First Decentralized Data Warehouse, Space and Time, Raises $10M Seed Round Led by Framework Ventures

 4 days ago
Bitcoin mining — What are the true climate change risks?

Bitcoin mining is coming under increasing fire for ecological reasons, however, data shows its environmental impact is less than that of the gold and banking sectors. The European Central Bank (ECB) published a report on July 14 that covered many points related to Bitcoin and Ethereum mining, including energy consumption and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) as an alternative mechanism.
Metaverse branding’s success depends on its underlying purpose

The growing popularity of the metaverse is driving brands from across sectors to build a presence in the space. The move to the metaverse is understandable, given that Gartner predicts around a quarter of the world’s population will be spending at least an hour in the metaverse every day for work, shopping, education, and entertainment by 2026.
Is mysterious Shiba Inu founder Ryoshi behind new project Dejitaru Tsuka?

Speculation is mounting that Shiba Inu founder Ryoshi is behind the new crypto project Dejitaru Tsuka, The Express reported on August 1. The anonymous founder of Shiba Inu deleted his social media and Medium posts on May 30, which sparked concerns over the future of the meme coin at the time.
How Neo is positioning itself to woo web3 developers

CryptoSlate spoke to two core developers on the Neo blockchain, Odd from Flamingo Finance and Gill from AxLabs, at Blockdown 2022 in Croatia. The interview explores how Neo addresses the Trilemma problem of blockchain with the latest developments. In the 18-minute interview, we discuss how Neo can protect against oracle...
Ethereum Classic up over 150% in July as ETH 2.0 draws closer

Ethereum Classic’s (ETC) value increased by over 150% in July, making it one of the top performing digital assets of the month. The asset was trading at $36.50 as of press time after shedding over 11% in the last 24 hours. Interest in the asset reached a crescendo when...
Research: Shrimps vs. Whales — Small holders accumulate Bitcoin as whales dump

Glassnode’s data has revealed that small, or retail, Bitcoin (BTC) holders are accumulating the flagship digital asset while whales have been dumping their holdings. Retail holders own less than 10 BTC in their portfolio and are also referred to as “Crabs” or “Shrimps,’ while a whale holds 1000 or more Bitcoin in its portfolio.
Open Loot Announces partnership with Hit Factor’s War Park

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. San Diego, CA, 1st August, 2022, Chainwire — OPEN LOOT Ltd (OL) by BIG TIME Studios (LTD) is excited to announce...
Cyberpunk RPG Project Hive Set for September Launch on Android

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Tortola, British Virgin Islands, 29th July, 2022, Chainwire — Upcoming Win-to-Earn (W2E) game Project Hive has revealed the date of its...
