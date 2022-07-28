Terrebonne Rec Football, Cheer, Volleyball Coaches Meetings August 1 & 4

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet has announced multiple promotions within the agency. Shelly Jones has been promoted to the rank of Corporal (Cpl.), and C-Shift Communications Supervisor. Cpl. Shelly Jones is a 10-year veteran of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, where she served in the Communications Division. Cpl. Jones began her career with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, which was extremely interesting. She recalls, “When I graduated high school, I planned on being a dental hygienist; however, after a semester in college I was unsure I was set on this career path. I took time off from school and worked as an office cashier for Rouses Supermarket. One day my dad told me to get dressed because we were going for a ride. Little did I know that ten-minute ride would be to TPSO. Not exactly sure why I was there, the sheriff sat me in the radio room to observe. The very next day my dad dropped me off at TPSO again, and this time the sheriff informed me that I would be starting as a dispatcher that week. Confused as to what I was getting myself into, I showed up and started training for my new career. That very day I literally fell in love with the job.”

TERREBONNE PARISH, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO