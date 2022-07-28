ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Stacey Solomon Releases First Pictures Of Wedding

By Ali Condon
Tyla
Tyla
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.tyla.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tyla

Love Island Fans In Stitches As Luca's Mum Tells Him Off

In Sunday (31 July) evening's episode of Love Island, viewers finally got to see the islanders' loved ones enter the villa. And fans couldn't stop talking about one moment in particular, when Luca Bish got a grilling off his mum, who told him he had 'overstepped the mark'. You can...
TV SHOWS
Tyla

Love Island's Laura Whitmore Shares Adorable Snap Of Baby Daughter

Love Island's Laura Whitmore has shared an adorable photo of her baby daughter - and it's so cute. Laura, 37, welcomed her baby girl with husband Iain Stirling last year. The pair have always kept their little one out of the spotlight, but Laura decided to share a mega cute snap of her daughter's tiny toes on social media.
CELEBRITIES
Tyla

Beyonce Releases Heartfelt Statement To Fans After Album Leak

Beyoncé has shared a heartfelt with her fans after her new album Renaissance leaked online earlier this week. The music icon's new album officially dropped on streaming services and stores on Friday (29 July) however, the 16-track collection was uploaded to file sharing websites two days early on Wednesday.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stacey Solomon
Tyla

Love Island's Jacques Deletes All Photos Of Paige On Instagram

After promising he would wait for her until she left the villa, former Love Island star Jacques O'Neill appears to have deleted all photos of Paige Thorne from his Instagram. During his shock exit earlier this month, Jacques told the Welsh beauty that he would love to make her his girlfriend, and would hopefully get his chance to do so when she returned to the outside world.
CELEBRITIES
Tyla

Prince William Praised For His Euros Celebrations

Prince William has been praised for his touching reaction to the Lionesses' Euros 2022 win against Germany on Sunday. The Duke of Cambridge, who is the President of the Football Association, was beaming with pride from the sidelines during the game, and was down on the pitch to celebrate with the ladies as soon as the final goal was scored.
CELEBRITIES
Tyla

Penn Badgley Spotted Filming Season Four Of Netflix's You In The UK

As if we weren't already excited enough for the fourth season of Netflix's You to drop, fans have spotted star Penn Badgley filming for the drama series in London. TikToker Vanessa Cabal (@vanesssacabal2) was looking out the window of her London apartment when she spotted a film crew working on her street.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Dress#Wedding Planning#Loose Women#Essex
Tyla

'My Dad Built Me A Princess Castle'

We've all heard the saying 'Daddy's little princess', but one dad went further than most for his princess by building her a literal castle. Yes, you read that right, a doting dad built his daughter a princess castle and the whole thing is off the scale impressive! Watch below:. Christina...
WOODSTOCK, CT
Tyla

Woman Travels 4,000 Miles To Marry Her Prison Pen Pal

A woman has revealed why she decided to marry her prison pen pal despite the fact that he is serving a 24-year sentence for double homicide. Naomi Oquendo, 27, befriended Victor Oquendo, 31, during lockdown, when he was halfway through his sentence. She later married him over Zoom before they had even met. Watch below:
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Tyla

Love Island's Luca Bish Spotted On Another Reality TV Show

One of the most talked-about contestants on Love Island is 23-year-old Luca Bish, and now fans have spotted him on another reality show. Namely, the Channel 4 policing show Night Coppers, which aired on Tuesday (26 July) and featured him walking around in an elf costume. Night Coppers takes a...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Tyla

Love Island Fans Are Kicking Off Over Luca's 'Lack Of Manners'

Love Island fans have been left reeling over Luca's behaviour in last night's episode - in particular, the 23-year-old's 'lack of manners'. Last night saw the fishmonger get extremely upset over his partner Gemma flirting with the other boys in the Mile High Club challenge, despite the fact that it was a challenge. Watch below:
TV SHOWS
Tyla

Love Island Fans 'In Tears' Over Andrew's Comment To Baby

Love Island viewers are in tears over Andrew discussing Tasha's 'super power' during Wednesday (27 July) evening's episode. Wednesday's ep saw the return of the baby challenge, which sees the couples each given a toy baby to look after for the day. As part of the challenge, the girls headed...
TV & VIDEOS
Tyla

Love Island's Jay Spills The Beans On Antigoni And Jacques Romance Rumours

One of the most talked-about contestants from this year's Love Island was Jacques O'Neill, aka Gemma Owen's ex-boyfriend. Despite forming a connection with Paige, the rugby player, 23, decided to leave the villa of his own accord, telling Paige Thorne, 24, that he would pick her up from the airport when it's her turn. Watch below:
CELEBRITIES
Tyla

Lioness Jill Scott Shares 'Yellow Card' Inside Joke With Prince William

Lioness Jill Scott has shared her inside joke with Prince William as football fans across the country celebrate England winning the Euro 2022 final. The Duke of Cambridge, 40, who is the President of the Football Association, was beaming with joy during the game and made his way down to the pitch to celebrate with the ladies as soon as the final goal was scored.
CELEBRITIES
Tyla

Love Island: Stroke Victim Says He 'Owes His Life' To Paige

A man has named Love Island star Paige Thorne as the person who saved his life after suffering a stroke. 58-year-old Andy Humphries from Mayhill, Swansea, had been visiting his local GP when he had a stroke in the reception area of the doctor's surgery. Paramedics were called to the...
CELEBRITIES
Tyla

Tyla

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.

 https://www.tyla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy