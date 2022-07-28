Man found shot to death inside home in east Birmingham

www.wvtm13.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
Related
Birmingham man killed in motel shooting identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 26-year-old Birmingham man killed in a motel shooting over the weekend was identified Monday morning. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Bill Daren Brown Jr. was shot and killed inside a motel room on the 400 block of Commons Drive Saturday around 8:52 p.m. Brown’s death is being investigated […]
22-year-old ID’d as man found shot dead outside north Birmingham apartment building
Authorities have released the name of a young man found dead outside a northern Birmingham apartment building over the weekend. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Robert Benard Lewis. He was 22. North Precinct officers were dispatched just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday on a report of...
wbrc.com
Pedestrian struck, killed in Birmingham Monday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was hit and killed by a vehicle Monday morning August 1 in west Birmingham. The crash happened around 1:32 a.m. in the 1500 block of 3rd Avenue West. The unidentified man was taken to UAB where he died a short time later. The circumstances...
Man found slain outside northern Birmingham apartment building
A man was shot to death outside a northern Birmingham apartment building early Sunday. The man’s death is one of two homicides investigated overnight by Birmingham police, and one of eight homicides in one week. North Precinct officers were dispatched just before 2:30 a.m. on a report of a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Husband, wife found dead inside McCalla home identified
A husband and wife found dead inside their McCalla home over the weekend were identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office Monday.
Man shot, killed inside hotel room in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a Birmingham man dead Saturday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to 424 Commons Drive at the Intown Suites just before 9 p.m. and discovered Bill Brown Jr., 26, of Birmingham shot inside a room. He was pronounced dead at the […]
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police investigating man shot, killed early Sunday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide at the 1800 block of 15th Avenue North, at an apartment complex. Just after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 31, BPD says they were called to the location on report of a person shot. Officers say they arrived on scene and found a man lying unresponsive on the ground suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue pronounced the victim dead on scene according to BPD.
wbrc.com
Birmingham PD investigating homicide at hotel
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide at 424 Commons Drive. The incident happened just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 30. Officers say they were dispatched to the location and when they arrived on scene, they found a male victim shot in his hotel room. Birmingham Fire and Rescue pronounced the victim dead on scene according to BPD.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘I want justice’: Birmingham mom grieves 16-year-old son found shot in the head on interstate
The grieving mother of a 16-year-old boy who was found shot to death on a Birmingham interstate said she’s fought to keep her kids from becoming gun violence victims and now she wants justice in her son’s slaying. Kavas Jemison, who just completed the 10th grade at Jackson-Olin...
wvtm13.com
Argument believed led to fatal shooting at Birmingham hotel
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A person was shot and killed inside a Birmingham hotel room Saturday night. The Birmingham Police Department reported officers were called to the InTown Suites at 424 Commons Drive just before 9:00 p.m. Officers learned a male had been shot inside his hotel room. The victim...
Sunday-morning gunfire leaves 1 seriously injured in Birmingham’s Collegeville community
A shooting in a Birmingham public housing community Sunday morning left one man seriously injured. The gunfire erupted just before 10 a.m. in the 3000 block of 31st Avenue North in Collegeville. Police arrived to find the victim unresponsive in a courtyard of the complex, said Officer Truman Fitzgerald. He...
police1.com
Ala. chief: 'Community has to be a stakeholder' after 22% spike in homicides
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham’s homicide rate is up nearly 22 percent, fueled in part by a violent July in the Magic City. Thirteen people have been killed in the first 26 days of the month, up from eight in July of last year. Of those 13 slayings, six...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 inmates found dead within a day of each other at Bessemer prison
held at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer are dead after being found unresponsive in the prison infirmary last Friday and Saturday.
tag24.com
Suspect indicted on capital murder charges in Alabama church shooting
Birmingham, Alabama - A 70-year-old man accused of gunning down three people during a potluck dinner at an Alabama church has been indicted on capital-murder charges. Some 25 people were gathered together for the "Boomers Potluck" held on June 16 at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, a wealthy suburb of Birmingham.
Search underway for missing Birmingham man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing 40-year-old man. Jacob Smith was last seen on July 20 in the 1800 block of 30th Street in Ensley. He is not believed to be in any danger. Smith is described as being 5’6, weighting 200 pounds.
wvtm13.com
Northport man drowns while swimming at Tuscaloosa County lake
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — A 21-year-old man drowned while swimming at a Tuscaloosa County lake on Sunday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. On Monday, ALEA announced Rocael Ramos, of Northport, drowned after a "marine-related incident" at Lake Lurleen on Sunday at around 1:15 p.m. Ramos was transported...
3 people shot in Birmingham, 1 in critical condition
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police were called to the scene of a shooting that left three people injured Thursday evening. BPD received a call at around 7:37 p.m. of a shooting at a Texaco gas station on 59th Street North and 1st Avenue North. At least eight patrol vehicles were stationed at the scene. […]
ABC 33/40 News
19-year-old found shot to death in car behind Talladega home
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBMA) — One person was killed and a second person was injured in a shooting in Talladega Thursday night. The Talladega Police Department said officers responded to the 400 block of Brignoli Street just before 9:00 p.m. after getting a call about a possible gunshot victim. Police...
police1.com
Man hits officer's SUV with stolen car, drives off cliff to elude capture
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A north Jefferson County man has been charged after police say he struck a Warrior police officer with a vehicle and then drove that vehicle off a cliff to elude capture. Dantrell Dujuan Purifoy, 29, of Warrior, is charged with attempted murder of a police...
Birmingham Police Department hosts backpack giveaway for Birmingham community
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — School is just around the corner and the Birmingham Police Department is helping to prepare students for the new school year. The faces of children from all over Birmingham lit up after receiving brand new backpacks full of school supplies. The BPD’s community outreach and public education division hosted their backpack […]
Comments / 0