‘Tough news’: Popular Mass. brewery warns of changes amid shortage of important ingredient

EVERETT, Mass. — One of the most recognized names in the Massachusetts craft beer industry foresees big changes in the coming months due to a shortage of an important ingredient used in the brewing process.

In a statement, Night Shift Brewing of Everett said, “We learned that our CO2 (carbon dioxide) supply has been cut for the foreseeable future, possibly more than a year until we get more. Breweries depend on CO2 to make beer, so this was pretty awful news to get.”

In an effort to cope with the shortage, Night Shift says it decided to move the majority of its beer production to Jack’s Abby and the Isle Brewers Guild.

“We’re incredibly thankful for these relationships and the support these businesses are showing,” Night Shift said. “On the flip side, what this all means is ultimately one of the most heartbreaking circumstances to ever face our business.”

Come October 1, Night Shift will likely have to layoff most if its 12-person production staff, but the brewery says workers will be paid through that date, regardless of whether there’s work available. Workers who no longer have jobs will be offered severance packages.

“It was an awful, terrible conversation to have with a really wonderful group of people, many of whom have been with us since the beginning. It’s hard to describe both how thankful we are for them, and how terrible we feel now about what they’re facing,” Night Shift said.

Employees in departments outside of production will not be impacted by the looming layoffs.

Night Shift isn’t closing any of its locations and they don’t expect major beer supply disruptions.

With the assumption CO2 becomes available again, the brewery added that it will continue to brew beer in Everett at a smaller scale.

