OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- Three Opelousas residents were arrested for drug and firearm offenses on July 26, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. The suspects were identified as Terald Hudson, 44, Tyrone Johnson, 45, and Linda Spencer, 67. All three suspects were transported to St. Landry Parish Jail and charged with multiple drug and firearm offenses. Hudson’s bond is set at $22,000; Johnson’s bond is set at $26,000; and Spencer’s bond is set at $10,500.

3 DAYS AGO