Pocahontas County shooting suspect claims victim shot herself

BUCKEYE, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after allegedly shooting a woman at a residence in Pocahontas County.

On July 16, deputies with the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a reported shooting incident on Burks Road in Buckeye, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies arrived, they were advised that a victim who had a gunshot wound to her abdomen was transported from the scene via ambulance, deputies said.

Skylar Tincher

Deputies then spoke with Skylar Tincher, 23, of Buckeye, who said that “he had been shooting the gun earlier and that [the victim] had been playing with his pistol in his bedroom and that it went off and she had shot herself,” according to the complaint.

Officers also spoke with the victim of the incident, who said “[Tincher] had done physical harm to her in the past.” She also said that while she was at Tincher’s residence, Tincher “wanted to have sex with her and had held her down on the bed,” deputies said.

When the victim pushed Tincher off of her and tried to leave, Tincher “started acting crazy and shot a pistol in the bedroom,” and as the victim was trying to leave, “she turned and he pointed the gun at her and shot her,” according to the complaint.

On Monday, Tincher gave a statement to deputies wherein he stated that he did fire a .38 revolver at the victim, deputies said.

Tincher has been charged with malicious wounding. He is being held in Southern Regional Jail on $100,000 bond.

