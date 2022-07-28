NU wide receiver Trey Palmer on preseason Hornung Award watch list

huskerextra.com
Nebraska's Luke Reimer named to Chuck Bednarik Award watch list
Nebraska linebacker Luke Reimer was named to the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list on Monday. It is the second list for a major national award the junior has been named to this preseason, the first being the Butkus Award. The Bednarik Award is presented to the most outstanding defensive player...
Mickey Joseph is adjusting to Nebraska’s recruiting reality
LINCOLN — Coaching can’t overcome recruiting. The motto paraphrases what Georgia coach Kirby Smart said last year en route to a national title and rings true for Mickey Joseph every day. It’s why the Nebraska receivers coach hit Louisiana hard in the offseason, landing receivers like LSU transfer Trey Palmer and freshman Decoldest Crawford.
Camp chatter: Sights and sounds of Nebraska QBs, a new OL coach and special teams drills
Six Nebraska quarterbacks — Casey Thompson, Chubba Purdy, Logan Smothers, Heinrich Haarberg, Richard Torres and Matt Masker — going through a series of drills with new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mark Whipple, who started his group with simple rollout passes to tight ends and progressed them through more complicated throws into the end zone.
Video: Watch Nebraska football press conference interviews
Check out Nebraska press conference video from the Huskers' media availability on Monday, including interviews from Mark Whipple, Mickey Joseph, Sean Beckton and multiple Huskers. Then see more to see more of our Husker coverage from the Huskers' fall camp. Practice report: Mark Whipple says he's seen Nebraska's offense 'take...
Before becoming a Husker, Sam Sledge has one last season with his father as his coach
When Sam Sledge stepped onto the practice field at Omaha Creighton Prep, his new offensive line coach didn't need much of an introduction. “He was always around practices growing up and you could see the potential,” said Bob Sledge, Sam’s father and O-line coach. “Big, strong kid. He could throw, he could run — he could even long snap. He was just a versatile player and it’s been fun to see him develop and find his niche on the line.”
NU's Cook explains his side of Caffey situation, says Huskers wanted to accommodate
CHICAGO — Kayla Caffey at one point wanted to play volleyball for Nebraska this season. Coach John Cook said at Big Ten media days Monday that the Huskers wanted Caffey, too. But the two sides never got on the same page at the same time throughout several months that were complicated by the need for an NCAA waiver, Nebraska's appeal of a potential penalty if she returned and Nebraska exploring if Caffey could be on the team as a walk-on instead of a scholarship player.
Husker Camp Countdown: No. 10 Anthony Grant
The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season. Nebraska needed a true home-run hitter at running back, and Grant, who averaged 7.1 yards per carry over two seasons at the New Mexico Military Institute, fits that bill. He enters...
Shatel: What if Nebraska's defense — not offense — carries the Huskers to a bowl game?
LINCOLN — Here in Reset Season, when the football dreams come freshly wrapped, we look for touchdowns. It’s tradition. When new Huskers walk into a room in August, our eyes search beyond the crowd for the quarterbacks and running backs. You already hear it. If this 2022 season...
Edge rusher Ashley Williams decommits from Nebraska
LINCOLN — Nebraska's most recent commit for the 2023 recruiting class is now the Huskers' first decommit. Ashley Williams announced his decision Sunday. The edge rusher from Zachary (La.) committed to the Huskers July 10, joining Elkhorn South's Maverick Noonan as the second edge rusher in the 2023 class. Now that Williams is out, NU's attention will likely turn to Cameron Lenhardt, an IMG Academy defensive end who visited the Huskers in June.
Husker Camp Countdown: No. 9 Nick Henrich
The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season. Finally healthy for a full season, Henrich had a terrific 2021, finishing with 99 tackles, ranking sixth overall in the Big Ten during regular season play. He played his best game against the league’s best team, notching 15 tackles in the 32-29 loss to Michigan.
'A little crazy': Nebraska's Garrett Nelson prepared to be a face of program
LINCOLN — Long before Garrett Nelson appeared on magazine covers and wore smeared eye black in a Nebraska uniform, he was a kid who learned he liked the fight as much as the outcome. Garrett’s father, Chris, remembers well the moment he realized this. The younger Nelson — now...
