Stacey Solomon Releases First Pictures Of Wedding

Why Joe Swash Redesigned Stacey Solomon's Ring Days Before Their Wedding
Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon tied the knot last weekend in a beautiful ceremony at their home, Pickle Cottage. Before the big day, Stacey, 32, had been updating followers on all the important preparations for the weekend, including beauty prep, decor and her brand new hair 'do. Stacey also told...
Love Island Fans In Stitches As Luca's Mum Tells Him Off
In Sunday (31 July) evening's episode of Love Island, viewers finally got to see the islanders' loved ones enter the villa. And fans couldn't stop talking about one moment in particular, when Luca Bish got a grilling off his mum, who told him he had 'overstepped the mark'. You can...
Love Island's Laura Whitmore Shares Adorable Snap Of Baby Daughter
Love Island's Laura Whitmore has shared an adorable photo of her baby daughter - and it's so cute. Laura, 37, welcomed her baby girl with husband Iain Stirling last year. The pair have always kept their little one out of the spotlight, but Laura decided to share a mega cute snap of her daughter's tiny toes on social media.
Beyonce Releases Heartfelt Statement To Fans After Album Leak
Beyoncé has shared a heartfelt with her fans after her new album Renaissance leaked online earlier this week. The music icon's new album officially dropped on streaming services and stores on Friday (29 July) however, the 16-track collection was uploaded to file sharing websites two days early on Wednesday.
Love Island's Jacques Deletes All Photos Of Paige On Instagram
After promising he would wait for her until she left the villa, former Love Island star Jacques O'Neill appears to have deleted all photos of Paige Thorne from his Instagram. During his shock exit earlier this month, Jacques told the Welsh beauty that he would love to make her his girlfriend, and would hopefully get his chance to do so when she returned to the outside world.
Prince William Praised For His Euros Celebrations
Prince William has been praised for his touching reaction to the Lionesses' Euros 2022 win against Germany on Sunday. The Duke of Cambridge, who is the President of the Football Association, was beaming with pride from the sidelines during the game, and was down on the pitch to celebrate with the ladies as soon as the final goal was scored.
Penn Badgley Spotted Filming Season Four Of Netflix's You In The UK
As if we weren't already excited enough for the fourth season of Netflix's You to drop, fans have spotted star Penn Badgley filming for the drama series in London. TikToker Vanessa Cabal (@vanesssacabal2) was looking out the window of her London apartment when she spotted a film crew working on her street.
21 Of The Funniest Fan Reactions To "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin"
"omg the new Pretty Little Liars is out, let me regress to my middle school years brb."
'My Dad Built Me A Princess Castle'
We've all heard the saying 'Daddy's little princess', but one dad went further than most for his princess by building her a literal castle. Yes, you read that right, a doting dad built his daughter a princess castle and the whole thing is off the scale impressive! Watch below:. Christina...
Lamar Odom Reacts To Ex Khloé Kardashian Expecting Second Child With Tristan Thompson
Khloé Kardashian is expecting her second child with Tristan Thompson, and now her first husband Lamar Odom has weighed in on the news. It comes after it was revealed that Thompson, 31, secretly fathered a son with another woman despite being in a relationship with the reality star at the time. Watch Khloé react to the news of Tristan cheating again:
Woman Travels 4,000 Miles To Marry Her Prison Pen Pal
A woman has revealed why she decided to marry her prison pen pal despite the fact that he is serving a 24-year sentence for double homicide. Naomi Oquendo, 27, befriended Victor Oquendo, 31, during lockdown, when he was halfway through his sentence. She later married him over Zoom before they had even met. Watch below:
Love Island's Luca Bish Spotted On Another Reality TV Show
One of the most talked-about contestants on Love Island is 23-year-old Luca Bish, and now fans have spotted him on another reality show. Namely, the Channel 4 policing show Night Coppers, which aired on Tuesday (26 July) and featured him walking around in an elf costume. Night Coppers takes a...
Becky Hill Responds To Body-Shaming Comments Following Euros Performance
Becky Hill has hit back at trolls who body shamed her after she performed at the Euro 2022 Final in a silver, bejewelled bodysuit. The singer, 28, strutted her stuff ahead of the final that saw England's Lionesses emerge victorious over Germany, winning the competition for the first time ever.
Love Island Fans Are Kicking Off Over Luca's 'Lack Of Manners'
Love Island fans have been left reeling over Luca's behaviour in last night's episode - in particular, the 23-year-old's 'lack of manners'. Last night saw the fishmonger get extremely upset over his partner Gemma flirting with the other boys in the Mile High Club challenge, despite the fact that it was a challenge. Watch below:
Love Island Fans 'In Tears' Over Andrew's Comment To Baby
Love Island viewers are in tears over Andrew discussing Tasha's 'super power' during Wednesday (27 July) evening's episode. Wednesday's ep saw the return of the baby challenge, which sees the couples each given a toy baby to look after for the day. As part of the challenge, the girls headed...
Love Island First Look: Fans Convinced Davide Is Going To Drop The L-Bomb Tonight
Love Island fans are convinced that Davide is going to drop the L-bomb in Thursday (28 July) evening's episode. Viewers have been left in total excitement after the first look clip appeared to show Davide about to say those three words. The episode sees the remaining couples head off for...
Love Island's Jay Spills The Beans On Antigoni And Jacques Romance Rumours
One of the most talked-about contestants from this year's Love Island was Jacques O'Neill, aka Gemma Owen's ex-boyfriend. Despite forming a connection with Paige, the rugby player, 23, decided to leave the villa of his own accord, telling Paige Thorne, 24, that he would pick her up from the airport when it's her turn. Watch below:
Lioness Jill Scott Shares 'Yellow Card' Inside Joke With Prince William
Lioness Jill Scott has shared her inside joke with Prince William as football fans across the country celebrate England winning the Euro 2022 final. The Duke of Cambridge, 40, who is the President of the Football Association, was beaming with joy during the game and made his way down to the pitch to celebrate with the ladies as soon as the final goal was scored.
Love Island: Stroke Victim Says He 'Owes His Life' To Paige
A man has named Love Island star Paige Thorne as the person who saved his life after suffering a stroke. 58-year-old Andy Humphries from Mayhill, Swansea, had been visiting his local GP when he had a stroke in the reception area of the doctor's surgery. Paramedics were called to the...
Alfie Boe Responds After Love Island's Ekin-Su Says She 'Doesn't Know Singer' In Private Performance
Last night's episode of Love Island saw Ekin-Su and Davide go on their tear-jerking final date where the popular couple confessed their love for one another. The incredible date featured a performance from English tenor Alfie Boe, and while she clearly loved it, Ekin-Su didn't know who he was. Watch a clip from the emotional final date below:
