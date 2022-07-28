ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Man found shot to death inside home in east Birmingham

By WVTM 13 Digital
wvtm13.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wvtm13.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

Birmingham man killed in motel shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 26-year-old Birmingham man killed in a motel shooting over the weekend was identified Monday morning. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Bill Daren Brown Jr. was shot and killed inside a motel room on the 400 block of Commons Drive Saturday around 8:52 p.m. Brown’s death is being investigated […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Pedestrian struck, killed in Birmingham Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was hit and killed by a vehicle Monday morning August 1 in west Birmingham. The crash happened around 1:32 a.m. in the 1500 block of 3rd Avenue West. The unidentified man was taken to UAB where he died a short time later. The circumstances...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Adamsville, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
CBS 42

Man shot, killed inside hotel room in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a Birmingham man dead Saturday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to 424 Commons Drive at the Intown Suites just before 9 p.m. and discovered Bill Brown Jr., 26, of Birmingham shot inside a room. He was pronounced dead at the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police investigating man shot, killed early Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide at the 1800 block of 15th Avenue North, at an apartment complex. Just after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 31, BPD says they were called to the location on report of a person shot. Officers say they arrived on scene and found a man lying unresponsive on the ground suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue pronounced the victim dead on scene according to BPD.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham PD investigating homicide at hotel

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide at 424 Commons Drive. The incident happened just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 30. Officers say they were dispatched to the location and when they arrived on scene, they found a male victim shot in his hotel room. Birmingham Fire and Rescue pronounced the victim dead on scene according to BPD.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Wvtm
wvtm13.com

Argument believed led to fatal shooting at Birmingham hotel

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A person was shot and killed inside a Birmingham hotel room Saturday night. The Birmingham Police Department reported officers were called to the InTown Suites at 424 Commons Drive just before 9:00 p.m. Officers learned a male had been shot inside his hotel room. The victim...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
tag24.com

Suspect indicted on capital murder charges in Alabama church shooting

Birmingham, Alabama - A 70-year-old man accused of gunning down three people during a potluck dinner at an Alabama church has been indicted on capital-murder charges. Some 25 people were gathered together for the "Boomers Potluck" held on June 16 at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, a wealthy suburb of Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Search underway for missing Birmingham man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing 40-year-old man. Jacob Smith was last seen on July 20 in the 1800 block of 30th Street in Ensley. He is not believed to be in any danger. Smith is described as being 5’6, weighting 200 pounds.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Northport man drowns while swimming at Tuscaloosa County lake

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — A 21-year-old man drowned while swimming at a Tuscaloosa County lake on Sunday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. On Monday, ALEA announced Rocael Ramos, of Northport, drowned after a "marine-related incident" at Lake Lurleen on Sunday at around 1:15 p.m. Ramos was transported...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

3 people shot in Birmingham, 1 in critical condition

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police were called to the scene of a shooting that left three people injured Thursday evening. BPD received a call at around 7:37 p.m. of a shooting at a Texaco gas station on 59th Street North and 1st Avenue North. At least eight patrol vehicles were stationed at the scene. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

19-year-old found shot to death in car behind Talladega home

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBMA) — One person was killed and a second person was injured in a shooting in Talladega Thursday night. The Talladega Police Department said officers responded to the 400 block of Brignoli Street just before 9:00 p.m. after getting a call about a possible gunshot victim. Police...
TALLADEGA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy