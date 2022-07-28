ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estes Park, CO

Watch: Cars get stuck in a foot of hail in Colorado

By Dara Bitler, Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BNV02_0gwRaKn800

ESTES PARK, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Hail as deep as snow flooded the streets of Estes Park , Colorado, on Wednesday night as the monsoon surge pushed into the state.

Hail as deep as one foot was reported in the town’s downtown area, causing some vehicles to get stuck.

Video from Chelsea Stills shows people, some wearing shorts, using shovels and fishing nets to try to dig cars out from the hail.

“This is July, almost August,” Stills said.

At one point in the video, six people tried and failed to push a car out of the hail. Later in the video, people could be seen cheering as one car was freed.

Snowplows needed for a foot of hail in Colorado

KDVR meteorologist Chris Tomer said below is a look at the radar at the time of the thunderstorm and hail around 10 p.m. Tomer said radar estimated the thunderstorm reached 47,000 feet vertically into the atmosphere.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jJCkR_0gwRaKn800

Snowplows and front loaders were used to clear the hail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s7PPW_0gwRaKn800
Hail is plowed from Estes Park (Courtesy of Kirby Hazelton)

Tomer said afternoon thunderstorms were likely Thursday across the mountains, foothills, Denver, and the Front Range. Any single thunderstorm can drop one inch of rain in 30 minutes, which creates a flash flood risk.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Estes Park, CO
Traffic
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Cars
Local
Colorado Traffic
City
Estes Park, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Sports
Estes Park, CO
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Flash Flood#Chelsea Stills#Nexstar Media Inc
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

33K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy