Trump's Tough Promises: If Elected, He'd Execute Drug Dealers, Repress Protests And...

President Joe Biden’s approval rating has plummeted to a new low, according to the latest Gallup poll. What Happened: The percentage of people, who approve of the way Biden has handled his job as president was at 38%, the analytics company said, citing its July survey. The president's approval rating was above 50% only during the first seven months of his tenure, and between September 2021 and June 2022, his ratings flatlined between 40 and 43.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO