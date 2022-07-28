Bring on the weekend! This is what tops our list of things to do

This weekend marks national news from some hometown icons, as our Queen Beyoncé drops her highly anticipated new album Renaissance, and hip-hop icon Bun B showcases his Trill Burgers on a Good Morning America faceoff.

Meanwhile, families can enjoy a Disney singalong treat or free outdoor Shakespeare, while kids young and old can celebrate bro culture with the internet's masters of over-the-top stunts. A hilarious Canadian comic comes to town, a brewery celebrates X-Mas in July, and a famed composer takes the stage.

Enjoy, here are your best bets for the weekend.

The Oscar-winning Disney film comes to life in a concert event, featuring the entire, feature-length film and an on-stage band celebrating all hit songs from the beloved soundtrack. The soundtrack features eight original songs (including that dang song about Bruno!) by Academy Award-nominated, Tony and Grammy-winning songwriter/composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, with an original score by Academy Award-nominated composer Germaine Franco. 7:30 p.m.

rising star Sarah Sherman was supposed to perform at the Secret Group. Unfortunately, she had to postpone her Texas dates. Thankfully, the Group found someone to step in: New York stand-up/comedy writer Alingon Mitra. He has written forand was also staffed on. He has also done stand-up onand. 8 p.m.

The Houston Shakespeare Festival (HSF) returns to Miller Outdoor Theatre this summer with performances of King Lear and Cymbeline, through Saturday, August 6. Lear, the more serious of the two plays, presents the story of an aging king. In dividing his estate, he disowns the wrong child. Family loyalty, betrayal, and madness set the stage for the grand tragedy of this play - the first, Houston Shakespeare Festival production of this enthralling masterpiece in over 20 years. 8:15 p.m.