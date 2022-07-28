Houston SPCA gives flight to rescued great egrets and blue herons

houston.culturemap.com
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston resident hands back 62 "ghost guns"- and receives $150 for eachAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Smokey conditions on the Eastex Freeway were from a large commercial building fire in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Knife-wielding suspect in mental health crisis at group home shot by a Houston Police Officer in west Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
How a Houston teen has raised $1.6 million in 72 hours for abortion accessAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Hip Australian-NYC coffee shop brews up third Houston location in bustling Galleria-area center
An Australian-inspired, New York-based coffee shop and cafe leads the list of three new tenants coming to a prominent Galleria-area shopping center. Bluestone Lane will open its third Houston-area location in Post Oak Plaza, local real estate developer Levcor's property at the corner of San Felipe and Post Oak. In...
Step back in time or out on the water in League City
Smack-dab between Houston and Galveston — just 30 minutes from both — is League City, an idyllic setting where towering oak trees line historic streets, hibiscus flowers bloom brightly, and the sparkling Clear Creek lives up to its name. It’s a little tropical haven with a sweet Southern...
Pioneering Houston plant shop sprouts up with free weekend 'PlantChella' family festival
Houston’s first Black woman-owned plant shop — and also the first in Texas — is celebrating its first birthday and inviting the city to party in a green weekend bash. The Plant Project Houston (2031 Buffalo Terrace in Montrose) is hosting PlantChella, a free, three-day event running July 29-31, to celebrate its first anniversary. Free activities throughout the weekend include workshops on growing succulents, rum tastings, cigar rolling, yoga, sound baths, kids activities and more.
Houston hip-hop king Bun B's Trill Burgers crowned best in nation on Good Morning America
Bun B is a big winner. The Houston hip-hop legend's smash burger concept Trill Burgers won the title of Good Morning America's Ultimate Burger Spot along with a $10,000 cash prize. “It’s so surreal that it doesn’t make sense,” Bun B said in a statement. “To be in Times Square...
Bun B's Trill Burgers big Good Morning America win leads week's top stories
Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week. 1. Bun B's Trill Burgers topple Houston cult-favorite in epic Good Morning America showdown. Three judges unanimously selected Trill Burgers to advance to the finals in New York City. 2. Neighborhood favorite Garden Oaks restaurant...
Casual new bar crafts major upside in Garden Oaks with special sips and diverse dishes
Garden Oaks residents will soon have a new place to enjoy craft beer in a casual environment. Upside Pub will open August 9 in the former Tres Amigos space at 3402 N. Shepherd Dr. First announced in the spring, husband-and-wife owners Andy and Paige Lujan moved to Houston in order...
Things to do in Houston this weekend
There's no shortage of fun, free events this weekend.
7 luscious, low-may lipsticks every Houstonian needs for that perfect pout
This season’s on-trend makeup look is low maintenance and high impact. Think lip balms with extra hydration and SPF, low-effort lip stains or lipstick reminiscent of your favorite Disney Princess. (We see you, Moana! Read on for more on her.) To celebrate National Lipstick Day on Friday, July 29,...
3 wealthy Houston neighbors rake in spots among America's richest
Folks live well in Houston and its surrounding suburbs and cities, and a new study illustrates just how well. A recent ranking from data provider HomeSnacks names three Greater Houston-area neighbors Pearland, League City, and Sugar Land among the richest big cities in the U.S. HomeSnacks looked at three data...
Houston's global real estate powerhouse snatches up highly coveted River Oaks address
One of Houston’s most-sought after commercial addresses has just been snatched up by an iconic real estate company based here. Global real estate firm Hines has acquired the sleek 200 Park Place office building, the company announced. Hines purchased the coveted space located at 400 Westheimer Rd. for $145...
Hustlin' Houston Vietnamese restaurant wins $1M in top industry competition
A new Houston restaurant will be able to expand courtesy of a $1 million venture capital investment. The Savory Fund selected Houston Vietnamese restaurant Saigon Hustle as the winner of its Million Dollar Restaurant Launch competition. The private equity firm picked the Houston restaurant from a pool of more than...
Vibrant new art installation sprouts through summer at Avenida Houston
A new public art installation has sprung up at downtown Avenida Houston, and you're meant to play with it. Called Roseaux, this "particip'active" art is composed of tall, individual reeds with sensors that rhythmically create a variation of colors and sounds when users engage them with their feet. When not...
Riel talk about Montrose's award-winning restaurant, plus the hottest food news
On this week's episode of "What's Eric Eating," Riel chef-owner Ryan Lachaine and bar manager Derek Brown join CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler to discuss the Montrose restaurant. The conversation begins with Brown explaining how he left the finance world to begin bartending at some of New York's best restaurants. Ultimately, he made his way to Houston and joined Riel in 2019.
Iconic Houston-area battleship set to close to visitors for repairs
One of nation's — and Houston's — most enduring pieces of WWI and WWII history will soon cast off. The Battleship Texas will soon undergo much-needed repairs. Work on the iconic ship, which sees thousands of visitors in LaPorte, is set for repairs in mid-August, according to an announcement by the Battleship Texas Foundation, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, and Texas Historical Commission.
Prominent Houston banking family gifts $4M to UH's innovative new center for minority entrepreneurship
A prominent Houston family has just made a sizable investment in the University of Houston’s in the C. T. Bauer College of Business. The Dakri family has pledged $4 million in support of the Bauer College’s new Center for Economic Inclusion, which which aims to develop minority entrepreneurship and business development.
Bun B's Trill Burgers topple Houston cult-favorite in epic Good Morning America showdown
Two of Houston's most acclaimed burger purveyors faced off in an epic battle on national television this morning. Good Morning America featured Trill Burgers and Burger-Chan on a Houston-centered edition of its “United States of Burgers” segment. Filmed near downtown at Saint Arnold Brewing Company, a panel of...
Hot new Italian eatery from successful Houston restaurateur headed to Washington Avenue
A new Italian restaurant has had so much success that its owner is already planning a second location. Gr8 Plate Hospitality, the local company behind The Union Kitchen and Jax Grill, will bring its recently opened Italian concept Passerella to Washington Avenue this fall. The new Passerella will be located...
Houston's average price for a newly built home makes significant jump, says new report
Home prices here — especially for new builds — are on the rise, with Houston showing a 38.8 percent year-over-year increase in the typical monthly mortgage payment, as CultureMap reported. But just how much are these new homes worth? New data from Dallas-based HomesUSA.com shows that in June,...
Marcus Mumford brings solo debut to Houston this fall
When Mumford & Sons went from three sons to two back in March 2021, loyal fans of the folk rock band likely started to suspect the inevitable: Mumford & Sons has become just Mumford — for now, anyway. Fans will get a chance to discover whether less is more...
Back away from Beyoncé: Why the 'thievery' accusation against Houston's queen is totally unfair
It seems Kelis hates Beyoncé so much right now. The R&B/pop singer, best known for the early-aughts hits “Caught Out There” and “Milkshake,” has beef with the one-and-only Queen Bey. On Thursday, July 28, she went on social media to voice her displeasure with not being notified that her song “Milkshake” (from her 2003 album Tasty) was sampled on “Energy,” a song off Beyoncé's latest and wildly anticipated new album Renaissance.
