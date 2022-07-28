Shooting Near Target Field With Fully Automatic Guns Leaves One Dead

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investing Thursday night following reports of gunfire in downtown Minneapolis. A WCCO-TV reporter was in the area around 9:30 p.m. when shots rang out near the intersection of First Avenue and North Fourth Street. Witnesses to the shooting, which happened around 1:30 a.m., told investigators that they heard fully-automatic gunfire. The reported shooting happened at the same intersection where one man was killed and two others were hurt in a shooting early Thursday morning. There was a vigil being held at that spot for the prior shooting.Police say that they believe some of the shots fired came from...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO