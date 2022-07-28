Trump's Tough Promises: If Elected, He'd Execute Drug Dealers, Repress Protests And...

www.benzinga.com
Donald Trump Slammed by MAGA Supporters After Tudor Dixon Endorsement
The ex-president is backing Tudor Dixon—seen as a RINO by some of his supporters—in the GOP gubernatorial midterm.
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Leading Democrats for 2024 if Joe Biden Does Not Run: Poll
Just 22 percent of Americans want Biden to run again in 2024, with 61 percent opposed, according to a Decision Desk HQ poll.
Biden's Sixth-Quarter Approval Rating Lowest On Record: How Did Previous Presidents Fare?
President Joe Biden’s approval rating has plummeted to a new low, according to the latest Gallup poll. What Happened: The percentage of people, who approve of the way Biden has handled his job as president was at 38%, the analytics company said, citing its July survey. The president's approval rating was above 50% only during the first seven months of his tenure, and between September 2021 and June 2022, his ratings flatlined between 40 and 43.
Wounded Russian Soldiers Struggle For Compensation Promised By Vladimir Putin: Report
When Russia invaded Ukraine in February, President Vladimir Putin made a gesture to push for unity among his soldiers at the front – he announced that the injured army men could claim compensation of three million roubles, equivalent to about $50,000. "It's our duty to support the families of...
Here's What Elon Musk Said About The Brittney Griner Prisoner Swap Proposal With Russia
News broke recently that the United States is considering a prisoner swap with Russia that would see the handover of a Russian prisoner in exchange for WNBA player Brittney Griner. Here’s what Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk thinks of the proposal. What Happened: Arrested in March 2022, the...
How China Could Respond If Nancy Pelosi Visits Taiwan — And The Stocks To Watch
The possibility of an unconfirmed visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is causing tension to rise between the U.S. and China. If Pelosi were to consummate her visit, the event could have a negative impact on assets and stocks associated with China and Taiwan. Companies and sectors that depend on peaceful relations between the U.S. government and the Chinese Communist Party could take a hit.
Harris' remark sparks right-wing media outrage. Hear what happened in the room
In a meeting about disabilities, Vice President Kamala Harris introduced herself by identifying her preferred pronouns and describing her clothing. The remark sparked outrage in right-wing media. CNN’s Brian Stelter speaks with Lydia X. Z. Brown who was in the room with Harris to discuss what really happened during the meeting.
This Indian Businesswoman Just Overtook Chinese Billionaire Yang Huiyan To Become Asia's Richest Woman
India’s business tycoon Savitri Jindal overtook Chinese billionaire Yang Huiyan atop the wealth rankings as China’s real-estate developers reel from a mortgage boycott. What Happened: Jindal’s net worth surpassed Huiyan on global rankings and stood at $11.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. It’s been a...
In A Pickle Over Russian Gold After Putin's Ukraine Invasion, Bankers Try Hard To Save The Bullion Market
Fund managers have been working hard to remove Russian gold off their books to avoid reputational risks following a de facto ban, instigated by the London market in early March, on bullion minted in the country post the Ukraine invasion, reported Reuters. Effect Of A Sell-Off: Senior bankers at major...
2 Stocks To Watch As House Passes 'Assault Weapons Ban' Bill: What's Next?
The U.S. House of Representatives late Friday passed a bill to reinstate the “Assault Weapons Ban,” nearly two decades after such a prohibition ended. What’s the Bill About: The bill that was cleared by the House with a narrow margin of 217-213 votes, seeks to prohibit the “sale, manufacture, transfer or possession of semi-automatic assault weapons as well as high-capacity magazines.”
Vladimir Putin Ups Naval Ante Against US To Defend Russia's 'National Interests In World's Oceans'
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a new naval doctrine on Sunday that cast the U.S. as his country's main rival. What Happened: The 55-page doctrine signed by Putin on the country's Navy Day sets out Russia's global ambitions as a "great maritime power" for crucial areas such as the Arctic and the Black Sea, Reuters reported.
BOOM! Take A Look At This Massive Underwater Nuke Explosion
On May 16, 1958 the United States tested the underwater detonation of a nuke that flung water more than a half-mile in distance in 20 seconds. What happened: Operation Hardtack Ⅰ was a series of 35 nuclear tests carried out by the U.S. between April and August 1958, divided into three research focuses. The tests were conducted in order to better understand how materials and electronic systems might respond to nuclear blasts.
Putin Approves Master Plan To Redevelop Ukraine's War-Torn Mariupol City
Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a master plan for developing Ukraine's Mariupol city – a month after he ordered the construction of social facilities in the town. What Happened: On Friday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin presented Putin with a 100-page master plan for the restoration and development of Mariupol, according to state-owned news agency TASS.
Vladimir Putin's Singapore Envoy Says Russia's Image In Asia Remains 'Snow-White'
Russia has maintained a “snow-white” image in Asia, Vladimir Putin’s Singapore envoy said as he warned of the dangers of isolating Kremlin. What Happened: Nikolay Kudashev, who is Russia’s ambassador to Singapore, said the Kremlin has long pushed for a “simple” foreign policy that benefited the region, unlike those advocated by the West.
US has killed Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri in Afghanistan: US media
The United States has killed Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri, according to US media outlets, in what the White House announced Monday was a "successful" operation against a target in Afghanistan. It would be the first known over-the-horizon strike by the United States on an Al-Qaeda target in Afghanistan since American forces withdrew from the country on August 31, 2021.
NY Attorney For Russian Arms Dealer Viktor Bout Is Confident About Brittney Griner Prisoner Swap, Calls It A 'Fair Trade'
The lawyer for notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said Monday he was “confident” the U.S. and Russia will work out a deal to swap his client for WNBA star Brittney Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan and that it would be a fair trade. Steve Zissou, Bout’s...
North Korea Claims No New Fever Cases – Experts Say 'Realistically Impossible' To Bring COVID-19 Cases To Zero In Just Months
For the first time since detecting its initial COVID cases in May, Kim Jong-Un's North Korea on Saturday said it recorded no new fever cases. What Happened: The North Korean state media said that according to the information of the state emergency anti-epidemic headquarters, “no new fever cases, with 13 recoveries, were reported.”
