Tubing and campground in Somerset, Wisconsin has been known as a place to head out with friends and family rent an inner tube or two, slather on the sunscreen, and generally put your cooler in its own inner tube. Then everyone ties their inner tubes together and off you go down the river for a fun-filled slow ride.
Shootings involving fully-automatic guns skyrocket in Minneapolis
The number of shootings in Minneapolis involving fully-automatic gunfire is up 338% from 2021, according to data provided to Bring Me The News. There have been 171 ShotSpotter activations detecting fully-automatic gunfire in Minneapolis through July 25, according to data from the Minneapolis Police Department. Those 171 shootings fired off 1,799 bullets.
Homicide in north Minneapolis under investigation
MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities are investigating Thursday night following a homicide in north Minneapolis. The Minneapolis Police Department has released few details on the killing but say it happened near the intersection of 22nd Avenue North and 4th Street North, in the city's Hawthorne neighborhood. WCCO-TV sent a photojournalist to the scene. Check back for updates to this story.
Man killed in late night shooting in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is dead after he was found with gunshot wounds in Minneapolis.The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Friday on the 4100 block of Snelling Avenue. Police arrived at the scene to find the man with life-threatening gunshot wounds in an alley.The victim died at the hospital. Officers believe he was in his late teens.This is the 52nd homicide in Minneapolis so far this year.
swnewsmedia.com
Shakopee police calls, July 19-24
The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents July 19-24. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Assault:. July 24: A...
Police investigating gunfire in downtown Minneapolis hours after fatal shooting on same intersection
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investing Thursday night following reports of gunfire in downtown Minneapolis. A WCCO-TV reporter was in the area around 9:30 p.m. when shots rang out near the intersection of First Avenue and North Fourth Street. Witnesses to the shooting, which happened around 1:30 a.m., told investigators that they heard fully-automatic gunfire. The reported shooting happened at the same intersection where one man was killed and two others were hurt in a shooting early Thursday morning. There was a vigil being held at that spot for the prior shooting.Police say that they believe some of the shots fired came from...
1 arrested after stabbing in Maplewood
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. -- A man is in critical condition and a suspect is in custody following a stabbing in Maplewood on Friday afternoon.Maplewood public safety officials say officers were called to the 300 block of Larpenteur Avenue East around 1:45 p.m. There, they found a 30-year-old man who had been stabbed multiple times. He was taken to a hospital where he remains in critical condition.Police were able to identify and arrest a suspect. The incident is still under investigation.
boreal.org
Buffalo MN man charged with murdering father in Aitkin County cabin
A 24-year-old man was charged with the murder of his father after he was found dead inside their Aitkin County cabin. Ronald Bzdok, 24, was charged with second-degree murder after law enforcement found his father, Daniel Bzdok, 62, on Wednesday with a single gunshot wound to the back of his head, according to the criminal complaint.
