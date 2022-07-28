Terrebonne Rec Football, Cheer, Volleyball Coaches Meetings August 1 & 4

www.houmatimes.com
Terrebonne General adds time slots to Sports Performance Fit Class
If you’re interested in the Terrebonne General Health System Sports Performance Fit Class but couldn’t quite fit it in your schedule, you’re in luck! Terrebonne General announced its Sports Performance Training Center is adding extra time slots for the Fit Class, at 5 a.m. and 6 a.m.
VCHS announces return of Terrier Tailgate
Vandebilt Catholic High School announces the return of the Terrier Tailgate. “It’s been three years since we’ve “tailgated” in-person together, so mark your calendars, #TERRIERNATION!,” reads a statement from VCHS. The tailgate will take place on Saturday, September 10, at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center from 6 p.m.- 10 p.m.
No Place Like Home
Tyron Benoit’s music is just as diverse as Cajun culture. When you listen to the band’s music, there’s a dash of Zydeco, a pinch of rock, and a sprinkle of Americano. It’s culture that drives his passion, and as they say, there is no place like home.
Early Childhood Ground Truthing event headed to Thibodaux
Power Coalition for Equity and Justice and Geaux Far Louisiana have kicked off an Early Childhood Ground Truthing Listening Session Tour and are headed to Thibodaux. The listening session will be held at St .Luke Community Center on Tuesday, August 9, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Sessions are...
Just You & The Glass
Ask someone what makes the communities along Louisiana’s Gulf Coast so special, and obvious answers will immediately come to mind: food, family and friends, and a laid-back lifestyle. Above all, though, there’s something about the Bayou Region’s culture that never quite leaves a person, whether they move away or...
Leroy Rodrigue
Leroy Anthony Rodrigue passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at the age of 84. He was resident of Houma. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 1, 2022, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church from 11:00 a.m., A military service will be held at 11:30 a.m. with the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 p.m., followed by burial in Holy Rosary Cemetery.
Betty Bernard
Betty Theresa Ordoyne Bernard, 83, a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on July 29, 2022. A visitation will be held in her honor on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at St. Genevieve Catholic Church, Thibodaux, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux, Louisiana.
‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ brings small Louisiana community into the spotlight
The area of Downtown Houma was used for much of the filming of the movie, ‘Where the Crawdads Sing', the film that put the city on the map.
Life in Miniature
First built in the 17th century in northern Europe, primarily in Germany, Holland, and England, dollhouses were originally designed for adults. In fact, the German word dockenhaus doesn’t exactly translate to “dollhouse” but “miniature house.” In Holland, these exhibits of wealth were called “cabinet houses.” The front of the house opens like a china cabinet on hinges that can be closed and locked. Inside cabinet houses, people could both show off and conceal their collections of expensive miniature objects.
Virginia “Ginger” Miller
Virginia “Ginger” Peterson Miller, 85, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 8:03 pm. Born September 18, 1936 she was a native of Big Springs, Texas and resident of Houma, Louisiana. Private services to be held. She is survived by 2 daughters, Jackie Dwyer (Lance), Sherry...
Nellie Rauch
Nellie (Nell) Louise Munson Rauch, age 96, a native of New Orleans and resident of Houma, passed away on July 28, 2022. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 20 at St Francis de Sales Cathederal, Houma, La. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. with interment at St. Francis de Sales No. 2 Cemetery following the service.
Sammy Ross Ashley
Sammy Ross Ashley, age 61, passed away July 30, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Sammy was a lifetime resident of Houma, LA. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Sammy is survived by his loving wife, Penny Ashley; sons, Ross Ashley (Brittany), Ben Ashley, Andrew Ashley,...
Concrete Canvas Project Brings Color to Morgan City Community
The Morgan City community is popping up with bright colors and fun art thanks to a new project, The Concrete Canvas Project. The Concrete Canvas Project began when Morgan City resident Jennifer Edwards recognized her favorite aspect of traveling; art. “Anytime I travel, that’s one of the things I seek..it’s street art, graffiti art, any kind of alternative art form. I just really enjoy it and my husband enjoys it as well,” she said. Edwards said she recently visited Lafayette where she noticed the storm drains were painted. Once she returned home, she told her friend Jennifer Dragna about the drains, and the pair got excited about wanting to do a similar project in Morgan City.
Houma-Terrebonne Chamber Donates Supplies to Pack the Bus
The Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce, through their Chamber Cares initiative, has donated school supplies for the 8th Annual Pack the Bus to help students in need for the new school year. The bus stopped by the Chamber Friday, July 29 where staff and volunteers presented supplies donated by community and...
The Judah Exhibition on showcase in Houma
Terrebonne Parish Library System invites you to explore the art of African American history and culture by visiting the Judah Exhibition Display at the North Library Branch. The Judah Exhibition was founded in 2016 by Christina Christyle, it includes art dedicated to black history, culture, and identity. Christyle’s display visually documents black history through the media of large wood burnings. The exhibition is engaging and educational, and sparks conversations to further expand the knowledge of black culture and history. The organization partners with museums, universities, and galleries on relevant and important projects. The exhibition first made an appearance in Terrebonne Parish at the Finding Our Roots African American Museum in April 2016.
Update regarding Hahnville shooting; names released & reward increased
The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance for information on a shooting that occurred Wednesday, July 27, 2022, around 6:00 P.M. in the 200 block of Hahn Street in Hahnville. Deputies were dispatched to the area around 6 P.M. based on the report of...
Jason Lee Champagne
Jason Lee Champagne, born on January 8, 1976, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at the age of 46. Jason was a native of Houma and a resident of Thibodaux. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 1, 2022 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. A private urn burial will take place at a later date.
I’m Not Leaving Until Your World Changes
A few months ago, the Louis Children’s Crisis Center, a 40-year-old nonprofit that housed our community’s abused and neglected children, closed their doors. Children who are abused are in dire need of a place to call home, and we mourn for them, but often simply go on our way.
From the Top | Cohen Guidry
Chief Executive Officer of the Terrebonne Economic Development Authority. Giving back to the community that I have lived in for most of my life. Becoming reacquainted with people that I have not seen in many years. Helping people and local businesses. What is the hardest?. Not having an unlimited budget...
TPSO Announces Office Promotions
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet has announced multiple promotions within the agency. Shelly Jones has been promoted to the rank of Corporal (Cpl.), and C-Shift Communications Supervisor. Cpl. Shelly Jones is a 10-year veteran of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, where she served in the Communications Division. Cpl. Jones began her career with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, which was extremely interesting. She recalls, “When I graduated high school, I planned on being a dental hygienist; however, after a semester in college I was unsure I was set on this career path. I took time off from school and worked as an office cashier for Rouses Supermarket. One day my dad told me to get dressed because we were going for a ride. Little did I know that ten-minute ride would be to TPSO. Not exactly sure why I was there, the sheriff sat me in the radio room to observe. The very next day my dad dropped me off at TPSO again, and this time the sheriff informed me that I would be starting as a dispatcher that week. Confused as to what I was getting myself into, I showed up and started training for my new career. That very day I literally fell in love with the job.”
