ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘Tough news’: Popular Mass. brewery warns of changes amid shortage of important ingredient

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NTqcI_0gwRayeq00
Photo courtesy: Night Shift

EVERETT, Mass. — One of the most recognized names in the Massachusetts craft beer industry foresees big changes in the coming months due to a shortage of an important ingredient used in the brewing process.

In a statement, Night Shift Brewing of Everett said, “We learned that our CO2 (carbon dioxide) supply has been cut for the foreseeable future, possibly more than a year until we get more. Breweries depend on CO2 to make beer, so this was pretty awful news to get.”

In an effort to cope with the shortage, Night Shift says it decided to move the majority of its beer production to Jack’s Abby and the Isle Brewers Guild.

“We’re incredibly thankful for these relationships and the support these businesses are showing,” Night Shift said. “On the flip side, what this all means is ultimately one of the most heartbreaking circumstances to ever face our business.”

Come October 1, Night Shift will likely have to layoff most if its 12-person production staff, but the brewery says workers will be paid through that date, regardless of whether there’s work available. Workers who no longer have jobs will be offered severance packages.

“It was an awful, terrible conversation to have with a really wonderful group of people, many of whom have been with us since the beginning. It’s hard to describe both how thankful we are for them, and how terrible we feel now about what they’re facing,” Night Shift said.

Employees in departments outside of production will not be impacted by the looming layoffs.

Night Shift isn’t closing any of its locations and they don’t expect major beer supply disruptions.

With the assumption CO2 becomes available again, the brewery added that it will continue to brew beer in Everett at a smaller scale.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Reinstating Happy Hour: A lifeline for struggling bars or a public safety threat?

The last few years have been tough for bars, restaurants, and downtown districts in general. State Senator Julian Cyr, democrat from Truro, thinks reinstating Happy Hour could help. “I think of the businesses in downtown Boston who are really struggling to get people in the door because people are just not coming into the office. This could be a tool that could help.”
BOSTON, MA
townandtourist.com

20 Best Hiking Trails in Massachusetts (Accessible & Kid-Friendly)

Massachusetts is not only home to one of the most prestigious universities, Harvard, but it also hosts a diverse array of hiking trails. When residents are looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the city, they have some great options available. During the fall, the leaves change to vivid orange and red hues that are worthy of anyone’s Instagram.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewery#Breweries#Food Drink#Beverages#Popular Mass#The Isle Brewers Guild
Boston 25 News WFXT

Blade falls off wind turbine in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — A blade fell off a wind turbine in Gloucester, prompting the partial closure of a road in an industrial park Sunday. In a joint statement, Gloucester Mayor Greg Verga and Fire Chief Eric Smith said the fallen blade was reported at Applied Materials on Dory Road in the Blackburn Industrial Park.
GLOUCESTER, MA
buzznicked.com

McDonald’s And Liquor Store Get Into Hilarious Billboard War And It’s Getting Serious

The small town of Somerville, Massachusetts isn’t well-known, but there is an all out war going on in it! A local McDonald’s put up their latest billboard advertisement (2 egg muffins for $5, not a bad deal) in what was supposed to be an innocent attempt to draw in customers. Little did they know though that their latest billboard would be the spark that ignited an all out sign war with a local liquor store! Sav-Mor, the liquor store in question, decided that they would top McDonald’s latest offer. The sign war is still raging on to this day. Check out the hilarity that has already ensued below.
SOMERVILLE, MA
Q97.9

Massachusetts Fisherman Catches a Baby Shark

Researchers have begun using technology to study sand sharks by monitoring their movements in and around Duxbury Bay. According to the Duxbury Beach Reservation, this beautiful type of shark has made a comeback in New England waters. Sand tiger sharks have made a comeback in New England in the last...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Daily Voice

'Happy Hour Bill' Leaves Sour Taste For Boston Bars, But Patrons Say Cheers

It's 5 o'clock somewhere, well, just not in Massachusetts, but that could change soon with legislation that would bring back happy hour. Though, not everyone is smiling. The Massachusetts Senate last week approved an amendment to an economic development bill that could allow bars to sell cheaper drinks to thirsty patrons when they get off work, CBS Boston reported. The state killed happy hour in 1984 when legislators banned the practice after a spike in drunk driving car crashes.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Supermarket News

Hannaford enhances shopping experience in round of store upgrades

Northeastern grocer Hannaford Supermarkets has wrapped up a series of store remodels in three states. Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford said yesterday that it upgraded five locations in Massachusetts, Vermont and New York during the first half of the year. The Ahold Delhaize USA supermarket chain noted that the projects were aimed at boosting the stores’ offering and enhancing the shopping experience.
VERMONT STATE
JSTOR Daily

The Hunt for the Massachusetts “Wild Man”

Imagine you’ve just finished a fifteen-month bike tour. You’ve gone all around the world on two wheels, becoming the first woman to do so and thus earning yourself $10,000 in the process. You heard criticism—it was the 1890s, after all. Biking in pants, leaving your children behind, becoming a loud and assured self-promoter—you’re not exactly the model of womanhood. You even changed your name for promotional purposes, transforming from Annie Cohen Kopchovsky to Annie Londonderry. Cycling under your new surname was part of a deal with one of your sponsors, the Londonderry Lithia Spring Water Company, and you couldn’t pass it up.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
111K+
Followers
119K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy