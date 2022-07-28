ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocahontas County, WV

Pocahontas County shooting suspect claims victim shot herself

By C. Allan
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=134EFp_0gwRZo2L00

BUCKEYE, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after allegedly shooting a woman at a residence in Pocahontas County.

On July 16, deputies with the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a reported shooting incident on Burks Road in Buckeye, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies arrived, they were advised that a victim who had a gunshot wound to her abdomen was transported from the scene via ambulance, deputies said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S14xQ_0gwRZo2L00
Skylar Tincher

Deputies then spoke with Skylar Tincher, 23, of Buckeye, who said that “he had been shooting the gun earlier and that [the victim] had been playing with his pistol in his bedroom and that it went off and she had shot herself,” according to the complaint.

Clarksburg man charged in police chase that spanned 3 counties

Officers also spoke with the victim of the incident, who said “[Tincher] had done physical harm to her in the past.” She also said that while she was at Tincher’s residence, Tincher “wanted to have sex with her and had held her down on the bed,” deputies said.

When the victim pushed Tincher off of her and tried to leave, Tincher “started acting crazy and shot a pistol in the bedroom,” and as the victim was trying to leave, “she turned and he pointed the gun at her and shot her,” according to the complaint.

On Monday, Tincher gave a statement to deputies wherein he stated that he did fire a .38 revolver at the victim, deputies said.

Tincher has been charged with malicious wounding. He is being held in Southern Regional Jail on $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Hinton News

Fatal shooting leads to arrest in Summers County

Summers County (Hinton News) - Another Summers County resident has lost their life following a property dispute that led to a shooting on Friday, July 29. Police officers received a call for a shooting near Eagles Branch Road around 6 p.m. that evening. Officers quickly detained the suspect, Benjamin Earhart, 57, of Alderson. According to the criminal complaint, the victim was transported to Greenbrier Valley Medical Center, where they were pronounced deceased. While at the hospital, professionals determined the victim had been shot twice. Wounds were found in the back of the neck and the center of the back. Earhart was released...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
WVNS

UPDATE: Man killed in Caldwell hit and run

UPDATE (MONDAY, AUGUST 1, 2022, 2:23 P.M.) CALDWELL, WV (WVNS) — The identity of a man who was killed during a hit and run in the Caldwell area was released. Teddy Dean Moore, 24, of White Sulphur Springs was hit and killed by a vehicle early Friday morning, July 29, 2022. Trooper First Class D.P. […]
CALDWELL, WV
WBOY 12 News

Elkins man accused of trying to burn own home down arrested

ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Elkins man accused of attempting to burn his own house down who the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office warned was at large last week has been arrested and charged with first degree arson. The fire happened on June 14. According to the criminal complaint against Timothy Roy McDonald, responding […]
ELKINS, WV
WTRF- 7News

2 dead at West Virginia nail salon; Police kill gunman

Police say a gunman fatally shot two people at a nail salon in West Virginia before officers fired at the shooter, killing him. Summersville police said Friday that officers responded to an active shooter Thursday evening at Jo’s Nails & Spa. Police say two officers shot the gunman and he was pronounced dead at the […]
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pocahontas County, WV
Crime & Safety
Clarksburg, WV
Crime & Safety
County
Pocahontas County, WV
City
Clarksburg, WV
City
Man, WV
City
Buckeye, WV
Metro News

Randolph County man wanted after allegedly starting house fire

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Office of the State Fire Marshal is seeking a Randolph County man accused of attempting to burn down his own home. According to officials, Timothy Roy McDonald of Elkins started a fire at his Upper Isner Creek Road residence on July 14. Authorities determined the fire was intentionally set.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

POLICE: Craigsville man opens fire in grocery store

CRAIGSVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Sheriff William Nunley of the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department confirmed details regarding a shooting involving a Craigsville man and deputies in a U-Save Food Store yesterday, July 27, 2022. Nicholas County Emergency 911 received complaints of a man acting disorderly around 11:30 p.m. in a local grocery store in Craigsville. The […]
CRAIGSVILLE, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pocahontas
WDTV

Police identify suspect, victims in Summersville shooting

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (7/29/22 6:08 p.m.) Residents are now reacting to the deadly shooting in Summersville. Nicholas County resident, Dreama Pritt said it’s been a sad couple of days. “I’m really scared. We have awesome deputies here in Nicholas county, I appreciate every one of them...
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
WBOY 12 News

UPDATE: Elkins arson suspect arrested and charged

UPDATE, AUG. 1, 1:55 P.M.: McDonald has been arrested and charged with first degree arson. Click here for the latest. ORIGINAL, JULY 29, 03:54 P.M.: ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office (WVSFMO) is searching for an Elkins man accused of attempting to burn his own house down. The WVSFMO said […]
ELKINS, WV
WOWK 13 News

3 people killed in Summersville shooting identified

UPDATE (6:22 p.m. on Friday, July 29): Officials are saying that all three people involved in the Summersville nail salon shooting worked at Jo’s Nails and Spa. The shooter, Patrick Wayne Carter, was pronounced dead at the hospital after officers shot him, according to officials. They say the victims, identified as husband and wife, were […]
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
woay.com

Armed man shot by Nicholas County deputies at Craigsville gas station

Craigsville, WV (WOAY): Nicholas County Sheriff’s deputies are currently investigating a shooting that took place on Wednesday at the Usave gas station in Craigsville. Deputies responded to a disorderly conduct complaint at 11:40 pm. The suspect reportedly requested a cashier call EMS services. However, when EMS arrived, the suspect refused to leave.
CRAIGSVILLE, WV
WHSV

Tractor accident in Staunton leaves man dead

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Around 6:40, Friday night, the Augusta County Sheriff’s responded to a tractor accident on Sleepy Hollow Trail in Staunton where 81-year old Warren Makenzie was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a press release. The Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators believe Makenzie “got off his...
STAUNTON, VA
WBOY 12 News

Elkins man sentenced for federal meth charge

ELKINS, W.Va. – A Randolph County man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for distributing meth. Joshua Dewayne Simmons, 29 of Elkins, was sentenced on Thursday, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Simmons was one of more than 40 people who were arrested in a major drug and gun bust in November […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Elkins woman arrested for trespassing

DAILY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An Elkins woman was arrested on Tuesday following a trespassing incident in Daily. According to reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Dep. L. R. Elbon and Cpl. S. D Kyle were dispatched to Daily on Tuesday, 7/26/22 regarding a trespassing complaint. The caller,...
ELKINS, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
lootpress.com

Randolph Co arrest made for failure to appear in court

MILL CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An arrest was made in Randolph County Tuesday in relation to an active warrant. Reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department indicate that, on Tuesday, 07/26/22, Cpl. S. D. Kyle and L.R. Elbon were conducting a patrol of the Mill Creek area when Kathleen Shiflett was observed traveling on foot along the side of the roadway.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Man accused of shooting woman in the abdomen

BUCKEYE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Pocahontas County man has been charged after officers said he shot a woman in the abdomen. Officers were dispatched to a shooting incident at a home in Buckeye on Saturday, July 16, according to a criminal complaint. The report says officers spoke to the victim,...
BUCKEYE, WV
WBOY 12 News

Clarksburg man charged in police chase that spanned 3 counties

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Clarksburg man will face several charges related to a police chase that started in Braxton County and ended in Rock Cave Wednesday morning. In a press release, the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office said the chase began when Braxton County Sheriff’s Deputies saw a white 2022 Mercedes that had been reported […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
woay.com

Lewisburg Police seeking public’s help in search for hit and run suspect

Lewisburg, WV (WOAY): Lewisburg police are asking for help from the community to identify a hit and run suspect that struck a pedestrian in the Caldwell area this morning. D.P Dillon is currently investigating the incident. Anyone with any information relevant to the incident is encouraged to contact the Lewisburg Detachment at (304)-647-7600.
LEWISBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy