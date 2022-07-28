Houston SPCA gives flight to rescued great egrets and blue herons

One of nation's — and Houston's — most enduring pieces of WWI and WWII history will soon cast off. The Battleship Texas will soon undergo much-needed repairs. Work on the iconic ship, which sees thousands of visitors in LaPorte, is set for repairs in mid-August, according to an announcement by the Battleship Texas Foundation, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, and Texas Historical Commission.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO