ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump's Tough Promises: If Elected, He'd Execute Drug Dealers, Repress Protests And...

By Maureen Meehan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
Benzinga

Biden's Sixth-Quarter Approval Rating Lowest On Record: How Did Previous Presidents Fare?

President Joe Biden’s approval rating has plummeted to a new low, according to the latest Gallup poll. What Happened: The percentage of people, who approve of the way Biden has handled his job as president was at 38%, the analytics company said, citing its July survey. The president's approval rating was above 50% only during the first seven months of his tenure, and between September 2021 and June 2022, his ratings flatlined between 40 and 43.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
George Floyd
Person
Donald Trump
Benzinga

How China Could Respond If Nancy Pelosi Visits Taiwan — And The Stocks To Watch

The possibility of an unconfirmed visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is causing tension to rise between the U.S. and China. If Pelosi were to consummate her visit, the event could have a negative impact on assets and stocks associated with China and Taiwan. Companies and sectors that depend on peaceful relations between the U.S. government and the Chinese Communist Party could take a hit.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Magazine#Economy#Trump S Tough Promises#Vanity Fair#Americans
Benzinga

2 Stocks To Watch As House Passes 'Assault Weapons Ban' Bill: What's Next?

The U.S. House of Representatives late Friday passed a bill to reinstate the “Assault Weapons Ban,” nearly two decades after such a prohibition ended. What’s the Bill About: The bill that was cleared by the House with a narrow margin of 217-213 votes, seeks to prohibit the “sale, manufacture, transfer or possession of semi-automatic assault weapons as well as high-capacity magazines.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Philippines
Country
China
Benzinga

BOOM! Take A Look At This Massive Underwater Nuke Explosion

On May 16, 1958 the United States tested the underwater detonation of a nuke that flung water more than a half-mile in distance in 20 seconds. What happened: Operation Hardtack Ⅰ was a series of 35 nuclear tests carried out by the U.S. between April and August 1958, divided into three research focuses. The tests were conducted in order to better understand how materials and electronic systems might respond to nuclear blasts.
MILITARY
Benzinga

Putin Approves Master Plan To Redevelop Ukraine's War-Torn Mariupol City

Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a master plan for developing Ukraine's Mariupol city – a month after he ordered the construction of social facilities in the town. What Happened: On Friday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin presented Putin with a 100-page master plan for the restoration and development of Mariupol, according to state-owned news agency TASS.
POLITICS
AFP

US has killed Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri in Afghanistan: US media

The United States has killed Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri, according to US media outlets, in what the White House announced Monday was a "successful" operation against a target in Afghanistan. It would be the first known over-the-horizon strike by the United States on an Al-Qaeda target in Afghanistan since American forces withdrew from the country on August 31, 2021. 
MILITARY
Benzinga

North Korea Claims No New Fever Cases – Experts Say 'Realistically Impossible' To Bring COVID-19 Cases To Zero In Just Months

For the first time since detecting its initial COVID cases in May, Kim Jong-Un's North Korea on Saturday said it recorded no new fever cases. What Happened: The North Korean state media said that according to the information of the state emergency anti-epidemic headquarters, “no new fever cases, with 13 recoveries, were reported.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
66K+
Followers
153K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy