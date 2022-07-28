Why the St. Louis Cardinals May Trade for Shohei Ohtani

redbirdrants.com
MLB Rumors: This Red Sox-Mets trade could make both teams happy
MLB rumors continue to swirl leading up to the trade deadline and one possible deal between the New York Mets and Boston Red Sox makes perfect sense. Given their spot atop the NL East, the New York Mets figure to be active at the MLB Trade Deadline by most prognostications, most likely adding another big bat and trying to find stability at catcher as their biggest priorities (though not the only ones). The question is which players they’ll walk away with once the Aug. 2 deadline passes.
Rumor: Dodgers inquiring about Shohei Ohtani trade, but there’s a catch
The Los Angeles Angels threw a massive curveball into every team’s MLB trade deadline plans when it was revealed that the club was “listening to offers” on two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani. While an Ohtani trade is still viewed as unlikely, the Angels MVP certainly didn’t quiet the rumors with recent comments on his future with the club.
Report: Joey Gallo has 1 preferred trade destination
New York Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo is widely expected to be traded by the August 2 MLB trade deadline, and the struggling slugger apparently has one landing spot in mind. NJ.com’s Randy Miller reported on Thursday that Gallo was hoping to be traded to the San Diego Padres. Padres...
Red Sox just hurt Willson Contreras trade value, Cubs
With the Boston Red Sox opting to sell at the MLB trade deadline, the Cubs may have to lower demands for Willson Contreras. Chicago’s demands for Contreras were seen as sky high, and there were very few other notable backstops on the trade market. Thus, the Cubs controlled said market.
MLB world blasts latest miserable Strike 3 call from umpire
Nothing seemed to go right for the Los Angeles Angels in their 7-2 loss to the Texas Rangers on Friday. They had to compete with the Rangers as well as their own miscues. And when things seemed to be going well for the Halos, the umpires got in the way.
Kate Upton, Justin Verlander and Daughter Genevieve Take On MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander made their appearance at the MLB All-Star red carpet show a family affair. On Tuesday night, prior to the 2022 All-Star Game in the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the couple walked on the red carpet with their three-year-old daughter Genevieve at L.A. Live in downtown.
San Diego Padres have made a run at Shohei Ohtani
We’re less than 48 hours away from the MLB’s trade deadline passing, and several big names remain on the block.
Yardbarker
The New York Mets Could Reportedly Deal For This Superstar
Rosenthal: "Mets have scout watching Red Sox tonight, source tells @TheAthletic. If team finds Cubs’ price for Contreras/Robertson too steep, could pivot to J.D. Martinez/ Christian Vázquez. Separate move or moves would be needed to address bullpen." The Mets are one of the best teams in baseball, so...
Dodgers making ‘aggressive’ push for Juan Soto amid Cardinals, Padres interest
The Juan Soto trade rumors continue to rumble on as the 2022 MLB trade deadline draws near. Everyone is wondering whether the Washington Nationals will actually trade Soto. And if they do, where will the star outfielder land? The three teams left standing in the Soto sweepstakes are the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, […] The post Dodgers making ‘aggressive’ push for Juan Soto amid Cardinals, Padres interest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Report: Braves could bring back 2021 playoff hero
The Atlanta Braves are in the market for outfield help, and a familiar face could be out there to help them out. Veteran Joc Pederson could be on the Braves’ radar if the San Francisco Giants decide to sell, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. The Giants are four games out of the second NL Wild Card spot, but have lost eight of their last nine games.
3 Cardinals who don’t deserve to be on the roster past the trade deadline
The Cardinals have a potentially active trade deadline approaching. There are some players that will soon be missing from the roster. The Cardinals are expected to be active at the trade deadline in an effort to improve for a final push towards the playoffs. The team could end up looking dramatically different in the effort.
Watch Rockies catcher get revenge on umpires everywhere with mask throw
While trying to locate a high-flying foul ball, Rockies catcher Brian Serven tore off his mask and threw it at the nearest umpire. There are a lot of MLB players out there who wish they could throw something at an umpire. From bad calls at the plate to overly-sensitive ejections,...
Report: Yankees have new trade target after failed Luis Castillo pursuit
The New York Yankees were in heavy pursuit of Luis Castillo, but they came up short in their bid to acquire the standout starter. Now, they are reportedly pivoting to a different trade target. The Yankees have shifted their attention to Oakland Athletics starter Frankie Montas, according to Bob Nightengale...
Yardbarker
Who Says No — Detroit Tigers Trade Package
Bullpen is an interesting target area for the Braves. It is a strong area for the team, but you can never have enough talented relief arms. The Braves have had pretty inconsistent performances from Will Smith, so they could use a high-leverage lefty to move Smith to a lower leverage role. The question begs to be asked — would All Star southpaw Gregory Soto be worth the price?
Tampa Bay Rays Reportedly Acquire Gold Glove Winner In Significant Trade
The Tampa Bay Rays are upgrading their outfield before the Aug. 2 trade deadline. On Saturday afternoon, the Rays acquired outfielder David Peralta from the Arizona Diamondbacks. It's being reported that catcher Christian Cerda is also part of the trade. Peralta, 34, is batting .248 with 12 home runs and...
Braves can’t overlook Mets’ move, must make their own at deadline
While the Mets adding Tyler Naquin may not sound like a game changer, Mark Zinno asks Braves fans to remember the under-the-radar moves that helped deliver a World Series title a season ago as the trade deadline approaches.
Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (Mets, Guardians, Tigers, & Giants Ready for Magic)
My favorite show on television is Better Call Saul. A huge theme in the series is that small, seemingly inconsequential decisions can have a huge impact on your future. I'm not saying that throwing a few dollars on today's MLB parlay will result in you driving a Lamborghini into your mansion, but I'm not not saying that either.
Cubs and Giants make a trade, but don’t involve Willson Contreras
The Chicago Cubs have traded away one of their players to the San Francisco Giants, and it is neither Willson Contreras or Ian Happ. With the MLB trade deadline approaching, there is going to be focus on the Chicago Cubs. Dealing with another season where they are likely to miss the playoffs, the Cubs have been reportedly listening to trade offers on catcher Willson Contreras and outfielder Ian Happ. Well, they made a trade, albeit a minor one that does not involve either of the two star players.
Cardinals Trade Target: Why Jose Quintana Makes Sense for St. Louis
The St. Louis Cardinals are looking to bolster their starting pitching at this year’s trade deadline, and although some bigger names have caught their eye, there is one under-the-radar name within their division that could make a lot of sense for the Cardinals. The Pittsburgh Pirates’ Jose Quintana.
Elliott: If the Angels trade Shohei Ohtani, Arte Moreno might as well just give up
If the Angels decide to move Shohei Ohtani before the MLB trade deadline on Tuesday, it would be the biggest loss in a season defined by failure.
FanSided
